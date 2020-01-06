Global Metal Machining Market 2020-2024| Evolving Opportunities with Atlas Copco AB and Colfax Corp. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global metal machining market and the market is poised to grow by USD 14.76 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global metal machining market 2020-2024. (Photo: Business Wire)

Read the 100-page research report with TOC on "Metal Machining Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), by End-user (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace, and Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The growing demand from the oil and gas industry and emergence of 3D printing in manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization followed by increasing consumption of energy in developing countries including China and India are driving the need for E&P activities in the oil and gas industry. The rise in offshore oil and gas exploration activities, particularly deep-water exploration is increasing the demand for the fabrication of pipelines, oil rigs, and other infrastructure. This is driving the demand for metal machining equipment as they are used to fabricate and install pipelines and gathering lines to deliver the oil and gas to refineries. Thus, the growing demand from the oil and gas industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Metal Machining Market Companies:

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.

AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates the business under various segments such as Metalworking Machinery business, Metal Machine Tools business, and Other. The company offers a range of sheet metal fabrication machines such as precision welding machines, metal cutting machines, grinding machines, and FOL-3015AJ.

Atlas Copco AB

Atlas Copco AB is headquartered in Sweden and offers products through the following business units: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The company offers a range of grinders and advanced drilling units such as Advanced Drilling Unit PFD 1500.

Colfax Corp.

Colfax Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various business segments, namely Air and Gas Handling and Fabrication Technology. The company offers a range of arc welding equipment such as Transweld 400.

DMG MORI Global Marketing GmbH

DMG MORI Global Marketing GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers products through the following business segments: Machines, Automation, Digitization, and ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING. The company offers a range of grinding equipment such as Vertical Mate Series.

FANUC Corp.

FANUC Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the following business segments: FA, ROBOT, ROBOMACHINE, FIELD system, and SERVICE. The company offers a range of highly-economical carbon dioxide laser oscillator models such as C2000i-MODEL C.

Metal Machining End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Others

Metal Machining Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

