Global Nuclear Power Industry, Global Industry Analysts

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 3.2 Thousand Terawatt-hours (TWh) by the year 2025, Nuclear Power will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 31.6 Terawatt-hours (TWh) to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 27.2 Terawatt-hours (TWh) worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Nuclear Power will reach a market size of 226.5 Terawatt-hours (TWh) by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 2.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately 98.9 Terawatt-hours (TWh) in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Nuclear Power: Reliable and Sustainable Electricity Source with

Minimal Carbon Emissions

Global Nuclear Power Industry: Fast Facts

Recent Market Activity

Myriad Benefits of Nuclear Power over Coal, Oil, and Gas to

Drive the Vision of the "Plutonium Economy"

China?s Growing Prominence in the Global Nuclear Power Industry

US Continues to Remain the Single Largest Nuclear Power Market

in the World

Russia: Global Leader for Cutting-Edge Fast-Fission Reactor

Technology

State of Nuclear Power in Major Markets Summarized

Asia

Russia and East Europe

Western and Central Europe

Middle East and Africa

North America

South America

Japan?s Fukushima Disaster: Major Growth Impeding Factor for

the Global Nuclear Power Industry

Despite Growth in Nuclear Power Generation, Contribution to the

Global Energy Mix Declines

Interest in Nuclear Power Generation Continues to Wane Globally

Innovation in Nuclear Power is the Key for Future of

Sustainable Energy

Need for International Cooperation: The Solution to Nuclear

Power Industry Woes

Global Market Outlook: Optimistic Long Term Outlook amidst

Short Term Issues and Challenges

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities in the

Near Term

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nuclear Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in

%): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Axpo Group

Bruce Power L.P.

BWX Technologies, Inc.

CEZ, a.s.

China General Nuclear Power Group

China National Nuclear Corporation

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited

Doosan Babcock Limited

E.ON SE

EDF (Electricité de France) SA

EDF Energy Plc

EletrobrasTermonuclear S.A.

ENGIE Electrabel

Exelon Corporation

GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy

Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power Co., Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Nuclear Fuel Co., Ltd.

NNEGC Energoatom

Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited

Ontario Power Generation

Orano

ROSATOM

Atomstroyexport

Shanghai Electric Group Company Limited

Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings

Toshiba Corporation

Vattenfall AB





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Urgent Need to De-carbonize Energy Production for

Mitigating Climate Change Sustains Market Growth for Nuclear

Power

Despite Numerous Issues and Challenges, Nuclear Energy Offers

Clean Electricity and Energy Independence

Low-carbon Nuclear Electricity Critical for Realizing the 2°C

Scenario

Will Nuclear Power Generation Result in Long-Term Ecological

Impact: The Debate Continues

Growing Number of New Plant Constructions Offset Reactor

Retirements and Benefit Nuclear Capacity Expansion

Construction and Upgrading of Nuclear Plants

Capacity Gains through Uprating

Plant Retirements and Lifetime Extensions

Accounting for Two-Thirds of Under-Construction Reactors

Globally, Asia-Pacific Remains at the Forefront of Nuclear

Power Generation

Uprating and Life-Extension of Existing Nuclear Reactors Lend

Traction to Market Growth

Need to Complement Fossil Fuel Power with Sustainable Nuclear

Power for Meeting Surging Electricity Demand: An Important

Growth Driver

Ballooning Global Population and Exponential Increase in

Urbanization Propel Electricity Demand

Developing Countries to Drive Electricity Consumption and

Production

Tougher Safety Norms: A Boon for Nuclear Safety and Radiation

Monitoring

Uranium Prices to Power Higher in Sync with Growing Global

Nuclear Power Capacity

Number of Existing and Potential Applications Drive Lithium

Demand in the Nuclear Power Industry

Lithium: The Only Stable Element for Producing Net Energy

through Nuclear Fission

Thorium: Minimizing Fuel Wastage and MitigatingConcerns

Associated with Uranium-Based Nuclear Power

Significance of Thorium as Nuclear Fuel

Types of Reactors Suitable for Thorium

Projects Using Thorium Fuel to Generate Electricity

R&D Efforts Involving Key Reactor Types

Other Notable Research Efforts

Key Challenges Associated with Thorium Fuel Cycles

Unprecedented Rise of Renewable Energy Set to Dent Market

Prospects for Nuclear Power

Wind and Solar Expansion Lead to Renewable Power Revolution

High Capital Intensiveness of Nuclear Power Plants

Despite Ongoing Evolution in Nuclear Reactor Technologies,

Nuclear Construction Hits Numerous Roadblocks

Construction Status of Major Generation III+ Nuclear Power

Plants Worldwide

Factors Responsible for Construction Delays and Ongoing Efforts

for Extending Operational Lifetime of NPPs

Standardization, Continuity and Strict Centralization Key to

Reducing Nuclear Energy Costs

Prohibitive Cost, Environmental Issues Associated with Nuclear

Fuel Disposal

Growing Concerns about Economic Viability of Nuclear Plants

Dearth of Skilled Manpower





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Nuclear Power Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Terawatt-hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Nuclear Power Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Terawatt-hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Nuclear Power Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Table 4: United States Nuclear Power Market Estimates and

Projections in Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Nuclear Power Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Nuclear Power Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Nuclear Power Historic Market Review in

Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Nuclear Power: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Nuclear Power Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Nuclear Power Market Growth Prospects in

Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Nuclear Power Historic Market Analysis in China in

Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Table 12: European Nuclear Power Market Demand Scenario in

Terawatt-hours (TWh) by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Nuclear Power Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Terawatt-hours (TWh) by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 14: European Nuclear Power Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Nuclear Power Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Nuclear Power Historic Market Scenario in

Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Nuclear Power Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period

2018-2025

Table 18: German Nuclear Power Historic Market Analysis in

Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Nuclear Power Market Growth Prospects in

Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Nuclear Power Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Nuclear Power: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Nuclear Power Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 23: Rest of Europe Nuclear Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2018-2025

Table 24: Nuclear Power Market in Rest of Europe in

Terawatt-hours (TWh): A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 25: Nuclear Power Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and

Projections in Terawatt-hours (TWh) for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Asia-Pacific Nuclear Power Historic Market Scenario

in Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017

REST OF WORLD

Table 27: Rest of World Nuclear Power Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2018 to 2025

Table 28: Rest of World Nuclear Power Historic Market Review in

Terawatt-hours (TWh): 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 84

