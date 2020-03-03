March 3, 2020 - 5:39 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Mobile Power Plant Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Mobile Power Plant - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Mobile Power Plant market worldwide is projected to grow by US$554.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%. Natural Gas/LPG, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Gas/LPG will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Gas/LPG will reach a market size of US$106.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Competitors identified in this market include, among others, APR Energy

General Electric Company

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

MAPNA Group

Meidensha Corporation

Metka

PW Power Systems, Inc.

Siemens AG

Solar Turbines, Inc.

Turbine Technology Services Corporation

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Mobile Power Plant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Product Definition

Offshore Decommissioning: A Prelude

Offshore development Expenditure by Activity

Major Markets for Decommissioning

Offshore Decommissioning Spend by Region/Country: 2010-2037

A Look into Challenges Confronted

Industry Realizes the Need for Greater Collaboration to Address Challenges

Gulf of Mexico Represents a Major Decommissioning Market

Decommissioning Enters Deeper Waters

Emerging Markets with Strong Prospects for Decommissioning: 2018

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Technology Developments in Decommissioning: Spearheading Growth

Automation Emerges as a Cost Effective Alternative to Decommissioning

Extending Asset Life Emerges as an Effective Alternative

Industry Focus Grows on Cutting Decommissioning Costs

Floating Plants with Advanced Technologies

Demand on Rise against the Backdrop of Rise in Frequency of Natural Disasters and Need for Prompt Disaster Relief Services

Utility Companies Turn to Mobile Power Plants to Offer Continuous Service

Growing Prevalence of Mobile Power Generators at Industrial Sites

Demand Picks Up with Growing Focus on Providing Power Access to Remote Locations

Power Infrastructure Gaps Worldwide Drives Demand for Mobile Power Plants

Global Energy Stats

Annual investment Requirements in the Power Sector in G-20 Countries : 2016 - 2050

Global Energy Production (1990-2016) : OECD Vs Non-OECD

Global Energy Consumption by Country/Region (2003-2017)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

US Mobile Power Plant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

U.S. Military Considers Small Mobile Nuclear Reactors to Meet Power Requirements in Remote Locations

Market Analytics CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE

European Mobile Power Plant Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM United Kingdom: Leading Market for Decommissioning Expenditure

Number of Wells Decommissioned in the UK: 1990-2020

North Sea - A Major Site for Decommissioning

Wind Farm Decommissioning

Decommissioning Expenditure in the UK by Service Type (2018 & 2025)

Well Decommissioning in the UK by Service Type (2018 & 2025)

Approved Decommissioning Programmes in the UK

Decommissioning Opportunities in Brazil REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC REST OF WORLD Growing Need for Energy in Remote Locations Spurs the Demand for Mobile Power Plants IV. COMPETITION V. CURATED RESEARCH For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0fam9 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200303005468/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





