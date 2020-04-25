Motor Management market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 5%. Synchronous Motor, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Management Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799184/?utm_source=GNW 3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.4 Billion by the year 2025, Synchronous Motor will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$69.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$63.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Synchronous Motor will reach a market size of US$188.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$230.9 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Global Competitor Market Shares Motor Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 An Insight into causes Behind Motor Breakdown Distribution Of Factors Behind Motor Failures Energy Savings Rendered by Motor Management Drive Growth in the Market
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Companies Offer Motor Management Device that Detects Potential Motor Problems Rise in Industrial Automation Spurs Adoption of Motor Management Solutions The New Approach to Motor Management Motor Management Relays Enable Improved Diagnostics of Pumping Systems Companies offer Motor Management Relays with Built-in Intelligence Motor Management Offers Savings in Operational Expenditure Motor Management Efficiency in Predictive Maintenance Water Management Plays an Essential Role in Water Treatment Facilities Improving Investments in the Oil and Gas Industry to Spur Momentum Annual Growth Estimates and Forecasts for Global Demand for Oil: 2017-2023 Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017 -2023 Capital Spending in the Global Oil & Gas Upstream Sector: 2017 -2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motor Management Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Motor Management Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Motor Management Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Synchronous Motor (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Synchronous Motor (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Synchronous Motor (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Asynchronous Motor (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Asynchronous Motor (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Asynchronous Motor (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Pumps (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 11: Pumps (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 12: Pumps (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Compressors (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Compressors (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Compressors (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Material Handling (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Material Handling (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Material Handling (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Motor Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 22: United States Motor Management Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Motor Management Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 24: United States Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: United States Motor Management Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Motor Management Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 27: Motor Management Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Motor Management Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Canadian Motor Management Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 30: Motor Management Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 31: Canadian Motor Management Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Motor Management Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 33: Canadian Motor Management Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 34: Japanese Market for Motor Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 35: Motor Management Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 36: Japanese Motor Management Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 38: Japanese Motor Management Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 39: Motor Management Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 40: Chinese Motor Management Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 41: Motor Management Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 42: Chinese Motor Management Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 43: Chinese Demand for Motor Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 44: Motor Management Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 45: Chinese Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Motor Management Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 46: European Motor Management Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 47: Motor Management Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 48: European Motor Management Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: European Motor Management Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 50: Motor Management Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: European Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: European Motor Management Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 53: Motor Management Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 54: European Motor Management Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 55: Motor Management Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 56: French Motor Management Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 57: French Motor Management Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 58: Motor Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 59: French Motor Management Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 60: French Motor Management Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 61: Motor Management Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: German Motor Management Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 63: German Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: Motor Management Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: German Motor Management Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 66: Motor Management Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 67: Italian Motor Management Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: Motor Management Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 69: Italian Motor Management Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 70: Italian Demand for Motor Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 71: Motor Management Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 72: Italian Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Motor Management: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: Motor Management Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 75: United Kingdom Motor Management Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor Management in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 77: United Kingdom Motor Management Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 78: Motor Management Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 79: Rest of Europe Motor Management Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 80: Motor Management Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 81: Rest of Europe Motor Management Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 82: Rest of Europe Motor Management Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 83: Motor Management Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 84: Rest of Europe Motor Management Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 85: Motor Management Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 86: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 87: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 88: Motor Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 89: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 90: Asia-Pacific Motor Management Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 91: Rest of World Motor Management Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Rest of World Motor Management Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 93: Motor Management Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 94: Rest of World Motor Management Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 95: Motor Management Market in Rest of World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 96: Rest of World Motor Management Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB GROUP AMETEK ANALOG DEVICES EATON CORPORATION PLC FUJI ELECTRIC GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY HITACHI LTD. LARSEN & TOUBRO MITSUBISHI ELECTRIC CORPORATION NANOTEC ELECTRONIC GMBH & CO. KG ROCKWELL AUTOMATION SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA SIEMENS AG TEXAS INSTRUMENTS WEG SA V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799184/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.