 February 18, 2020 - 5:40 AM EST
Global Octane Outlook: Russia - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN

The "Global Octane Outlook: Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover in-depth insights in this report. Updated in March 2019, data provided by a global consultancy, provides full-spectrum coverage of the energy sector and related industries.

An overview of transport gasoline fuels trends in Russia including:

  • Biofuels, and demand by marketable grades
  • Refinery and non-refinery blend-stocks
  • Fuel composition, and properties

Companies Mentioned

  • Alliance Oil Company
  • Bashneftekhimzavody
  • Chernogorneft Refinery
  • Dagestan Oil
  • Gazprom Neft
  • GazpromNeft
  • Krasnodareconeft
  • Lukoil
  • NefteGazIndustria Group
  • Rosneft
  • Sidanco
  • Surgutneftegaz
  • Tatneft
  • TNK-BP

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c01phi

ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

