Global Mooring Inspection Industry

Mooring Inspection market worldwide is projected to grow by US$92. 1 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 6%. Below Water Inspection, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.8 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$4.3 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Below Water Inspection will reach a market size of US$21.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$15.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Need to Identify Offshore and Onshore Mooring System Defects and Prevent Injuries or Fatalities Enhance Importance of Mooring Inspection Competition Global Mooring Inspection Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E Global Competitor Market Shares Mooring Inspection Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Stable Growth of Mooring Systems Worldwide Presents Positive Outlook for Mooring Inspection Market Global Mooring Systems Market Size in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 Increase in Offshore Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Investments and the Subsequent Expansion of Offshore Mooring Systems to Fuel Demand for Mooring Inspections Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Investment in $ Billion for the Years 2015 through 2019 Global Drilling Activity: Number of Onshore and Offshore Wells Drilled for the Period 2012-2018 Rising Concerns over Increasing Mooring Line Accidents Drives Growth in the Mooring Inspection Market Safety Regulations for Mooring Operations Drive Need for Mooring Inspection Climbing Robots Emerge to Carry Out High-Risk and Expensive Inspection of Large Mooring Chains Innovative Robot Inspects Above and Below Water Mooring Chains MoorInspect Project to Develop Advanced Medium Range Ultrasonic Technique to Inspect Mooring Chains in Water PRODUCT OVERVIEW Mooring: A Definition What is Mooring Failure? Mooring Inspection: An Introduction Mooring Rope Inspection Mooring Wire Inspection
Table 1: Mooring Inspection Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Mooring Inspection Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Mooring Inspection Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Below Water Inspection (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Below Water Inspection (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Below Water Inspection (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Above Water Inspection (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Above Water Inspection (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Above Water Inspection (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Close Visual Inspection (Technology) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Close Visual Inspection (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Close Visual Inspection (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Magnetic Particle Inspection (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Magnetic Particle Inspection (Technology) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Magnetic Particle Inspection (Technology) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Ultrasonic Testing (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Ultrasonic Testing (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Ultrasonic Testing (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Electromagnetic Detection (Technology) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Electromagnetic Detection (Technology) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Electromagnetic Detection (Technology) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 22: Mooring Line Dimension Measurement (Technology) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Mooring Line Dimension Measurement (Technology) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017 Table 24: Mooring Line Dimension Measurement (Technology) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Other Technologies (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009 to 2017 Table 27: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Mooring Inspection Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 28: United States Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Mooring Inspection Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 30: United States Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Mooring Inspection Market in US$ Thousand in the United States by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 32: United States Mooring Inspection Market Retrospective Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 33: United States Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 34: Canadian Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Canadian Mooring Inspection Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 36: Mooring Inspection Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 37: Mooring Inspection Market Analysis in Canada in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 38: Mooring Inspection Market in Canada: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017 Table 39: Canadian Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 40: Japanese Market for Mooring Inspection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 41: Mooring Inspection Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 42: Japanese Mooring Inspection Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 43: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mooring Inspection Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 44: Mooring Inspection Market in Japan in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 45: Japanese Mooring Inspection Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 46: Chinese Mooring Inspection Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 47: Mooring Inspection Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017 Table 48: Chinese Mooring Inspection Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 49: Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Forecasts in China in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 50: Chinese Mooring Inspection Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 51: Mooring Inspection Market in China: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Mooring Inspection Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 52: European Mooring Inspection Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 53: Mooring Inspection Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 54: European Mooring Inspection Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 55: European Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 Table 56: Mooring Inspection Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: European Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: European Mooring Inspection Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 59: European Mooring Inspection Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 60: Mooring Inspection Market in Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 FRANCE Table 61: Mooring Inspection Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: French Mooring Inspection Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017 Table 63: French Mooring Inspection Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: French Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 65: French Mooring Inspection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 66: French Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 67: Mooring Inspection Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: German Mooring Inspection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017 Table 69: German Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 70: German Mooring Inspection Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 71: Mooring Inspection Market in Germany: A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Thousand for the Period 2009-2017 Table 72: German Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 73: Italian Mooring Inspection Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: Mooring Inspection Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017 Table 75: Italian Mooring Inspection Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 76: Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Forecasts in Italy in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 77: Italian Mooring Inspection Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 78: Mooring Inspection Market in Italy: Percentage Share Analysis by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Mooring Inspection: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 80: Mooring Inspection Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: United Kingdom Mooring Inspection Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 82: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Mooring Inspection Market in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 83: Mooring Inspection Market in the United Kingdom in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 84: United Kingdom Mooring Inspection Market Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 85: Rest of Europe Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 Table 86: Mooring Inspection Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 87: Rest of Europe Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 88: Rest of Europe Mooring Inspection Market Assessment in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 89: Rest of Europe Mooring Inspection Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 90: Mooring Inspection Market in Rest of Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2009, 2019, and 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 91: Mooring Inspection Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 92: Asia-Pacific Mooring Inspection Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Type: 2009-2017 Table 93: Asia-Pacific Mooring Inspection Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 94: Asia-Pacific Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 95: Asia-Pacific Mooring Inspection Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2009-2017 Table 96: Asia-Pacific Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 97: Rest of World Mooring Inspection Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 98: Rest of World Mooring Inspection Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 99: Mooring Inspection Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 100: Mooring Inspection Market Analysis in Rest of World in US$ Thousand by Technology: 2018-2025 Table 101: Mooring Inspection Market in Rest of World: Historic Review in US$ Thousand by Technology for the Period 2009-2017 Table 102: Rest of World Mooring Inspection Market Share Breakdown by Technology: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
