Mobile Power Plant market worldwide is projected to grow by US$554. 6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 7%. Natural Gas/LPG, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.
New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Power Plant Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799156/?utm_source=GNW 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Gas/LPG will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.3 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Gas/LPG will reach a market size of US$106.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Global Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Rise in Demand for Mobile Power Plants that Can Run on Different Fuels Demand Picks Up with Growing Focus on Providing Power Access to Remote Locations Power Infrastructure Gaps Worldwide Drives Demand for Mobile Power Plants Global Energy Stats Annual investment Requirements in the Power Sector in G-20 Countries : 2016 - 2050 Global Energy Production (1990-2016) : OECD Vs Non-OECD Global Energy Consumption by Country/Region (2003-2017) Global Power Generation Breakdown by Fuel Type: (2003-2017)
Table 1: Mobile Power Plant Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Mobile Power Plant Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 Table 3: Natural Gas/LPG (Fuel) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 4: Natural Gas/LPG (Fuel) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 5: Diesel (Fuel) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 6: Diesel (Fuel) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Other Fuels (Fuel) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Other Fuels (Fuel) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 9: 1-10 MW (Power Rating) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 10: 1-10 MW (Power Rating) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 11: 11-20 MW (Power Rating) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 12: 11-20 MW (Power Rating) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: 21-50 MW (Power Rating) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: 21-50 MW (Power Rating) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 15: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 16: Oil & Gas (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 17: Emergency Power (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 18: Emergency Power (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Remote Area Electrification (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 20: Remote Area Electrification (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 22: Other Applications (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Mobile Power Plant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 U.S. Military Considers Small Mobile Nuclear Reactors to Meet Power Requirements in Remote Locations Market Analytics Table 23: United States Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025 Table 24: United States Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: United States Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Rating: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: United States Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025 Table 27: United States Mobile Power Plant Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 28: Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 29: Canadian Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025 Table 30: Mobile Power Plant Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2019 and 2025 Table 31: Canadian Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Rating: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Mobile Power Plant Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for 2019 and 2025 Table 33: Canadian Mobile Power Plant Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 34: Canadian Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 35: Japanese Market for Mobile Power Plant: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025 Table 36: Japanese Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Japanese Market for Mobile Power Plant: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Rating for the Period 2018-2025 Table 38: Japanese Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025 Table 39: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile Power Plant in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 40: Mobile Power Plant Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 41: Chinese Mobile Power Plant Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025 Table 42: Chinese Mobile Power Plant Market by Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 43: Chinese Mobile Power Plant Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Power Rating for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: Chinese Mobile Power Plant Market by Power Rating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 45: Chinese Demand for Mobile Power Plant in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 46: Chinese Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Mobile Power Plant Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 47: European Mobile Power Plant Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 48: European Mobile Power Plant Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: European Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018-2025 Table 50: European Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025 Table 51: European Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Rating: 2018-2025 Table 52: European Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025 Table 53: European Mobile Power Plant Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 54: European Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 55: Mobile Power Plant Market in France by Fuel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 56: French Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025 Table 57: Mobile Power Plant Market in France by Power Rating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 58: French Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025 Table 59: Mobile Power Plant Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 60: French Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025 GERMANY Table 61: Mobile Power Plant Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: German Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025 Table 63: Mobile Power Plant Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Power Rating for the Period 2018-2025 Table 64: German Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025 Table 65: Mobile Power Plant Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for Table 67: Italian Mobile Power Plant Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: Italian Mobile Power Plant Market by Fuel: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 69: Italian Mobile Power Plant Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Power Rating for the Period 2018-2025 Table 70: Italian Mobile Power Plant Market by Power Rating: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 71: Italian Demand for Mobile Power Plant in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 72: Italian Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Power Plant: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: United Kingdom Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025 Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Power Plant: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Power Rating for the Period 2018-2025 Table 76: United Kingdom Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025 Table 77: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile Power Plant in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 78: Mobile Power Plant Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025 Table 81: Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Rating: 2018-2025 Table 82: Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Market Share Breakdown by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025 Table 83: Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 84: Rest of Europe Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 85: Mobile Power Plant Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 86: Asia-Pacific Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Fuel: 2019 VS 2025 Table 87: Mobile Power Plant Market in Asia-Pacific by Power Rating: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 88: Asia-Pacific Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Power Rating: 2019 VS 2025 Table 89: Mobile Power Plant Table 89: Mobile Power Plant Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 90: Asia-Pacific Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025 REST OF WORLD Growing Need for Energy in Remote Locations Spurs the Demand for Mobile Power Plants Table 91: Rest of World Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Mobile Power Plant Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel for 2019 and 2025 Table 93: Rest of World Mobile Power Plant Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Power Rating: 2018 to 2025 Table 94: Mobile Power Plant Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Power Rating for 2019 and 2025 Table 95: Rest of World Mobile Power Plant Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 96: Rest of World Mobile Power Plant Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
APR ENERGY GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES MAPNA GROUP METKA MEIDENSHA CORPORATION PW POWER SYSTEMS SIEMENS AG SOLAR TURBINES TURBINE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES CORPORATION VERICOR POWER SYSTEMS
