Global Intelligent Flow Meter Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

 February 25, 2020
DUBLIN

The "Intelligent Flow Meter - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Intelligent Flow Meter market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5.5%.

Magnetic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.3 Billion by the year 2025, Magnetic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$139.2 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$126.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Magnetic will reach a market size of US$233.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$464.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • ABB Ltd.
  • Azbil Corporation
  • Brooks Instrument
  • Emerson Electric Company
  • General Electric Company
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
  • Siemens AG
  • Sierra Instruments, Inc.
  • Yokogawa Electric Corporation

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Intelligent Flow Meters Market - Growing Needs of End-Use Industries to Ensure Strong Market Growth
  • Rapid Growth of Oil & Gas and Petroleum Sectors Bodes Well for the Intelligent Flow Meters Market
  • Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: Sustained Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters
  • Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025
  • Intelligent Flow Meters to Benefit from the Stable Growth Forecast for Chemical Industry
  • Global Chemical Production Output - Percentage Change in Production Volume for the Period 2019-2021
  • Chemical Industry Growth Worldwide - Percentage Growth of Chemical Production Volume for the Years 2019 through 2023
  • Strict Regulations for Water Treatment and Rising Demand for Clean Drinking Water Drives Water & Wastewater Treatment Market, Sustaining Demand for Intelligent Flow Meters
  • Global Water & Wastewater Treatment Market: Revenues in $ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
  • Product Overview
  • What is Flow Meter?
  • Intelligent Flow Meter: An Introduction
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Intelligent Flow Meter Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Intelligent Flow Meter Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Intelligent Flow Meter Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

