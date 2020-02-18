Global Octane Outlook: Russia – ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Octane Outlook: Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Discover in-depth insights in this report. Updated in March 2019, data provided by a global consultancy, provides full-spectrum coverage of the energy sector and related industries.
An overview of transport gasoline fuels trends in Russia including:
-
Biofuels, and demand by marketable grades
-
Refinery and non-refinery blend-stocks
-
Fuel composition, and properties
Companies Mentioned
-
Alliance Oil Company
-
Bashneftekhimzavody
-
Chernogorneft Refinery
-
Dagestan Oil
-
Gazprom Neft
-
GazpromNeft
-
Krasnodareconeft
-
Lukoil
-
NefteGazIndustria Group
-
Rosneft
-
Sidanco
-
Surgutneftegaz
-
Tatneft
-
TNK-BP
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c01phi
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200218005462/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020
Source: Business Wire
(February 18, 2020 - 5:40 AM EST)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com