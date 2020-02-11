Global Mass Spectrometry Market Analysis & Trends Over the Forecast Period, 2018-2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The Global Mass Spectrometry Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing focus on the quality of food products, growing uses on pharmaceutical R&D and rise in crude and shale gas production.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.1.1 Research Approach & Sources

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Product Analysis

1.5 Application Analysis

1.6 End User Analysis

1.7 Strategic Benchmarking

1.8 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Increasing Focus on the Quality of Food Products

3.1.2 Growing Spending on Pharmaceutical R&D

3.1.3 Rise in Crude and Shale Gas Production

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

3.4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.4.3 Threat of substitutes

3.4.4 Threat of new entrants

3.4.5 Competitive rivalry

4 Mass Spectrometry Market, By System Type

4.1 Coupled

4.2 Uncoupled Mass Spectrometer

5 Mass Spectrometry Market, By Design

5.1 Benchtop

5.2 Handheld

5.3 Standalone

5.4 Other Designs

6 Mass Spectrometry Market, By Area of Use

6.1 Continuous Online Monitoring & Analysis

6.2 Laboratory Analysis

7 Mass Spectrometry Market, By Product Type

7.1 Hybrid Mass Spectrometer

7.2 Single Mass Spectrometer

8 Mass Spectrometry Market, By Application

8.1 Process Monitoring

8.2 Polymers Analysis

8.3 Material Analysis

8.4 Geological Analysis

8.5 Forensic Analysis

8.6 Food Safety & Testing Analysis

8.7 Environmental Monitoring

8.8 Drug Discovery Research

8.9 Clinical Analysis

8.10 Biochemistry

8.11 Other Applications

9 Mass Spectrometry Market, By End User

9.1 Waste and Water Treatment Utilities

9.2 Testing, Inspection & Certification (Service Providers)

9.3 Semiconductor and Electronics

9.4 Pharmaceutical

9.5 Petrochemical

9.6 Oil and Gas

9.7 Mining

9.8 Metal Processing

9.9 Medical

9.10 Law Enforcement, Defense, & First Responders

9.11 Institutes and Research Centers

9.12 Food and Beverage

9.13 Chemicals

9.14 Ceramics and Plastics

10 Mass Spectrometry Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities

12 Leading Companies

12.1 Waters Corporation

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.3 Shimadzu Corporation

12.4 Sciex

12.5 Rigaku

12.6 Perkinelmer

12.7 MKS Instruments

12.8 Masstech

12.9 Leco

12.10 Kore Technology

12.11 Jeol

12.12 Hiden Analytical

12.13 Flir Systems

12.14 Extrel CMS

12.15 Dani Instruments

12.16 Bruker

12.17 Analytik Jena (A Subsidiary of Endress+Hauser)

12.18 Ametek Process Instruments

12.19 Agilent Technologies

12.20 Advion

