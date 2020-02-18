Global Octane Outlook: Russia - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Octane Outlook: Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Discover in-depth insights in this report. Updated in March 2019, data provided by a global consultancy, provides full-spectrum coverage of the energy sector and related industries.

An overview of transport gasoline fuels trends in Russia including:

Biofuels, and demand by marketable grades

Refinery and non-refinery blend-stocks

Fuel composition, and properties

Companies Mentioned

Alliance Oil Company

Bashneftekhimzavody

Chernogorneft Refinery

Dagestan Oil

Gazprom Neft

GazpromNeft

Krasnodareconeft

Lukoil

NefteGazIndustria Group

Rosneft

Sidanco

Surgutneftegaz

Tatneft

TNK-BP



