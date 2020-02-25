Global Oilfield Communications Industry

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$53.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$235.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$468.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. Halliburton

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hughes Network Systems LLC

Inmarsat plc

ITC Global

Oz Oil and Gas Inc.

Redline Communications Group

RigNet, Inc.

Weatherford International







1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Oilfield Communications - A Critical Part of Oil & Gas Industry

Recent Market Activity

Current & Future Analysis

Communication Providers Focus on Expanding Geographic Reach

Volatile Oil Prices Lay Emphasis on Importance of Effective

Communications

Communication Solutions and Services in Upstream Sector

Preferred Technologies in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production

Global Market for VSAT

Global Competitor Market Shares

Oilfield Communications Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Demand for Industrial IoT in the Oil & Gas Sector

Cloud Hosting Gains Traction in Oil and Gas Industry

Unified Collaboration Grows in Demand

Rise in Popularity of Wireless Networks in the Oil & Gas Sector

Subsea Fiber-Optic Networks Find New Opportunities

Rise in Acceptance of M2M Apps in the Oil & Gas Sector

Need for Integrated Safety Solutions Drives the Adoption of

SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector

Applications for SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector

IP SCADA Gains Popularity in the Oil & Gas Sector

Video Surveillance - A Critical Need

Big Data Analysis Gains Significance

Growing Demand for LTE Technology in Oilfield Operations

Visualization of Production Processes

Security Monitoring

Growth in Digital Oilfields Drives the Need for Advanced

Communication Technologies

Rise in Deployment of Onshore Oilfield Production

Communications Solutions

Rise in Deployment of High Throughput Satellite Solutions

Technology Advancements Drive Growth

Deep Water Drilling Opens New Opportunities

Shale Gas Exploration and Production Drive Adoption of Oilfield

Communications





