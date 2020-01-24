Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Industry
The global market for Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services is projected to reach US$8. 9 billion by 2025, driven by the growing importance shed on material inspection against the backdrop of strong focus shed on quality assurance of structural and mechanical components operating in demanding application environments.
New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799207/?utm_source=GNW NDT is used widely in civil engineering for testing concrete structures; oil & gas and mining industry for monitoring integrity of assets non-intrusively; semiconductor industry for wafer testing; nuclear power plants for continuous inspection of critical parts and components of nuclear reactors; and pipeline and piping system inspection, among others. Technologies used for NDT include Acoustic Emission Testing (AE), Electromagnetic Testing (ET), Ground Penetrating Radar (GPR), Laser Testing Methods (LM), Magnetic Flux Leakage (MFL), Microwave Testing, Liquid Penetrant Testing (PT), Magnetic Particle Testing (MT), Neutron Radiographic Testing (NR), Radiographic Testing (RT), Thermal/Infrared Testing (IRT), Ultrasonic Testing (UT), Time of Flight Diffraction (ToFD), Pulse Echo Inspection, Guided Wave Testing (GW), Electromagnetic Acoustic Transducer (EMAT) Testing, among others. In addition to stringent safety regulations and quality standards, other factors driving the need for NDT include aging infrastructure worldwide which is spurring the importance of structural health monitoring (SHM) of bridges, tunnels etc. for signs of wear & tear, fatigue, corrosion, and stress; and growing manufacturing competitiveness and the ensuing focus on asset integrity and quality of manufactured products. - Globalization of supply chain is additionally encouraging increased inspection of components moving through the supply chain. Stringent and often punitive safety regulations being legislated in most countries worldwide is pushing up the compliance burden. Oil & gas, mining, utilities, and nuclear power plants especially have to ensure compliance with international standards to ensure safe and efficient operation of equipment and assets. Given the high cost of non-compliance, companies are increasingly outsourcing NDT operations, requirements and auditing functions to specialized service providers. NDT represents a specialized field that requires expensive equipment, technology CAPEX investments, and qualified staff. This makes in-house management of NDT operations expensive. Also, the blistering pace of material development makes new material inspection challenging. Outsourcing provides the perfect opportunity to align NDT outcomes with cost and quality goals. Few of the benefits of outsourcing NDT activities include access to expert skills & capabilities; reduce CAPEX and OPEX load; reduced risk; frees up resources to focus on core business areas; and higher quality and reliable independent evaluation. A growing number of NDT service providers are offering customized services designed to suite unique needs of a wide range of industry sectors. A key trend in the market is the growing commercial opportunity for automated NDT equipment integrated with sensors and industrial robotics with the aim of improving non-destructive testing productivity. An exciting field rapidly evolving, in this regard, is drone-based nondestructive testing. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 73.3% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period supported by the country's mammothian export presence, rising prominence of quality and compliance and the resulting growth in inspection and testing of product brands. - Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ALS Limited, Applus+, Bureau Veritas SA, Dekra SE, Intertek Group Plc, MISTRAS Group Inc., NDT Global, Nikon Metrology NV, NVI LLC, SGS SA, TEAM Inc., TUV Rheinland AG, YXLON International GmbH ,Zetec Inc.
NON-DESTRUCTIVE TESTING (NDT) SERVICES MCP13 MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, DECEMBER 2 CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW An Introduction to Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) Services NDT Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Exhibit Faster Growth World NDT Services Market by Region (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Region Ultrasonic Technique (UT): Largest Category Magnetic Particle Inspection (MPI) Widens Business Prospects Radiographic Testing (RT) Accelerates Market Expansion Visual Inspection Testing (VT) Exhibits Faster Growth Eddy Current Testing Holds Immense Potential Dynamics in the NDT Services Market Influenced by Economic Scenario Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2 through 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS ALS Limited (Australia) Applus+ (Spain) Bureau Veritas SA (France) Dekra SE (Germany) Intertek Group Plc (UK) MISTRAS Group, Inc. (USA) NDT Global (Ireland) Nikon Metrology NV (Belgium) NVI, LLC (USA) SGS SA (Switzerland) TEAM, Inc. (USA) TUV Rheinland AG (Germany) YXLON International GmbH (Germany) Zetec, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Manufacturing Sector: Dominant Consumer of NDT Services Top 10 Countries in Terms of Manufacturing Output: 2018 Oil & Gas Entities Leverage NDT to Deal with Challenging Environment and Stringent Standards Rapidly Expanding Natural Gas Production & Intensified Shale Gas Programs Spur Demand for NDT Services in Oil & Gas Sector A Snapshot of Select NDT Applications in Oil & Gas Upstream, Midstream & Downstream Facilities Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019 North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company (2017-2019) NDT Gains Traction in Detecting Imperfections in Aerospace Materials Select Applications of NDT in Aerospace Sector: A Snapshot Progressive Growth in the Commercial Aviation Sector Creates Fertile Environment Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Aircraft Type for the Years 2018 and 2038 Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic Region for the Years 2018 & 2038 Defense Aerospace Presents Steady Growth Prospects Aging Aircraft Widen Addressable Market for Aerospace NDT Services Global Average Aircraft Fleet Age (In Years) by Geographic Region/Country for Cumulative Period 2018-2023 and 2023-2028 NDT Comes to the Fore to Ensure Safety of Power Generation Installations Global Electricity Generation in Billion kWh for the Years 2010, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050 Electricity Consumption in Trillion kWh for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 China and India Lead the Global Rise in Demand for Electricity: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50 Non-Destructive Testing for Safety of Critical Nuclear Installations Inspection in Fossil Fuel Power Infrastructures Automotive Sector: A Traditional End-Use Sector for NDT Automotive OEMs Rely on NDT to Drive Manufacturing Quality & Uptime Global Passenger Car Production (In Million Units) for the Years 2010, 2016, 2020, and 2024 Railway Industry Remains a Niche Market NDT in the Era of Industry 4.0 Machine Learning & AI Step In to Bring Broad-based Modifications to NDT Technological Advances and Rise of Automated NDT Tools Widen Scope & Span of NDT Services Market Issues & Challenges with In-House NDT Departments Build Momentum for NDT Services Market Regulations & Standards
