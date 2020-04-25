Global Mobile Substation Industry

New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Mobile Substation Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799159/?utm_source=GNW

8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$264.5 Million by the year 2025, Switchgear will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$22.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$22.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Switchgear will reach a market size of US$28.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$83.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Group

Aktif Group of Companies

AMPControl Pty., Ltd.

AZZ, Inc.

CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd.

Delta Star, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

EFACEC Power Solutions

Elgin Power Solutions

General Electric Company

Jacobsen Elektro AS

Matelec Group (Lebanon)

Meidensha Corporation

NARI Group Corporation

Pme Power Solutions (India) Ltd.

Powell Industries, Inc.

Siemens AG

Tadeo Czerweny S.A

Unit Electrical Engineering Ltd.

WEG SA







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799159/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Mobile Substation: An Insight

Global Competitor Market Shares

Mobile Substation Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Infrastructure Mobile Substation Market: Percentage

Share Breakdown Volume Sales by Leading Players for the Year

2019E





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rise in Demand for Solar and Wind Power: A Significant Growth

Driver

Global Solar and Wind Power Market: Cumulative Installations by

Type for the Years 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Increasing Use of Mobile Substation in Transmission and

Distribution of Electrical Power throughout the Grid in

Emergencies Drives Market Growth

Growing Number of Clean Energy Projects that Need Smooth

Integration of Renewable Energy in the Electric Grid -

Business Case for Mobile Substation Market

Global New Investment in Clean Energy: Investments in US$

Billion by Type for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Need for Mobile Substations in Oil and Gas Fields Located in

Remote Areas and Metal Mining Offer Growth Prospects

Global Gas-Insulated Substation Market: Revenues in US$ Billion

for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Innovations and Advancements

Product Overview

Mobile Substation: Introduction

Features and Applications of Mobile Substation

Mobile Substation: Components





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Mobile Substation Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Mobile Substation Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Mobile Substation Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Switchgear (Component) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Switchgear (Component) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Switchgear (Component) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Transformer (Component) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Transformer (Component) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Transformer (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Surge Arresters (Component) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Surge Arresters (Component) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Surge Arresters (Component) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Trailer (Component) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Trailer (Component) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Trailer (Component) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Components (Component) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Components (Component) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Components (Component) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Utilities (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through

2025

Table 20: Utilities (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Utilities (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Oil & Gas (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Oil & Gas (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Oil & Gas (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Metals & Mining (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Metals & Mining (Application) Historic Demand

Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Metals & Mining (Application) Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Energy (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Energy (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Energy (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Infrastructure (Application) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Infrastructure (Application) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Infrastructure (Application) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Mobile Substation Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: United States Mobile Substation Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Mobile Substation Market in the United States by

Component: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: United States Mobile Substation Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: United States Mobile Substation Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Mobile Substation Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 42: Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 43: Canadian Mobile Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Canadian Mobile Substation Historic Market Review by

Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 45: Mobile Substation Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 46: Canadian Mobile Substation Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Mobile Substation Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Market for Mobile Substation: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Mobile Substation Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: Japanese Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Mobile

Substation in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Japanese Mobile Substation Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2009-2017

Table 54: Mobile Substation Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 55: Chinese Mobile Substation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: Mobile Substation Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Mobile Substation Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Chinese Demand for Mobile Substation in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Mobile Substation Market Review in China in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: Chinese Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Mobile Substation Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Mobile Substation Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 62: Mobile Substation Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: European Mobile Substation Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Mobile Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 65: Mobile Substation Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by

Component: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: European Mobile Substation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 68: Mobile Substation Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 69: European Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 70: Mobile Substation Market in France by Component:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period

2018-2025

Table 71: French Mobile Substation Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Mobile Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 74: French Mobile Substation Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 75: French Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 76: Mobile Substation Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Mobile Substation Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 78: German Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown by

Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Mobile Substation Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: German Mobile Substation Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 81: Mobile Substation Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 82: Italian Mobile Substation Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 83: Mobile Substation Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Mobile Substation Market by Component:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 85: Italian Demand for Mobile Substation in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Mobile Substation Market Review in Italy in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 87: Italian Mobile Substation Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Mobile Substation: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Component

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Mobile Substation Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Component for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 90: United Kingdom Mobile Substation Market Share

Analysis by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Mobile Substation in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: United Kingdom Mobile Substation Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 93: Mobile Substation Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Mobile Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018-2025

Table 95: Mobile Substation Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Thousand by Component: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Mobile Substation Market Share

Breakdown by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Mobile Substation Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 98: Mobile Substation Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Mobile Substation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Mobile Substation Market in Asia-Pacific by

Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Thousand by Component: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Share Analysis

by Component: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Mobile Substation Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Historic Market

Review in US$ Thousand by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Mobile Substation Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 106: Rest of World Mobile Substation Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 107: Rest of World Mobile Substation Historic Market

Review by Component in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 108: Mobile Substation Market in Rest of World:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 109: Rest of World Mobile Substation Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Mobile Substation Market in Rest of World:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 111: Rest of World Mobile Substation Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





IV. COMPETITION



ABB GROUP

AMPCONTROL PTY., LTD.

AZZ, INC.

AKTIF GROUP OF COMPANIES

CG POWER AND INDUSTRIAL SOLUTIONS

DELTA STAR

EFACEC POWER SOLUTIONS

EATON CORPORATION PLC

ELGIN POWER SOLUTIONS

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

JACOBSEN ELEKTRO AS

MATELEC GROUP

MEIDENSHA CORPORATION

NARI GROUP CORPORATION

PME POWER SOLUTIONS (INDIA) LIMITED

POWELL INDUSTRIES

SIEMENS AG

TADEO CZERWENY S.A

UNIT ELECTRICAL ENGINEERING LTD.

WEG SA

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799159/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________