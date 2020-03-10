Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Passive Fire Protection Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%.

Passive Fire Protection Coatings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.1 Billion by the year 2025, Passive Fire Protection Coatings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$53.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passive Fire Protection Coatings will reach a market size of US$294.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$478.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Coatings: A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

PFP Coatings - Key Enablers of Structural Fire Protection Strategies

Structural Applications Gradually Shift from Concrete Encasement to Advanced PFP Materials

Future Prospects Remain Favorable for PFP Coatings

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Building Codes & Fire Safety Regulations Fuel Adoption in Developed Regions

Robust Opportunities in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions

Global Competitor Market Shares

Passive Fire Protection Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)

Hempel A/S (Denmark)

Jotun Group (Norway)

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)

No-Burn, Inc. (USA)

PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)

Promat International NV (Belgium)

RPM International, Inc. (USA)

Carboline Company (USA)

tremco illbruck Group GmbH (Germany)

Svt Holding GmbH (Germany)

Teknos Group (Finland)

The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Material Advancements & Technology Innovations Augment Market Prospects

A Review of Select New PFP Coating Products & PFP Material Innovations

AkzoNobel' Sikkens Fire Protection Coating for Wooden Building Facades

Hempel's Hempafire Pro 315 PFP Coating

PPG's PPG PITT-CHAR NX Epoxy Intumescent Coating

Carboline's Thermo-Sorb 263 & Thermo-Sorb E VOC Compliant Intumescent Coatings

Chartek Epoxy Passive Fire Protection Solutions - A Comprehensive Offering to the PFP Sector

Mesh-Free Jotachar JF750 Eliminates Complex Mesh Reinforced Systems in PFP Applications

Hybrid Intumescent Coatings Address Application Challenges

Eggshell-based Coatings Exhibit Superior Fire Protective Performance

Intumescent Materials - A Safety Shield for Steel Structures

Intumescent Coatings Address Fire-Loads of Varying Degrees

Growing Popularity of Intumescent Coatings across Various Sectors

Emerging Markets Drive Growth

Epoxy Resins to See Sizable Growth

Water-based Intumescent Coatings Find Greater Adoption

Raw Material Supply Issues - A Bone of Contention for Intumescent Coatings

Compulsion for Regular Maintenance

Construction Industry - Primary Consumer of PFP Coatings

Heightened Awareness of Safety & Security - Key Driver for Construction-Grade PFP Coatings

Construction Industry Dynamics Favor Market Expansion

Population Growth and Urbanization Drive Construction Spending

Oil & Gas Refineries Emerge as a Growing Target Market

Increasing Investments in Off Shore Oil & Gas Exploration to Fuel Growth

Growing Shale Gas Production to Enhance Growth Opportunities

Novel Opportunities in Automotive & Transportation Verticals



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures



CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures



FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

