Global Metal Machining Market 2020-2024| Evolving Opportunities with Atlas Copco AB and Colfax Corp. | Technavio
Technavio has been monitoring the global metal machining market and the
market is poised to grow by USD 14.76 billion during 2020-2024 at a CAGR
of almost 4% during the forecast period. Request
Free Sample Pages
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005567/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global metal machining market 2020-2024. (Photo: Business Wire)
Read the 100-page research report with TOC on "Metal Machining
Market Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America,
and South America), by End-user (Automotive, Construction, Aerospace,
and Others), and Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".
https://www.technavio.com/report/metal-machining-market-industry-analysis
The growing demand from the oil and gas industry and emergence of 3D
printing in manufacturing is anticipated to boost the growth of the
market.
Factors such as rapid industrialization and urbanization followed by
increasing consumption of energy in developing countries including China
and India are driving the need for E&P activities in the oil and gas
industry. The rise in offshore oil and gas exploration activities,
particularly deep-water exploration is increasing the demand for the
fabrication of pipelines, oil rigs, and other infrastructure. This is
driving the demand for metal machining equipment as they are used to
fabricate and install pipelines and gathering lines to deliver the oil
and gas to refineries. Thus, the growing demand from the oil and gas
industry is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Major Five Metal Machining Market Companies:
AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd.
AMADA HOLDINGS Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Japan and operates the
business under various segments such as Metalworking Machinery business,
Metal Machine Tools business, and Other. The company offers a range of
sheet metal fabrication machines such as precision welding machines,
metal cutting machines, grinding machines, and FOL-3015AJ.
Atlas Copco AB
Atlas Copco AB is headquartered in Sweden and offers products through
the following business units: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique,
Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The company offers a range of
grinders and advanced drilling units such as Advanced Drilling Unit PFD
1500.
Colfax Corp.
Colfax Corp. is headquartered in the US and operates under various
business segments, namely Air and Gas Handling and Fabrication
Technology. The company offers a range of arc welding equipment such as
Transweld 400.
DMG MORI Global Marketing GmbH
DMG MORI Global Marketing GmbH is headquartered in Germany and offers
products through the following business segments: Machines, Automation,
Digitization, and ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING. The company offers a range of
grinding equipment such as Vertical Mate Series.
FANUC Corp.
FANUC Corp. is headquartered in Japan and offers products through the
following business segments: FA, ROBOT, ROBOMACHINE, FIELD system, and
SERVICE. The company offers a range of highly-economical carbon dioxide
laser oscillator models such as C2000i-MODEL C.
Metal Machining End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)
-
Automotive
-
Construction
-
Aerospace
-
Others
Metal Machining Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200106005567/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020