Global Metering Pumps Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Metering Pumps - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Metering Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%. Diaphragm, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Diaphragm will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diaphragm will reach a market size of US$148.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$601.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Idex Corporation

Lewa GmbH

Mcfarland-Tritan LLC.

Seepex GmbH

Seko S.P.A.

Spx Flow Technology Norderstedt GmbH Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Growing Need to Accurately Control Flow in Various End-Use Sectors Fuels Demand for Metering Pumps

Metering Pumps Market in North America: An Overview

Competition

Global Metering Pumps Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Mechanical Diaphragm Metering Pumps Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Hydraulic Diaphragm Metering Pumps Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metering Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Growing Need to Improve Water Quality Drives Growth in Metering Pumps Market

Metering Pumps Remain a Reliable Technology to Inject Chemicals in Municipal Water and Wastewater Application

Parameters Considered When Choosing Metering Pump for Municipal Water Treatment

Diaphragm Metering Pumps Ideal for Water Treatment Application

Growing Demand for Potable Water from Residential and Commercial Sites and the Need to Treat the Water for Resolving Various Issues Fuels Demand for Metering Pumps

Strict Regulations Necessitating Water and Wastewater Treatment: Demand Rises for High Quality Metering Pumps

A Glance at Select Regulations Governing Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry

USA

European Union

Imperative Need for Water and Wastewater Treatment in Industrial Sector to Boost Demand for Metering Pumps

With Chemical Companies among the Largest Industrial Users of Water, Demand for Efficient Metering Pumps Remains High

Stable Outlook for Chemical Industry Augurs Well for Metering Pumps

Preventive Maintenance: Essential to Prevent Failures of Chemical Metering Pumps

Metering Pumps for the Oil & Gas Industry: A High Growth Market

Metering Pumps Vital for Flow Assurance in Ultra-Deepwater or Offshore Production Platforms

Increase in Offshore Oil & Gas Production Translates into Enhanced Opportunities for Metering Pumps Market

Worldwide Offshore Investments (in US$ Billion): Breakdown by Greenfield, Brownfield and Exploration Projects for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Favorable Outlook for Metering Pumps Used in Pharmaceutical Industry

Growing Pharmaceutical Products Market to Drive Sales of Metering Pumps

Global Prescription Drugs Market: Sales of Prescription Drugs in US$ Billion by Generics, Orphan and Others for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023

Growing Demand for Processed Food: A Growth Driver for Metering Pumps Market

Increasing Demand for Processed Food Drives Metering Pumps Market: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Diaphragm Metering Pump Market: Rising Adoption in Various Industries Fuels Growth

Triplex Metering Pumps: Providing Low Flow Rates and High Metering Accuracy

Intelligent Metering Pumps: Incorporating Intelligence through Programmable Inputs and Outputs

Product Overview

Metering Pumps: An Introduction

Types of Metering Pumps

Piston Pumps

Diaphragm Pumps

Peristaltic Pumps

Geared Metering Pumps

Pros and Cons of Metering Pumps

Diaphragm Metering Pumps Vs Plunger Type Metering Pumps

Applications of Metering Pumps 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures

US Metering Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE Market Facts & Figures

European Metering Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUSTRALIA INDIA SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA IV. COMPETITION V. CURATED RESEARCH For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v6qjn5 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005449/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





