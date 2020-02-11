February 11, 2020 - 1:33 PM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Expected to Reach a Value of $27.08 Billion by 2023 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Oil-Based Printing Inks Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global oil-based printing inks market was worth $ 22.01 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% and reach $27.08 billion by 2023. Reasons to Purchase Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 12+ geographies.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market research findings.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Utilize the relationships between key data sets for superior strategizing.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Report will be updated with the latest data and delivered to you within 3-5 working days of order. Description: The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The oil-based printing inks market section of the report gives context. It compares the oil-based printing inks market with other segments of the oil-based printing inks market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, oil-based printing inks indicators comparison. Scope Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Vegetable Oil-Based Printing Inks ; Mineral Oil-Based Printing Inks 2) By Application: Marking And Coding; Package Printing; Signage

Companies Mentioned: Nazdar Ink Technologies; Van Son Holland Ink Corp.; Superior Printing Inks; Flint Group; Hubergroup

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Sourcing and Referencing: Data and analysis throughout the report is sourced using end notes. Key Topics Covered: 1. Executive Summary 2. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Characteristics 3. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Size And Growth 3.1. Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion 3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.1.2. Restraints On The Market 3.2. Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 3.2.2. Restraints On the Market 4. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Segmentation 4.1. Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 4.2. Global Oil-Based Printing Inks Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion 5. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Regional And Country Analysis 6. Asia-Pacific Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 7. China Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 8. India Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 9. Japan Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 10. Australia Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 11. Indonesia Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 12. South Korea Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 13. Western Europe Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 14. UK Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 15. Germany Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 16. France Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 17. Eastern Europe Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 18. Russia Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 19. North America Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 20. USA Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 21. South America Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 22. Brazil Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 23. Middle East Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 24. Africa Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 25. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles 25.1. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Competitive Landscape 25.2. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Company Profiles 25.2.1. Nazdar Ink Technologies 25.2.2. Van Son Holland Ink Corp. 25.2.3. Superior Printing Inks 25.2.4. Flint Group 25.2.5. Hubergroup 26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Oil-Based Printing Inks Market 27. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Trends And Strategies 28. Oil-Based Printing Inks Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis Companies Mentioned Nazdar Ink Technologies

Van Son Holland Ink Corp.

Superior Printing Inks

Flint Group

Hubergroup

Sun Chemical

Wikoff Color Corp.

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8zn3xr View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005910/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (February 11, 2020 - 1:33 PM EST)News by QuoteMedia