Intelligent Flow Meter market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 5%. Magnetic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
New York, April 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Intelligent Flow Meter Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798928/?utm_source=GNW 4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Magnetic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$139.2 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$126.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Magnetic will reach a market size of US$233.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$464.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Intelligent Flow Meters Market - Growing Needs of End-Use Industries to Ensure Strong Market Growth Rapid Growth of Oil & Gas and Petroleum Sectors Bodes Well for the Intelligent Flow Meters Market Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: Sustained Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 Intelligent Flow Meters to Benefit from the Stable Growth Forecast for Chemical Industry Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021 Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023 Strict Regulations for Water Treatment and Rising Demand for Clean Drinking Water Drives Water & Wastewater Treatment Market, Sustaining Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Market: Revenues in $ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Product Overview What is Flow Meter? Intelligent Flow Meter: An Introduction Global Competitor Market Shares Intelligent Flow Meter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Intelligent Flow Meter Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 Table 3: Magnetic (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 4: Magnetic (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 5: Coriolis (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 6: Coriolis (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Ultrasonic (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Ultrasonic (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 9: Vortex (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 10: Vortex (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 11: Multiphase (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 12: Multiphase (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Thermal (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Thermal (Type) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 15: Turbine (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 16: Turbine (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 17: Variable Area (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 18: Variable Area (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Differential Pressure (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Differential Pressure (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 Table 21: Chemicals (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 22: Chemicals (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 23: Power generation (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 24: Power generation (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Food and beverages (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 26: Food and beverages (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025 Table 27: Metals & mining (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 28: Metals & mining (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 29: Oil & gas (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 30: Oil & gas (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Paper & pulp (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 32: Paper & pulp (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 33: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 34: Pharmaceuticals (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 35: Water & wastewater (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 36: Water & wastewater (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2019 and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 39: United States Intelligent Flow Meter Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 40: United States Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 41: United States Intelligent Flow Meter Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 42: Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 43: Canadian Intelligent Flow Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 Table 45: Canadian Intelligent Flow Meter Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 46: Canadian Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 47: Japanese Market for Intelligent Flow Meter: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 48: Japanese Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Intelligent Flow Meter in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 51: Chinese Intelligent Flow Meter Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 52: Chinese Intelligent Flow Meter Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 53: Chinese Demand for Intelligent Flow Meter in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 54: Chinese Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Intelligent Flow Meter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 55: European Intelligent Flow Meter Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 56: European Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 57: European Intelligent Flow Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 58: European Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 59: European Intelligent Flow Meter Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 60: European Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 61: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: French Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 63: Intelligent Flow Meter Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 64: French Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025 GERMANY Table 65: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 66: German Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 67: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 69: Italian Intelligent Flow Meter Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 70: Italian Intelligent Flow Meter Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 71: Italian Demand for Intelligent Flow Meter in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 72: Italian Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Intelligent Flow Meter: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: United Kingdom Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 75: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Intelligent Flow Meter in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 76: Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 77: Rest of Europe Intelligent Flow Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 78: Rest of Europe Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 79: Rest of Europe Intelligent Flow Meter Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 80: Rest of Europe Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 81: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 82: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 83: Intelligent Flow Meter Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 84: Asia-Pacific Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 85: Rest of World Intelligent Flow Meter Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Intelligent Flow Meter Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 Table 87: Rest of World Intelligent Flow Meter Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 88: Rest of World Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP AZBIL CORPORATION BROOKS INSTRUMENT EMERSON ELECTRIC GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL KROHNE MESSTECHNIK GMBH SIEMENS AG SIERRA INSTRUMENTS, INC. YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798928/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.