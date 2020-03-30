6 hours ago
Contango Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Results
12 hours ago
Shell exits proposed Lake Charles LNG project
15 hours ago
The 360 Digital Closing Bell Week Ahead – 3/30/2020
16 hours ago
Apergy Announces Business and Merger Update Conference Call
1 day ago
CARBO Ceramics Announces Agreement with Wilks Brothers to Acquire Business and Strengthen Financial Position
2 days ago
Exxon May Crush Bailout Hopes for Suffering Fracking Companies

Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market, 2019

in Press Releases   by
 March 30, 2020 - 4:22 PM EDT
Print Email Article Font Down Font Up
Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market, 2019

The aim of this research study is to identify and analyze various market trends impacting and influencing the pumps landscape in the oil and gas industry. Oil price volatility, economic uncertainties, trade conflict, and political tensions have severely affected the investment sentiment in the oil and gas industry.

New York, March 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oil and Gas Pumps Market, 2019" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878607/?utm_source=GNW


Moreover, the increasing concern toward well productivity and Operational Expenditure (OPEX), especially in shale reserves, has caused momentary roadblocks in the upstream activities.In this study, the analyst correlates various political, economic, and technological factors that have a direct impact on the growth of the pumps industry and those that cause a roadblock in pushing order volumes.

The sales of pumps is assessed across 3 segments of the oil and gas industry, namely upstream, midstream, and downstream.An in-depth analysis of pumps types that include centrifugal and Positive Displacement (PD) is offered in the study where its impact across regions and the 3 segments of the oil and gas industry is discussed.

Furthermore, the competitive assessment of pumps in the oil and gas industry offers insights on the leading market participants and pivotal factors that enable to outperform in this market. Additionally, 5 major growth opportunities are identified for pump manufacturers in the oil and gas industry that will enable to unlock new revenue streams.This research embraces a specific methodology that includes discussion with the senior management of pump manufacturers both in PD and centrifugal, and oil and gas enterprises and is supported by secondary research.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05878607/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Primary Logo


Source: GlobeNewswire PR (March 30, 2020 - 4:22 PM EDT)

News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com
Legal Notice