March 5, 2020 - 8:11 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Optical Sensors Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Optical Sensors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Optical Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 15.5%. Aerospace & Defense, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 18.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.1 Billion by the year 2025, Aerospace & Defense will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$82 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$66.1 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Aerospace & Defense will reach a market size of US$39.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 20.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$534.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd.

Alphasense Ltd.

ams AG

Analog Devices, Inc.

Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc.

Fotech Solutions Ltd.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

OptaSense

Oxsensis Ltd.

Rjc Enterprises, LLC.

Rohm Semiconductors

Silixa Ltd.

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne DALSA, Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. Key Topics Covered: I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Unique Attributes of Optical Sensors and Expanding Application Areas Drive Growth in the Global Optical Sensors Market

Global Optical Sensors Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019

US: A Major Market for Optical Sensors Worldwide

Asia-Pacific Optical Sensors Market: Positive Growth Outlook

Optical Sensors Market in India: Strong Growth in Store

Global Competitor Market Shares

Optical Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Optical Position Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E

Global Automotive Optical Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players for 2019E 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Consumer Electronics Industry Constitutes a Key Market for Optical Sensors

Mobile Device Technology Leverages Advancements in Optical Sensors

Trend towards In-display Fingerprint Sensor in Smartphones Fuels Optical Sensor Market

AMS Develops Behind-Screen Optical Sensor for Smartphones

Sustained Sales of Smartphones Augur Well Optical Sensor Market

Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units for the Years 2016 through 2024

Rise in Smart Home Automation Favors for Optical Sensors Market

Rising Use of Wearable Devices for Medical Purposes Spurs Growth in the Optical Sensors Market

Penetration (%) of Optical Sensor Components in Shipments of Smart Bands and Smartwatches for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Growing Importance of Optical Sensors for IoT and IoT-based Applications

Opportunity for Optical Sensors in IoT Market: Annual Revenues of IoT Market in $ Billion for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

WGM-based Optical Sensors: Potential Uses in IoT

Potential Role of Optical Sensors in Environmental Monitoring with IoT Adaptation

Global Fiber Optic Sensor (FOS) Market: An Overview

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor/Sensing (DFOS) Market: Emergence of Optical Sensing as Important Technology in Varied Industries Drives Growth

Distributed Fiber Optic Sensor Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use Vertical for 2019

Optical Position Sensors Market: Favorable Growth Ahead

Emerging Semiconductor Technologies Transforming Optical Sensing Markets

Rising Use of 3D Optical Sensing Technology in Mobile Devices Drives Market Growth

New Applications Spur Optical 3D Sensing Technology Space

Optical Fiber Sensors: Unique Properties Propel Adoption in Biomedical Applications

IoT Adoption and Strict Semiconductor Standards Raise Significance of Custom Optical Sensors for Medical Devices

Transition towards IIoT in Oil & Gas Industry Fuels Fiber Optic Sensors Market

Increase in Oil & Gas E&P Spending: An Opportunity Indicator

Growing Investments in Oil & Gas Exploration: Capital Expenditure in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023, 2025

Rising Significance of Optical Sensors in Structural Health Monitoring of Buildings and Infrastructure Facilities

Improving Safety of Construction Sites with Fiber Optic Sensors

Structural Health Monitoring of Aircrafts: Rising Significance of Optical Fiber Sensors

Innovations & Advancements

Optical Sensor Transforms Functioning of Robotic Vacuums

BAUMER's Optical Miniature Sensors Facilitate in Accurate Detection of Objects

Leti Develops Portable Optical Sensors Prototype for Chemical Detection of Gas

Pepperl+Fuchs' Optical Sensors Come with Longer Operating Distances

Researchers Develop Fiber Optic Sensing Technology to Detect Magnetic Fields from Heart and Brain

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Optical Sensor: Definition

Types of Optical Sensors

Sources of Light Sources for Optical Sensors

Optical Sensor Technologies

Advantages and Disadvantages of Optical Sensors

Applications of Optical Sensors 4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Optical Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE Market Facts & Figures

European Optical Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUSTRALIA INDIA SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA IV. COMPETITION V. CURATED RESEARCH For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/byabsn View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200305005455/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (March 5, 2020 - 8:11 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia