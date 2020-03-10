Global Metering Pumps Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Metering Pumps market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.2 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%.
Diaphragm, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.6%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3 Billion by the year 2025, Diaphragm will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$77.8 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$65.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Diaphragm will reach a market size of US$148.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$601.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Growing Need to Accurately Control Flow in Various End-Use Sectors Fuels Demand for Metering Pumps
Metering Pumps Market in North America: An Overview
Competition
Global Metering Pumps Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
Global Mechanical Diaphragm Metering Pumps Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
Global Hydraulic Diaphragm Metering Pumps Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metering Pumps Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Need to Improve Water Quality Drives Growth in Metering Pumps Market
Metering Pumps Remain a Reliable Technology to Inject Chemicals in Municipal Water and Wastewater Application
Parameters Considered When Choosing Metering Pump for Municipal Water Treatment
Diaphragm Metering Pumps Ideal for Water Treatment Application
Growing Demand for Potable Water from Residential and Commercial Sites and the Need to Treat the Water for Resolving Various Issues Fuels Demand for Metering Pumps
Strict Regulations Necessitating Water and Wastewater Treatment: Demand Rises for High Quality Metering Pumps
A Glance at Select Regulations Governing Water and Wastewater Treatment Industry
USA
European Union
Imperative Need for Water and Wastewater Treatment in Industrial Sector to Boost Demand for Metering Pumps
With Chemical Companies among the Largest Industrial Users of Water, Demand for Efficient Metering Pumps Remains High
Stable Outlook for Chemical Industry Augurs Well for Metering Pumps
Preventive Maintenance: Essential to Prevent Failures of Chemical Metering Pumps
Metering Pumps for the Oil & Gas Industry: A High Growth Market
Metering Pumps Vital for Flow Assurance in Ultra-Deepwater or Offshore Production Platforms
Increase in Offshore Oil & Gas Production Translates into Enhanced Opportunities for Metering Pumps Market
Worldwide Offshore Investments (in US$ Billion): Breakdown by Greenfield, Brownfield and Exploration Projects for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Favorable Outlook for Metering Pumps Used in Pharmaceutical Industry
Growing Pharmaceutical Products Market to Drive Sales of Metering Pumps
Global Prescription Drugs Market: Sales of Prescription Drugs in US$ Billion by Generics, Orphan and Others for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Growing Demand for Processed Food: A Growth Driver for Metering Pumps Market
Increasing Demand for Processed Food Drives Metering Pumps Market: Global Sales of Processed Foods in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Diaphragm Metering Pump Market: Rising Adoption in Various Industries Fuels Growth
Triplex Metering Pumps: Providing Low Flow Rates and High Metering Accuracy
Intelligent Metering Pumps: Incorporating Intelligence through Programmable Inputs and Outputs
Product Overview
Metering Pumps: An Introduction
Types of Metering Pumps
Piston Pumps
Diaphragm Pumps
Peristaltic Pumps
Geared Metering Pumps
Pros and Cons of Metering Pumps
Diaphragm Metering Pumps Vs Plunger Type Metering Pumps
Applications of Metering Pumps
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Metering Pumps Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Metering Pumps Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
