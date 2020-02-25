Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Intelligent Flow Meter - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Intelligent Flow Meter market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%.
Magnetic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Magnetic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$139.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$126.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Magnetic will reach a market size of US$233.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$464.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
-
ABB Ltd.
-
Azbil Corporation
-
Brooks Instrument
-
Emerson Electric Company
-
General Electric Company
-
Honeywell International, Inc.
-
KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
-
Siemens AG
-
Sierra Instruments, Inc.
-
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
Intelligent Flow Meters Market - Growing Needs of End-Use Industries to Ensure Strong Market Growth
-
Rapid Growth of Oil & Gas and Petroleum Sectors Bodes Well for the Intelligent Flow Meters Market
-
Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: Sustained Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters
-
Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025
-
Intelligent Flow Meters to Benefit from the Stable Growth Forecast for Chemical Industry
-
Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021
-
Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023
-
Strict Regulations for Water Treatment and Rising Demand for Clean Drinking Water Drives Water & Wastewater Treatment Market, Sustaining Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters
-
Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Market: Revenues in $ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
-
Product Overview
-
What is Flow Meter?
-
Intelligent Flow Meter: An Introduction
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Intelligent Flow Meter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
US Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
European Intelligent Flow Meter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
