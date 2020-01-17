Global Micro Turbines Market, 2018-2027: Drivers, Constraints, Threats, Opportunities, Challenges & Recommendations - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Micro Turbines - Global Market Outlook (2018-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Micro Turbines Market accounted for $178.20 million in 2018 and is expected to reach $436.26 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 10.5%.

Rising focus on the generation of clean energy, increasing demand for energy. However, low electrical efficiency is likely to hamper the profit boundaries.

Micro turbines offer the wide range of benefits which includes compact size, ability to run on multiple fuels, less moving parts and higher efficiency resulting in lower electricity costs which are anticipated to increase its demand among the end use industries.

Based on the application, the combined heat & power is the fastest growing market for micro turbines. However, the demand for standby power is also increasing rapidly. By geography, North America is expected to dominate the market of micro turbines during the forecast period due to the continued increase in energy consumption mainly from the oil & gas sector, which contributed to the highest demand for micro turbines. Another factor contributing to the market growth is the prevalence of distributed power generation in the region. Furthermore, a large number of coal power plants are scheduled to be shut down in the US, leading to an increase in the demand for alternative sources of energy generation.

What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers Market data for the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2023 and 2027

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

2.1 Abstract

2.2 Stake Holders

2.3 Research Scope

2.4 Research Methodology

2.4.1 Data Mining

2.4.2 Data Analysis

2.4.3 Data Validation

2.4.4 Research Approach

2.5 Research Sources

2.5.1 Primary Research Sources

2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources

2.5.3 Assumptions

3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Application Analysis

3.7 End User Analysis

3.8 Emerging Markets

3.9 Futuristic Market Scenario

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry

5 Global Micro Turbines Market, By Power Rating

5.1 Introduction

5.2 12-50 kW

5.3 50-250 kW

5.4 250-500 kW

6 Global Micro Turbines Market, By Application

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Standby Power

6.3 Combined Heat & Power

7 Global Micro Turbines Market, By End User

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Residential

7.3 Industrial

7.4 Commercial

7.5 Other End Users

8 Global Micro Turbines Market, By Geography

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 US

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.3 Mexico

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Germany

8.3.2 UK

8.3.3 Italy

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 Spain

8.3.6 Rest of Europe

8.4 Asia Pacific

8.4.1 Japan

8.4.2 China

8.4.3 India

8.4.4 Australia

8.4.5 New Zealand

8.4.6 South Korea

8.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

8.5 South America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Chile

8.5.4 Rest of South America

8.6 Middle East & Africa

8.6.1 Saudi Arabia

8.6.2 UAE

8.6.3 Qatar

8.6.4 South Africa

8.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

9 Key Developments

9.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

9.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

9.3 New Product Launch

9.4 Expansions

9.5 Other Key Strategies

10 Company Profiling

10.1 247solar

10.2 Ansaldo Energia

10.3 Aurelia

10.4 Bladon Jets

10.5 Bowman

10.6 Brayton Energy

10.7 Capstone Turbine

10.8 Eneftech Innovation

10.9 Flexenergy

10.10 Icrtec

10.11 MTT

10.12 Toyota Turbine and Systems

10.13 Turbotech

