Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market (2020 to 2025) - by Valve Type, Technology, Size, Industry Vertical and Geography

Dublin, April 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intelligent Flow Meter Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Intelligent flow meters market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.55% to reach US$9.486 billion by 2025, from US$6.859 billion in 2019. Intelligent flow meters are used to control fluid flow by varying the sizes of flow passage and are widely used in oil and gas industry. Increasing demand for automation in processed industry and rising number of nuclear plants are considered as the driving factor for the growth of the market. Increasing investment in infrastructure sector in developing economies and rapid expansion of processed industries widen up the growth opportunities for intelligent flow meters market. High initial investment in valve projects is considered as the restraining factor for the growth of the market.



The Intelligent flow meters Market - Forecasts from 2020 to 2025 is an exhaustive study which aims to present the key market trends through various chapters focusing on different aspects of the market. The study provides a detailed market overview through the market dynamics sections which detail key market, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the current market. The report analyzes key opportunity regional markets, and the current technology penetration through lifecycle analysis. The report also analyzes the market through comprehensive market segmentation by valve type, technology, size, industry vertical, and geography.



The Intelligent flow meters market has been segmented based on technology, industry vertical, and geography. By technology, the market has been classified as intelligent ultrasonic flowmeters, intelligent vortex flowmeters, intelligent electromagnetic flowmeters, others. By industry vertical, the market has been segmented into chemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, water and wastewater, paper and pulp, others.



Regional analysis has been provided with detailed analysis and forecast for the period 2019 to 2025. The global market has been broken down into North America, South America, Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and the Asia Pacific regions. The report also analyzes 15 countries across these regions with thorough analysis and forecast along with prevailing market trends and opportunities which each of these countries present for the manufacturers.



Major players in the intelligent flow meters market have been covered along with their relative competitive position and strategies. The report also mentions recent deals and investments of different market players over the last year. The company profiles section details the business overview, financial performance for the past three years, key products and services being offered along with the recent developments of these important players in the intelligent flow meters market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. Intelligent flow meters Market Analysis, by Valve Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Linear Valves

5.2.1. Globe valves

5.2.2. Pinch valves

5.2.3. Others

5.3. Rotary Valves

5.3.1. Ball valves

5.3.2. Plug valves

5.3.3. Butterfly valves



6. Intelligent flow meters Market Analysis, by Technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Intelligent Ultrasonic Flowmeters

6.3. Intelligent Vortex Flowmeters

6.4. Intelligent Electromagnetic Flowmeters

6.5. Others



7. Intelligent flow meters Market Analysis, by Industry Vertical

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Chemicals

7.3. Oil and Gas

7.4. Pharmaceuticals

7.5. Water and Wastewater

7.6. Paper and Pulp

7.7. Others



8. Intelligent flow meters Market Analysis, by Geography

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. By Technology

8.2.2. By Industry Vertical

8.2.3. By Country

8.2.3.1. USA

8.2.3.2. Canada

8.2.3.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. By Technology

8.3.2. By Industry Vertical

8.3.3. By Country

8.3.3.1. Brazil

8.3.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. By Technology

8.4.2. By Industry Vertical

8.4.3. By Country

8.4.3.1. Germany

8.4.3.2. France

8.4.3.3. United Kingdom

8.4.3.4. Spain

8.4.3.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. By Technology

8.5.2. By Industry Vertical

8.5.3. By Country

8.5.3.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.3.2. UAE

8.5.3.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. By Technology

8.6.2. By Industry Vertical

8.6.3. By Country

8.6.3.1. China

8.6.3.2. Japan

8.6.3.3. South Korea

8.6.3.4. India

8.6.3.5. Others



9. Competitive Environment and Analysis

9.1. Major Players and Strategy Analysis

9.2. Emerging Players and Market Lucrativeness

9.3. Mergers, Acquisitions, Agreements, and Collaborations

9.4. Vendor Competitiveness Matrix



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Emerson Electric Co.

10.2. Endress+Hauser Management AG

10.3. CIMTEC Automation (General Electric)

10.4. KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

10.5. Yokogawa Electric Corporation

10.6. ABB

10.7. Azbil Corporation

10.8. Brooks Instrument

10.9. Sierra Instruments, Inc.

10.10. Siemens AG



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rkoy9h

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900