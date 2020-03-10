Global Nuclear Power Industry, Global Industry Analysts
Nuclear Power market worldwide is projected to grow by 589. 3 Terawatt-hours (TWh), driven by a compounded growth of 3%. Nuclear Power, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3%.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 31.6 Terawatt-hours (TWh) to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 27.2 Terawatt-hours (TWh) worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nuclear Power will reach a market size of 226.5 Terawatt-hours (TWh) by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 98.9 Terawatt-hours (TWh) in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with Minimal Carbon Emissions Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts Recent Market Activity Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to Drive the Vision of the "Plutonium Economy" China?s Growing Prominence in the Global Nuclear Power Industry US Continues to Remain the Single Largest Nuclear Power Market in the World Russia: Global Leader for Cutting-Edge Fast-Fission Reactor Technology State of Nuclear Power in Major Markets Summarized Asia Russia and East Europe Western and Central Europe Middle East and Africa North America South America Japan?s Fukushima Disaster: Major Growth Impeding Factor for the Global Nuclear Power Industry Despite Growth in Nuclear Power Generation, Contribution to the Global Energy Mix Declines Interest in Nuclear Power Generation Continues to Wane Globally Innovation in Nuclear Power is the Key for Future of Sustainable Energy Need for International Cooperation: The Solution to Nuclear Power Industry Woes Global Market Outlook: Optimistic Long Term Outlook amidst Short Term Issues and Challenges Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities in the Near Term Global Competitor Market Shares Nuclear Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
The Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Market Growth for Nuclear Power Despite Numerous Issues and Challenges, Nuclear Energy Offers Clean Electricity and Energy Independence Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2°C Scenario Will Nuclear Power Generation Result in Long-Term Ecological Impact: The Debate Continues Growing Number of New Plant Constructions Offset Reactor Retirements and Benefit Nuclear Capacity Expansion Construction and Upgrading of Nuclear Plants Capacity Gains through Uprating Plant Retirements and Lifetime Extensions Accounting for Two-Thirds of Under-Construction Reactors Globally, Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront of Nuclear Power Generation Uprating and Life-Extension of Existing Nuclear Reactors Lend Traction to Market Growth Need to Complement Fossil Fuel Power with Sustainable Nuclear Power for Meeting Surging Electricity Demand: An Important Growth Driver Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in Urbanization Propel Electricity Demand Developing Countries to Drive Electricity Consumption and Production Tougher Safety Norms: A Boon for Nuclear Safety and Radiation Monitoring Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global Nuclear Power Capacity Number of Existing and Potential Applications Drive Lithium Demand in the Nuclear Power Industry Lithium: The Only Stable Element for Producing Net Energy through Nuclear Fission Thorium: Minimizing Fuel Wastage and MitigatingConcerns Associated with Uranium-Based Nuclear Power Significance of Thorium as Nuclear Fuel Types of Reactors Suitable for Thorium Projects Using Thorium Fuel to Generate Electricity R&D Efforts Involving Key Reactor Types Other Notable Research Efforts Key Challenges Associated with Thorium Fuel Cycles Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market Prospects for Nuclear Power Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants Despite Ongoing Evolution in Nuclear Reactor Technologies, Nuclear Construction Hits Numerous Roadblocks Construction Status of Major Generation III+ Nuclear Power Plants Worldwide Factors Responsible for Construction Delays and Ongoing Efforts for Extending Operational Lifetime of NPPs Standardization, Continuity and Strict Centralization Key to Reducing Nuclear Energy Costs Prohibitive Cost, Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear Fuel Disposal Growing Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants Dearth of Skilled Manpower
Table 1: Nuclear Power Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Terawatt-hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Nuclear Power Global Retrospective Market Scenario in Terawatt-hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Nuclear Power Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
