Ocean Energy market worldwide is projected to grow by 20. 4 Million Kilowatts, driven by a compounded growth of 42. 1%. Ocean Energy, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 42.
New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Ocean Energy Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05478520/?utm_source=GNW 1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 22.3 Million Kilowatts by the year 2025, Ocean Energy will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 47% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 556.9 Thousand Kilowatts to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 938.1 Thousand Kilowatts worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ocean Energy will reach a market size of 1.3 Million Kilowatts by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 40.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately 3.3 Million Kilowatts in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Ocean Energy: Harnessing the Sheer Potential of Oceans & Seas for Meeting Future Energy Needs Important Factors Influencing the Global Ocean Energy Market Recent Market Activity Shift to Renewable Sources of Energy: An Inevitable Reality Huge Untapped Kinetic Energy Potential of Oceans: A Fundamental Growth Driver Fast Facts Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Key Market Inhibitors Government Intervention Critical for Commercial Success of Ocean Energy Domestic Targets for Greenhouse Gas Emissions of Select Regions/Countries Technology Commercialization: Need of the Hour Ocean Energy - A Review of Current Scenario Global Market Outlook Europe Leads the Global Ocean Energy Market Asia-Pacific: Frontrunner in Tidal Barrage Power Plants Global Competitor Market Shares Ocean Energy Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Able Technologies, L.L.C. (USA) Albatern Ltd. (UK) Applied Technologies Company, Ltd. (Russia) AquaGen Technologies (Australia) Aqua-Magnetics Inc. (USA) Atargis Energy Corporation (USA) Atlantis Resources Ltd. (UK) BioPower Systems Pty. Ltd. (Australia) Blue Energy Canada Inc. (Canada) Carnegie Clean Energy Limited (Australia) Minesto AB (Sweden) Nova Innovation Ltd. (UK) Ocean Power Technologies Inc. (USA) Ocean Renewable Power Company, LLC (USA) OpenHydro Group Limited (Ireland) Scotrenewables Tidal Power Ltd. (Scotland) Tocardo International BV (Netherlands) Verdant Power, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Number of Wave Energy Projects Worldwide Drives Strong Market Growth Major Wave Energy Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage Tidal Energy Gains Momentum MeyGen - A Multi-Turbine Tidal Stream Project in Scotland Tidal Energy Projects Worldwide Tidal Stream Projects Lends Traction to Market Growth Tidal Range Projects to Face Challenges Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion (OTEC) - A Niche Segment OTEC Project on the South Pacific Ocean Obtains Bureau Veritas Approval Other FOWT Projects Major FOWT Projects Worldwide: Project Proponent, Technology, Location, Capacity (MW) and Development Stage Rising Investments in Renewable Energy Sources Benefit Market Expansion Superior Attributes of Tidal Energy Attract New Developers, Benefits Market Adoption Horizontal Axis Turbines Grab Lion?s Share of Tidal Energy Devices Tidal Energy: Abundant Resources despite Technology Barriers Despite Dominance of Tidal Energy, Wave Energy Garner Growing Attention and Investments Small Islands Provide Big Push for Ocean Thermal Energy Conversion Plants Surveys to Play a Vital Role in Project Developments Robust Electric Power Consumption Drives the Need for Alternative Energy Sources Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power Key Challenges Hampering Ocean Energy Development Financial Support and Markets Administrative and Environmental Issues Availability of Grid Close to Projects Grid Integration Technology Advancements PLAT-O Driving Down Tidal Energy Costs bioWAVE: The New Ocean Energy Harnessing Device Deployed off the Australian Coast THWAT Turbine for Tidal Energy HiWave: A Novel WEC Technology that Works on the Human Heart Blood Pumping Principle Xenesys and Saga University to Develop OTEC Technology Japan Houses the State-of-the-Art OTEC Center Technology Developments to Harness Salt Power
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Ocean Energy Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilowatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Ocean Energy Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 3: United States Ocean Energy Market Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts: 2018 to 2025 CANADA Table 4: Canadian Ocean Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilowatts: 2018 to 2025 JAPAN Table 5: Japanese Market for Ocean Energy: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2018-2025 CHINA Table 6: Chinese Ocean Energy Market Growth Prospects in Kilowatts for the Period 2018-2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures Market Analytics Table 7: European Ocean Energy Market Demand Scenario in Kilowatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: European Ocean Energy Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 9: Ocean Energy Market in France: Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2018-2025 GERMANY Table 10: Ocean Energy Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Kilowatts for the Period 2018-2025 ITALY Table 11: Italian Ocean Energy Market Growth Prospects in Kilowatts for the Period 2018-2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 12: United Kingdom Market for Ocean Energy: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2018-2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 13: Rest of Europe Ocean Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilowatts: 2018-2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 14: Ocean Energy Market in Asia-Pacific: Estimates and Projections in Kilowatts for the Period 2018-2025 REST OF WORLD Table 15: Rest of World Ocean Energy Market Estimates and Forecasts in Kilowatts: 2018 to 2025
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.