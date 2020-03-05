Global Optical Sensors Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Optical Sensors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Optical Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.5%.
Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Aerospace & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$66.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerospace & Defense will reach a market size of US$39.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$534.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
-
ABB Ltd.
-
Alphasense Ltd.
-
ams AG
-
Analog Devices, Inc.
-
Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.
-
Fotech Solutions Ltd.
-
Hamamatsu Photonics KK
-
OptaSense
-
Oxsensis Ltd.
-
Rjc Enterprises, LLC.
-
Rohm Semiconductors
-
Silixa Ltd.
-
STMicroelectronics
-
Teledyne DALSA, Inc.
-
Texas Instruments, Inc.
-
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
Unique Attributes of Optical Sensors and Expanding Application Areas Drive Growth in the Global Optical Sensors Market
-
Global Optical Sensors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019
-
US: A Major Market for Optical Sensors Worldwide
-
Asia-Pacific Optical Sensors Market: Positive Growth Outlook
-
Optical Sensors Market in India: Strong Growth in Store
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Optical Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
-
Global Optical Position Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
-
Global Automotive Optical Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
-
Consumer Electronics Industry Constitutes a Key Market for Optical Sensors
-
Mobile Device Technology Leverages Advancements in Optical Sensors
-
Trend towards In-display Fingerprint Sensor in Smartphones Fuels Optical Sensor Market
-
AMS Develops Behind-Screen Optical Sensor for Smartphones
-
Sustained Sales of Smartphones Augur Well Optical Sensor Market
-
Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024
-
Rise in Smart Home Automation Favors for Optical Sensors Market
-
Rising Use of Wearable Devices for Medical Purposes Spurs Growth in the Optical Sensors Market
-
Penetration (%) of Optical Sensor Components in Shipments of Smart Bands and Smartwatches for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
-
Growing Importance of Optical Sensors for IoT and IoT-based Applications
-
Opportunity for Optical Sensors in IoT Market: Annual Revenues of IoT Market in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
-
WGM-based Optical Sensors: Potential Uses in IoT
-
Potential Role of Optical Sensors in Environmental Monitoring with IoT Adaptation
-
Global Fiber Optic Sensor (FOS) Market: An Overview
-
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor/Sensing (DFOS) Market: Emergence of Optical Sensing as Important Technology in Varied Industries Drives Growth
-
Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Vertical for 2019
-
Optical Position Sensors Market: Favorable Growth Ahead
-
Emerging Semiconductor Technologies Transforming Optical Sensing Markets
-
Rising Use of 3D Optical Sensing Technology in Mobile Devices Drives Market Growth
-
New Applications Spur Optical 3D Sensing Technology Space
-
Optical Fiber Sensors: Unique Properties Propel Adoption in Biomedical Applications
-
IoT Adoption and Strict Semiconductor Standards Raise Significance of Custom Optical Sensors for Medical Devices
-
Transition towards IIoT in Oil & Gas Industry Fuels Fiber Optic Sensors Market
-
Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: An Opportunity Indicator
-
Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025
-
Rising Significance of Optical Sensors in Structural Health Monitoring of Buildings and Infrastructure Facilities
-
Improving Safety of Construction Sites with Fiber Optic Sensors
-
Structural Health Monitoring of Aircrafts: Rising Significance of Optical Fiber Sensors
-
Innovations & Advancements
-
Optical Sensor Transforms Functioning of Robotic Vacuums
-
BAUMER's Optical Miniature Sensors Facilitate in Accurate Detection of Objects
-
Leti Develops Portable Optical Sensors Prototype for Chemical Detection of Gas
-
Pepperl+Fuchs' Optical Sensors Come with Longer Operating Distances
-
Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensing Technology to Detect Magnetic Fields from Heart and Brain
-
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
-
Optical Sensor: Definition
-
Types of Optical Sensors
-
Sources of Light Sources for Optical Sensors
-
Optical Sensor Technologies
-
Advantages and Disadvantages of Optical Sensors
-
Applications of Optical Sensors
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
-
UNITED STATES
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
US Optical Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
European Optical Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
