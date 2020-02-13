Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook

North America and Asia are set to drive the global oil and gas new-build pipeline length additions, contributing around 55% of the global planned and announced pipeline length additions between 2019 and 2023. North America and Asia are expected to witness operations of 259 new-build pipelines by 2023, of which 148 are planned and announced pipelines in North America. Keystone XL Project is the longest upcoming pipeline in the region with a length of 1,897.0 km. North America and Asia are likely to have new-build pipeline lengths of 42,580.4 km and 42,579.2 km, respectively by 2023.



Asia will have 111 new-build pipelines by 2023, of which 76 are planned and the rest are early-stage announced pipelines. Power of Siberia 1 (China Section) is the longest upcoming gas pipeline in the region with a length of 3,371.0 km. Africa is the third-highest contributor to the global new-build planned and announced pipeline length additions by 2023 with a length of 16,912.2 km. Trans Saharan Gas is the longest upcoming pipeline in the region with a length of 4,400.0 km.



The latest report Global Oil and Gas Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 is a comprehensive report on major, trunk oil and gas pipelines industry in the world. The report provides key pipeline details for major active, planned, announced and suspended pipelines in the world. The details provided include pipeline/pipeline system name, operator name, start year, start point, end point, status, length, capacity and diameter for major, trunk crude oil, petroleum products, and natural gas pipelines across the world by country and by region.



The report also provides capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, from 2019 to 2023. The report further provides key country comparisons within a region and regional comparisons, based on contribution to total pipeline length (regional/global). The report also offers recent developments and latest awarded contracts at regional level.



