Oilfield Communications market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1. 6 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 4%. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
New York, Feb. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Oilfield Communications Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05591557/?utm_source=GNW 9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$4.3 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$53.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$43.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Solutions will reach a market size of US$235.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$468.1 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Oilfield Communications - A Critical Part of Oil & Gas Industry Recent Market Activity Current & Future Analysis Communication Providers Focus on Expanding Geographic Reach Volatile Oil Prices Lay Emphasis on Importance of Effective Communications Communication Solutions and Services in Upstream Sector Preferred Technologies in Oil & Gas Exploration and Production Global Market for VSAT Global Competitor Market Shares Oilfield Communications Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Alcatel-Lucent S.A. (France) Ceragon Networks Ltd. (USA) Halliburton (USA) Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China) Hughes Network Systems LLC (USA) Inmarsat plc (UK) ITC Global (USA) Oz Oil and Gas, Inc. (USA) Redline Communications Group (Canada) RigNet, Inc. (USA) SpeedCast International Limited (Australia) Weatherford International Ltd. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Demand for Industrial IoT in the Oil & Gas Sector Cloud Hosting Gains Traction in Oil and Gas Industry Unified Collaboration Grows in Demand Rise in Popularity of Wireless Networks in the Oil & Gas Sector Subsea Fiber-Optic Networks Find New Opportunities Rise in Acceptance of M2M Apps in the Oil & Gas Sector Need for Integrated Safety Solutions Drives the Adoption of SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector Applications for SCADA in the Oil & Gas Sector IP SCADA Gains Popularity in the Oil & Gas Sector Video Surveillance - A Critical Need Big Data Analysis Gains Significance Growing Demand for LTE Technology in Oilfield Operations Visualization of Production Processes Security Monitoring Growth in Digital Oilfields Drives the Need for Advanced Communication Technologies Rise in Deployment of Onshore Oilfield Production Communications Solutions Rise in Deployment of High Throughput Satellite Solutions Technology Advancements Drive Growth Deep Water Drilling Opens New Opportunities Shale Gas Exploration and Production Drive Adoption of Oilfield Communications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Oilfield Communications Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Oilfield Communications Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 Table 3: Solutions (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 4: Solutions (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 5: Services (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 6: Services (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Oilfield Communications Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 7: United States Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: United States Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 9: Canadian Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 10: Oilfield Communications Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 JAPAN Table 11: Japanese Market for Oilfield Communications: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 12: Japanese Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 13: Chinese Oilfield Communications Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 14: Chinese Oilfield Communications Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Oilfield Communications Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 15: European Oilfield Communications Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 16: European Oilfield Communications Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 17: European Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 18: European Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 19: Oilfield Communications Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 20: French Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 21: Oilfield Communications Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 22: German Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 23: Italian Oilfield Communications Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 24: Italian Oilfield Communications Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 25: United Kingdom Market for Oilfield Communications: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 26: United Kingdom Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 27: Spanish Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 28: Oilfield Communications Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 RUSSIA Table 29: Russian Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 30: Russian Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 31: Rest of Europe Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 32: Rest of Europe Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 33: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 34: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 35: Oilfield Communications Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 36: Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 37: Oilfield Communications Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 38: Australian Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 39: Indian Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 40: Oilfield Communications Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 41: Oilfield Communications Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 42: Oilfield Communications Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 43: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Oilfield Communications: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: Rest of Asia-Pacific Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 45: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 46: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025 Table 47: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 48: Latin American Oilfield Communications Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 ARGENTINA Table 49: Argentinean Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 50: Argentinean Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 51: Oilfield Communications Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 52: Brazilian Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 MEXICO Table 53: Oilfield Communications Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 54: Mexican Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 55: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 56: Rest of Latin America Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 57: The Middle East Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 58: The Middle East Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 and 2025 Table 59: The Middle East Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 60: Oilfield Communications Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2019 and 2025 IRAN Table 61: Iranian Market for Oilfield Communications: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: Iranian Oilfield Communications Market Share Analysis by Type: 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 63: Israeli Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 64: Israeli Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 65: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Communications Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 66: Saudi Arabian Oilfield Communications Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 67: Oilfield Communications Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 68: Oilfield Communications Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 69: Oilfield Communications Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 70: Rest of Middle East Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 71: African Oilfield Communications Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 72: African Oilfield Communications Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2019 VS 2025
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.