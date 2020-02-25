Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Intelligent Flow Meter - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intelligent Flow Meter market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%.

Magnetic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Magnetic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$139.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$126.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Magnetic will reach a market size of US$233.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$464.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Azbil Corporation

Brooks Instrument

Emerson Electric Company

General Electric Company

Honeywell International, Inc.

KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH

Siemens AG

Sierra Instruments, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Intelligent Flow Meters Market - Growing Needs of End-Use Industries to Ensure Strong Market Growth

Rapid Growth of Oil & Gas and Petroleum Sectors Bodes Well for the Intelligent Flow Meters Market

Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: Sustained Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

Intelligent Flow Meters to Benefit from the Stable Growth Forecast for Chemical Industry

Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021

Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023

Strict Regulations for Water Treatment and Rising Demand for Clean Drinking Water Drives Water & Wastewater Treatment Market, Sustaining Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters

Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Market: Revenues in $ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Product Overview

What is Flow Meter?

Intelligent Flow Meter: An Introduction

Global Competitor Market Shares

Intelligent Flow Meter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Intelligent Flow Meter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

