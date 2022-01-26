29 mins ago
Hess unveils US$2.6B budget for 2022; majority to be invested in Guyana, Bakken
1 hour ago
U.S. clears second-largest ever loan of oil from strategic reserve
2 hours ago
TAQ Energy & ENGAGE announce partnership to improve data transparency for P&A activities
3 hours ago
U.S. crude oil inventories increase by 2.4 million barrels
21 hours ago
Four ways the Iranian nuclear talks could upend oil markets
21 hours ago
Exclusive Interview with US Strategic Minerals Exploration COO Tom Smith: Simple and economic carbon sequestration and critical minerals mining

Global Oil & Gas Subsea Umbilicals, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% By 2032: Visiongain Research Inc

