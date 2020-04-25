Offshore ROV market worldwide is projected to grow by US$210. 8 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 5%. Observation, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.
New York, April 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore ROV Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799251/?utm_source=GNW 8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$480.1 Million by the year 2025, Observation will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$11 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Observation will reach a market size of US$40 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 3.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$35.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Global Competitor Market Shares Offshore ROV Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Introduction Product Overview Types of ROV Outlook
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Resurgence in E&P Spending to Boost Growth in ROV Market Global E&P Spending by Country/Region 2017-2019 Industry Envisions Improvement in Offshore Energy Production Global Energy Demand by Fuel Type: 2017 & 2040 Global Offshore Energy Production by Fuel Type: 2016 & 2040 Industry to Witness an Improvement in Offshore Investments Global Annual Average Offshore Investments 2010 -2022 ROV Technology Advancements Manufacturers Focus on ROV Advancements to Meet Industry Challenges E-RoV Technology Gains Traction Advancements in Remote Vehicles for Subsea Pipeline Inspection New ROV Tools for Deep Sea Mining Monitoring ROV in Offshore Aquaculture Operations ROV Finds Extended Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Offshore ROV Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Offshore ROV Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 Table 3: Observation (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 4: Observation (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 5: Work (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 6: Work (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Intervention (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Intervention (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 9: <5,000 (Depth) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 10: <5,000 (Depth) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 11: 5,000-10,000 (Depth) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018 to 2025 Table 12: 5,000-10,000 (Depth) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: >10,000 Feet (Depth) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: >10,000 Feet (Depth) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 15: Drilling & Well Completion (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 16: Drilling & Well Completion (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 17: Construction (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 18: Construction (Application) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (Application) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 20: Inspection, Repair & Maintenance (Application) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 21: Remote Subsea Intervention Tooling Design & Build (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 22: Remote Subsea Intervention Tooling Design & Build (Application) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 23: Subsea Engineering (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 24: Subsea Engineering (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Offshore ROV Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Rise in Demand for Offshore Energy Market Analytics Table 25: United States Offshore ROV Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: United States Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 27: United States Offshore ROV Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018 to 2025 Table 28: United States Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown by Depth: 2019 VS 2025 Table 29: United States Offshore ROV Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 30: Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 31: Canadian Offshore ROV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Offshore ROV Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 Table 33: Canadian Offshore ROV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018 to 2025 Table 34: Offshore ROV Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2019 and 2025 Table 35: Canadian Offshore ROV Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 36: Canadian Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 37: Japanese Market for Offshore ROV: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 38: Japanese Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 39: Japanese Market for Offshore ROV: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2018-2025 Table 40: Japanese Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Depth: 2019 VS 2025 Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Offshore ROV in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 42: Offshore ROV Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 43: Chinese Offshore ROV Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: Chinese Offshore ROV Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 45: Chinese Offshore ROV Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2018-2025 Table 46: Chinese Offshore ROV Market by Depth: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 47: Chinese Demand for Offshore ROV in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 48: Chinese Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Offshore ROV Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 49: European Offshore ROV Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 50: European Offshore ROV Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 51: European Offshore ROV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 Table 52: European Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 53: European Offshore ROV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018-2025 Table 54: European Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown by Depth: 2019 VS 2025 Table 55: European Offshore ROV Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 56: European Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 57: Offshore ROV Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 58: French Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 59: Offshore ROV Market in France by Depth: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 60: French Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Depth: 2019 VS 2025 Table 61: Offshore ROV Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 62: French Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025 GERMANY Table 63: Offshore ROV Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 64: German Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 65: Offshore ROV Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2018-2025 Table 66: German Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown by Depth: 2019 VS 2025 Table 67: Offshore ROV Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: Offshore ROV Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 69: Italian Offshore ROV Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 70: Italian Offshore ROV Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 71: Italian Offshore ROV Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2018-2025 Table 72: Italian Offshore ROV Market by Depth: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 73: Italian Demand for Offshore ROV in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 74: Italian Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 75: United Kingdom Market for Offshore ROV: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 76: United Kingdom Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 77: United Kingdom Market for Offshore ROV: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Depth for the Period 2018-2025 Table 78: United Kingdom Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Depth: 2019 VS 2025 Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Offshore ROV in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 80: Offshore ROV Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Application: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 81: Rest of Europe Offshore ROV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018-2025 Table 82: Rest of Europe Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 83: Rest of Europe Offshore ROV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018-2025 Table 84: Rest of Europe Offshore ROV Market Share Breakdown by Depth: 2019 VS 2025 Table 85: Rest of Europe Offshore ROV Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 86: Rest of Europe Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 87: Offshore ROV Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 88: Asia-Pacific Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 Table 89: Offshore ROV Market in Asia-Pacific by Depth: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025 Table 90: Asia-Pacific Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Depth: 2019 VS 2025 Table 91: Offshore ROV Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018-2025 Table 92: Asia-Pacific Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis: A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2019 and 2025 REST OF WORLD Table 93: Rest of World Offshore ROV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 94: Offshore ROV Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 Table 95: Rest of World Offshore ROV Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Depth: 2018 to 2025 Table 96: Offshore ROV Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Depth for 2019 and 2025 Table 97: Rest of World Offshore ROV Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 98: Rest of World Offshore ROV Market Share Analysis by Application: 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
DOF SUBSEA AS DEEP OCEAN ENGINEERING DEEPOCEAN GROUP HOLDING BV. ECA GROUP INTERNATIONAL SUBMARINE ENGINEERING (ISE) OCEANEERING INTERNATIONAL SAIPEM S.P.A. TECHNIPFMC PLC AC-CESS ATLAS ELEKTRONIK GMBH BAE SYSTEMS PLC BIRNS BOURBON ECA SA FORUM ENERGY TECHNOLOGIES FUGRO N.V. HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP KONGSBERG GRUPPEN ASA CALZONI S.R.L SAAB AB SAAB SEAEYE SOIL MACHINE DYNAMICS SUBSEA 7 SA DEEPOCEAN AS DWTEK CO., LTD. LIGHTHOUSE SPA LMS TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD. SEAROV OFFSHORE SAS STAPEM OFFSHORE S.A. TOTAL MARINE TECHNOLOGY PTY LTD. (TMT) V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799251/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.