Global Luggage Industry

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$38.8 Billion by the year 2025, Casual/Regular Use Bags will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$952 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$821.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Casual/Regular Use Bags will reach a market size of US$2 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ace Co. Ltd.

Antler Ltd.

Bric’s Industria Valigeria Fine SPA

Delsey S.A

Etienne Aigner AG

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Nike Inc.

Samsonite International S.A.

Targus

Travelpro Products Inc.

VF Corp.

Eagle Creek Inc.

JanSport Inc.

Kipling North America

Valigeria Roncato

VIP Industries Ltd.







IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 283

