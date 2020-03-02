March 2, 2020 - 9:06 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Oil & Gas Discoveries Review, Q4 2019 - Russia & Mauritania Lead Resource Discovery in the Quarter - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Q4 2019 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review - Russia and Mauritania Lead Resource Discovery in the Quarter" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Summary In Q4 2019, a total of 38 oil and gas discoveries were made globally. Of these, 21 are oil and 17 are gas discoveries. Europe and Asia continue to be the global hotspots for discoveries with nine each in the quarter. Among countries, Norway had the highest number of discoveries with six in the quarter, followed by Australia and Mongolia with four discoveries each. Among operators globally, BP plc, DNO International ASA, Elixir Petroleum Limited, National Iranian Oil Company and Petro Matad Limited are the key operators in Q4 2019. Scope Count of oil and gas discoveries by key countries in Q4 2019 vis--vis Q3 2019

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/v2bct6 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200302005578/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





