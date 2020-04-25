Mobile Substation market worldwide is projected to grow by US$482. 5 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 7. 2%. Switchgear, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.
New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Substation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799159/?utm_source=GNW 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$264.5 Million by the year 2025, Switchgear will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$22.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Switchgear will reach a market size of US$28.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$83.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Mobile Substation: An Insight Global Competitor Market Shares Mobile Substation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Global Infrastructure Mobile Substation Market: Percentage Share Breakdown Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Demand for Solar and Wind Power: A Significant Growth Driver Global Solar and Wind Power Market: Cumulative Installations by Type for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 Increasing Use of Mobile Substation in Transmission and Distribution of Electrical Power throughout the Grid in Emergencies Drives Market Growth Growing Number of Clean Energy Projects that Need Smooth Integration of Renewable Energy in the Electric Grid - Business Case for Mobile Substation Market Global New Investment in Clean Energy: Investments in US$ Billion by Type for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022 Need for Mobile Substations in Oil and Gas Fields Located in Remote Areas and Metal Mining Offer Growth Prospects Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 Innovations and Advancements Product Overview Mobile Substation: Introduction Features and Applications of Mobile Substation Mobile Substation: Components
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Mobile Substation Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Mobile Substation Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Mobile Substation Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Switchgear (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Switchgear (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Switchgear (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Transformer (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Transformer (Component) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Transformer (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Surge Arresters (Component) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Surge Arresters (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Surge Arresters (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Trailer (Component) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Trailer (Component) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Trailer (Component) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Other Components (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Other Components (Component) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Utilities (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Utilities (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Utilities (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 22: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 23: Oil & Gas (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 24: Oil & Gas (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Metals & Mining (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 26: Metals & Mining (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 27: Metals & Mining (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 28: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 29: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 30: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Infrastructure (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 32: Infrastructure (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 33: Infrastructure (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Mobile Substation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: United States Mobile Substation Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Mobile Substation Market in the United States by Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 39: United States Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 40: United States Mobile Substation Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: Mobile Substation Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 42: Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 43: Canadian Mobile Substation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Canadian Mobile Substation Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 45: Mobile Substation Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 46: Canadian Mobile Substation Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 47: Mobile Substation Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017 Table 48: Canadian Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 49: Japanese Market for Mobile Substation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 50: Mobile Substation Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: Japanese Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile Substation in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: Japanese Mobile Substation Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 54: Mobile Substation Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 55: Chinese Mobile Substation Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 56: Mobile Substation Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017 Table 57: Chinese Mobile Substation Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 58: Chinese Demand for Mobile Substation in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 59: Mobile Substation Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 60: Chinese Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Mobile Substation Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 61: European Mobile Substation Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 62: Mobile Substation Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 63: European Mobile Substation Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: European Mobile Substation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025 Table 65: Mobile Substation Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 66: European Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 67: European Mobile Substation Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 68: Mobile Substation Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 69: European Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 70: Mobile Substation Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: French Mobile Substation Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017 Table 72: French Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 73: Mobile Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 74: French Mobile Substation Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 75: French Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 76: Mobile Substation Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 77: German Mobile Substation Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017 Table 78: German Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 79: Mobile Substation Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 80: German Mobile Substation Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 81: Mobile Substation Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 82: Italian Mobile Substation Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 83: Mobile Substation Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017 Table 84: Italian Mobile Substation Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 85: Italian Demand for Mobile Substation in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Mobile Substation Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 87: Italian Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Substation: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 89: Mobile Substation Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017 Table 90: United Kingdom Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile Substation in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: United Kingdom Mobile Substation Market in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 93: Mobile Substation Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 94: Rest of Europe Mobile Substation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025 Table 95: Mobile Substation Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 96: Rest of Europe Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 97: Rest of Europe Mobile Substation Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 98: Mobile Substation Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: Rest of Europe Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 100: Mobile Substation Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 103: Mobile Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 106: Rest of World Mobile Substation Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 107: Rest of World Mobile Substation Historic Market Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 108: Mobile Substation Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 109: Rest of World Mobile Substation Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 110: Mobile Substation Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2009-2017 Table 111: Rest of World Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP AMPCONTROL PTY., LTD. AZZ, INC. AKTIF GROUP OF COMPANIES CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS DELTA STAR EFACEC POWER SOLUTIONS EATON CORPORATION PLC ELGIN POWER SOLUTIONS GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY JACOBSEN ELEKTRO AS MATELEC GROUP MEIDENSHA CORPORATION NARI GROUP CORPORATION PME POWER SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LIMITED POWELL INDUSTRIES SIEMENS AG TADEO CZERWENY S.A UNIT ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LTD. WEG SA V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799159/?utm_source=GNW
