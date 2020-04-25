Global Optical Sensors Industry

Optical Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2. 1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15. 5%. Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.
Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Aerospace & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$66.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerospace & Defense will reach a market size of US$39.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$534.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Unique Attributes of Optical Sensors and Expanding Application Areas Drive Growth in the Global Optical Sensors Market Global Optical Sensors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019 US: A Major Market for Optical Sensors Worldwide Asia-Pacific Optical Sensors Market: Positive Growth Outlook Optical Sensors Market in India: Strong Growth in Store Global Competitor Market Shares Optical Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 Global Optical Position Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E Global Automotive Optical Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
Consumer Electronics Industry Constitutes a Key Market for Optical Sensors Mobile Device Technology Leverages Advancements in Optical Sensors Trend towards In-display Fingerprint Sensor in Smartphones Fuels Optical Sensor Market AMS Develops Behind-Screen Optical Sensor for Smartphones Sustained Sales of Smartphones Augur Well Optical Sensor Market Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024 Rise in Smart Home Automation Favors for Optical Sensors Market Rising Use of Wearable Devices for Medical Purposes Spurs Growth in the Optical Sensors Market Penetration (%) of Optical Sensor Components in Shipments of Smart Bands and Smartwatches for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 Growing Importance of Optical Sensors for IoT and IoT-based Applications Opportunity for Optical Sensors in IoT Market: Annual Revenues of IoT Market in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024 WGM-based Optical Sensors: Potential Uses in IoT Potential Role of Optical Sensors in Environmental Monitoring with IoT Adaptation Global Fiber Optic Sensor (FOS) Market: An Overview Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor/Sensing (DFOS) Market: Emergence of Optical Sensing as Important Technology in Varied Industries Drives Growth Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Vertical for 2019 Optical Position Sensors Market: Favorable Growth Ahead Emerging Semiconductor Technologies Transforming Optical Sensing Markets Rising Use of 3D Optical Sensing Technology in Mobile Devices Drives Market Growth New Applications Spur Optical 3D Sensing Technology Space Optical Fiber Sensors: Unique Properties Propel Adoption in Biomedical Applications IoT Adoption and Strict Semiconductor Standards Raise Significance of Custom Optical Sensors for Medical Devices Transition towards IIoT in Oil & Gas Industry Fuels Fiber Optic Sensors Market Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: An Opportunity Indicator Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025 Rising Significance of Optical Sensors in Structural Health Monitoring of Buildings and Infrastructure Facilities Improving Safety of Construction Sites with Fiber Optic Sensors Structural Health Monitoring of Aircrafts: Rising Significance of Optical Fiber Sensors Innovations & Advancements Optical Sensor Transforms Functioning of Robotic Vacuums BAUMER?s Optical Miniature Sensors Facilitate in Accurate Detection of Objects Leti Develops Portable Optical Sensors Prototype for Chemical Detection of Gas Pepperl+Fuchs? Optical Sensors Come with Longer Operating Distances Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensing Technology to Detect Magnetic Fields from Heart and Brain PRODUCT OVERVIEW Optical Sensor: Definition Types of Optical Sensors Sources of Light Sources for Optical Sensors Optical Sensor Technologies Advantages and Disadvantages of Optical Sensors Applications of Optical Sensors
Table 1: Optical Sensors Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Optical Sensors Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Optical Sensors Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Aerospace & Defense (Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 5: Aerospace & Defense (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 6: Aerospace & Defense (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Utilities (Industry) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 8: Utilities (Industry) Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 9: Utilities (Industry) Market Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Oil & Gas (Industry) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 11: Oil & Gas (Industry) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 12: Oil & Gas (Industry) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Medical (Industry) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 14: Medical (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 15: Medical (Industry) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Construction (Industry) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 17: Construction (Industry) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 18: Construction (Industry) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 20: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Consumer Electronics (Industry) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 22: Other Industries (Industry) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 23: Other Industries (Industry) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 24: Other Industries (Industry) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Optical Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 25: United States Optical Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Optical Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 27: Optical Sensors Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Optical Sensors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Optical Sensors Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry for 2009-2017 Table 30: Canadian Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 JAPAN Table 31: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical Sensors in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Japanese Optical Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 33: Optical Sensors Market Share Shift in Japan by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 34: Chinese Demand for Optical Sensors in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Optical Sensors Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 36: Chinese Optical Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Optical Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 37: European Optical Sensors Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 38: Optical Sensors Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 39: European Optical Sensors Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 40: European Optical Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 41: Optical Sensors Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 42: European Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 43: Optical Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 44: French Optical Sensors Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 45: French Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025 GERMANY Table 46: Optical Sensors Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 47: German Optical Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 48: Optical Sensors Market Share Distribution in Germany by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 49: Italian Demand for Optical Sensors in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Optical Sensors Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 51: Italian Optical Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 52: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical Sensors in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: United Kingdom Optical Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 54: Optical Sensors Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 55: Spanish Optical Sensors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 56: Optical Sensors Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry for 2009-2017 Table 57: Spanish Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 RUSSIA Table 58: Russian Optical Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 59: Optical Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 60: Optical Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Russia by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 61: Rest of Europe Optical Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 62: Optical Sensors Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 63: Rest of Europe Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 64: Asia-Pacific Optical Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 65: Optical Sensors Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 66: Asia-Pacific Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 67: Optical Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 68: Asia-Pacific Optical Sensors Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 69: Asia-Pacific Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 70: Optical Sensors Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: Australian Optical Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 72: Optical Sensors Market Share Distribution in Australia by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 73: Indian Optical Sensors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 74: Optical Sensors Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry for 2009-2017 Table 75: Indian Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 76: Optical Sensors Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 77: South Korean Optical Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 78: Optical Sensors Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical Sensors in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 80: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 81: Optical Sensors Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 82: Latin American Optical Sensors Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025 Table 83: Optical Sensors Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 84: Latin American Optical Sensors Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 85: Latin American Demand for Optical Sensors in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Optical Sensors Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 87: Latin American Optical Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ARGENTINA Table 88: Argentinean Optical Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 89: Optical Sensors Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 90: Argentinean Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 91: Optical Sensors Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 92: Brazilian Optical Sensors Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 93: Brazilian Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Industry for 2009, 2019, and 2025 MEXICO Table 94: Optical Sensors Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 95: Mexican Optical Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 96: Optical Sensors Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 97: Rest of Latin America Optical Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 98: Optical Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 99: Optical Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 100: The Middle East Optical Sensors Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 101: Optical Sensors Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017 Table 102: The Middle East Optical Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 103: The Middle East Optical Sensors Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 104: Optical Sensors Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Industry for 2009-2017 Table 105: The Middle East Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 IRAN Table 106: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical Sensors in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 107: Iranian Optical Sensors Market in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 108: Optical Sensors Market Share Shift in Iran by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 109: Israeli Optical Sensors Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018-2025 Table 110: Optical Sensors Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2009-2017 Table 111: Israeli Optical Sensors Market Share Analysis by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 112: Saudi Arabian Demand for Optical Sensors in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 113: Optical Sensors Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 114: Saudi Arabian Optical Sensors Market Share Breakdown by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 115: Optical Sensors Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 116: United Arab Emirates Optical Sensors Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 117: Optical Sensors Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 118: Optical Sensors Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry for the Period 2018-2025 Table 119: Rest of Middle East Optical Sensors Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2009-2017 Table 120: Optical Sensors Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 121: African Optical Sensors Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Industry: 2018 to 2025 Table 122: Optical Sensors Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Industry in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017 Table 123: Optical Sensors Market Share Breakdown in Africa by Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ABB GROUP ALPHASENSE ANALOG DEVICES FAIRCHILD SEMICONDUCTOR INTERNATIONAL, INC. FOTECH SOLUTIONS HAMAMATSU PHOTONICS KK OPTASENSE OXSENSIS RJC ENTERPRISES ROHM SEMICONDUCTOR STMICROELECTRONICS NV SILIXA TELEDYNE DALSA TEXAS INSTRUMENTS VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY AMS AG V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799279/?utm_source=GNW
