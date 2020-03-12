Global Palm Oil Industry

Palm Oil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$16. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5%. Crude Palm Oil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$578 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$471 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Crude Palm Oil will reach a market size of US$1.8 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$4.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Palm Oil: Extremely Versatile Vegetable Oil that Awaits a Sustainable Future Recent Market Activity Global Palm Oil Production and Consumption Indonesia: Largest Producer of Palm Oil Worldwide India: The Largest Palm Oil Importing Country Worldwide Malaysia: Second Largest Producer of Palm Oil Backed by Suitable Tropical Climate Africa: The Next Major Destination for Palm Oil Production Increasing Deforestation Resulting from Expanding Palm Plantation Drives Focus on Sustainability Environmental and Social Effects of Oil Palm Plantation Expansion Measures to Reduce Adverse Impact of Palm Oil Consumption Despite Challenges, Healthy Growth Projected for the Global Market Driven by Booming Consumption in Highly Populated Developing Countries Myriad Food and Industrial Applications Drive Steady Market Demand Key Food Applications of Palm Oil Key Industrial Applications of Palm Oil Competitive Landscape: Innovative Strategies Sustain Growth for Market Participants Global Competitor Market Shares Palm Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Focus on Biofuels Made from Palm Oil Production Waste as an Energy Security Solution Drives Healthy Market Growth Factors Driving the Shift towards Bio-Fuels Growing Prominence of Sustainable Palm Oil Benefit Market Demand Malaysian Palm Oil Council Strives towards More Viable and Sustainable Palm Oil Major Manufacturers Fund HCS Study Leading Producers to Expand Certified Palm Oil Output UNEP Backs RSPO Stand on Conserving Forests Initiatives Supporting the Development of a Sustainable Palm Oil Industry Steady Proliferation of Technology for Boosting Palm Oil Output Strengthen Market Prospects Remote Sensing Technologies to Potentially Revolutionize Oil Palm Industry Management Using Drones for Treating Bagworm Infestations Electrical Cutters to Replace Bulky Equipment Novel DNA-based Method for Early Identification of High Yielding Palm Trees AquaEco-SRORS: An Innovative Filtration System for Raw-Sludge Research Highlights Need for Improving Ergonomics for Palm Harvesters Modern Equipment in Place of Inefficient Methods of Farming: Need of the Hour High Crop Yield: A Major Factor Promoting Market Expansion Favorable Nutritional Properties Lend Traction to Market Growth Surging Popularity of Convenience Foods among the Ballooning Global Population Spell Opportunities Rising Hostility for GMO Based Oils: A Business Case for Palm Oil Favorable Tax Policies: A Key Driver for Palm Oil Imports Key Challenges and Issues Confronting the Market Palm Oil versus the Cholesterol Controversy Insect Cooking Oil as an Alternative to Palm Oil Environmental Concerns Reeling Palm Oil Plantation Protectionist Methods Adopted by Developed Nations: A Cause for Concern Soybean Oil: A Key Competitor for Palm Oil Limited Land Availability: A Key Challenge
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
