Global Mobile Power Plant Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN

The "Mobile Power Plant - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Mobile Power Plant market worldwide is projected to grow by US$554.6 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.7%.

Natural Gas/LPG, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.4 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Gas/LPG will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$28.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$25.6 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Gas/LPG will reach a market size of US$106.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 4.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$93.3 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • APR Energy
  • General Electric Company
  • Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.
  • MAPNA Group
  • Meidensha Corporation
  • Metka
  • PW Power Systems, Inc.
  • Siemens AG
  • Solar Turbines, Inc.
  • Turbine Technology Services Corporation
  • Vericor Power Systems

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Mobile Power Plant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Product Definition
  • Offshore Decommissioning: A Prelude
  • Offshore development Expenditure by Activity
  • Major Markets for Decommissioning
  • Offshore Decommissioning Spend by Region/Country: 2010-2037
  • A Look into Challenges Confronted
  • Industry Realizes the Need for Greater Collaboration to Address Challenges
  • Gulf of Mexico Represents a Major Decommissioning Market
  • Decommissioning Enters Deeper Waters
  • Emerging Markets with Strong Prospects for Decommissioning: 2018
  • Future Prospects

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Rise in Demand for Mobile Power Plants that Can Run on Different Fuels
  • Technology Developments in Decommissioning: Spearheading Growth
  • Automation Emerges as a Cost Effective Alternative to Decommissioning
  • Extending Asset Life Emerges as an Effective Alternative
  • Industry Focus Grows on Cutting Decommissioning Costs
  • Floating Plants with Advanced Technologies
  • Demand on Rise against the Backdrop of Rise in Frequency of Natural Disasters and Need for Prompt Disaster Relief Services
  • Utility Companies Turn to Mobile Power Plants to Offer Continuous Service
  • Growing Prevalence of Mobile Power Generators at Industrial Sites
  • Demand Picks Up with Growing Focus on Providing Power Access to Remote Locations
  • Power Infrastructure Gaps Worldwide Drives Demand for Mobile Power Plants
  • Global Energy Stats
  • Annual investment Requirements in the Power Sector in G-20 Countries : 2016 - 2050
  • Global Energy Production (1990-2016) : OECD Vs Non-OECD
  • Global Energy Consumption by Country/Region (2003-2017)
  • Global Power Generation Breakdown by Fuel Type: (2003-2017)

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • US Mobile Power Plant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
  • U.S. Military Considers Small Mobile Nuclear Reactors to Meet Power Requirements in Remote Locations
  • Market Analytics

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures
  • European Mobile Power Plant Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
  • Market Analytics

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

  • United Kingdom: Leading Market for Decommissioning Expenditure
  • Number of Wells Decommissioned in the UK: 1990-2020
  • North Sea - A Major Site for Decommissioning
  • Wind Farm Decommissioning
  • Decommissioning Expenditure in the UK by Service Type (2018 & 2025)
  • Well Decommissioning in the UK by Service Type (2018 & 2025)
  • Approved Decommissioning Programmes in the UK
  • Decommissioning Opportunities in Brazil

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

REST OF WORLD

  • Growing Need for Energy in Remote Locations Spurs the Demand for Mobile Power Plants

IV. COMPETITION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x0fam9

