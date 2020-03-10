14 hours ago
Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

 March 10, 2020
Global Passive Fire Protection Coatings Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN

The "Passive Fire Protection Coatings - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Passive Fire Protection Coatings market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.2%.

Passive Fire Protection Coatings, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$5.1 Billion by the year 2025, Passive Fire Protection Coatings will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$62 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$53.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Passive Fire Protection Coatings will reach a market size of US$294.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 9.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$478.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • AkzoNobel N.V.
  • Carboline Company
  • Hempel A/S
  • Jotun Group
  • Kansai Paint Co. Ltd.
  • Nippon Paint Co. Ltd.
  • No-Burn Inc.
  • PPG Industries Inc.
  • Promat International NV
  • Svt Holding GmbH
  • Teknos Group
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company
  • Tremco illbruck Group GmbH

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Passive Fire Protection (PFP) Coatings: A Prelude
  • Recent Market Activity
  • PFP Coatings - Key Enablers of Structural Fire Protection Strategies
  • Structural Applications Gradually Shift from Concrete Encasement to Advanced PFP Materials
  • Future Prospects Remain Favorable for PFP Coatings
  • Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
  • Building Codes & Fire Safety Regulations Fuel Adoption in Developed Regions
  • Robust Opportunities in Asia-Pacific & Other Developing Regions
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Passive Fire Protection Coatings Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

  • AkzoNobel N.V. (Netherlands)
  • Hempel A/S (Denmark)
  • Jotun Group (Norway)
  • Kansai Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • Nippon Paint Co., Ltd. (Japan)
  • No-Burn, Inc. (USA)
  • PPG Industries, Inc. (USA)
  • Promat International NV (Belgium)
  • RPM International, Inc. (USA)
  • Carboline Company (USA)
  • tremco illbruck Group GmbH (Germany)
  • Svt Holding GmbH (Germany)
  • Teknos Group (Finland)
  • The Sherwin-Williams Company (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Material Advancements & Technology Innovations Augment Market Prospects
  • A Review of Select New PFP Coating Products & PFP Material Innovations
  • AkzoNobel' Sikkens Fire Protection Coating for Wooden Building Facades
  • Hempel's Hempafire Pro 315 PFP Coating
  • PPG's PPG PITT-CHAR NX Epoxy Intumescent Coating
  • Carboline's Thermo-Sorb 263 & Thermo-Sorb E VOC Compliant Intumescent Coatings
  • Chartek Epoxy Passive Fire Protection Solutions - A Comprehensive Offering to the PFP Sector
  • Mesh-Free Jotachar JF750 Eliminates Complex Mesh Reinforced Systems in PFP Applications
  • Hybrid Intumescent Coatings Address Application Challenges
  • Eggshell-based Coatings Exhibit Superior Fire Protective Performance
  • Intumescent Materials - A Safety Shield for Steel Structures
  • Intumescent Coatings Address Fire-Loads of Varying Degrees
  • Growing Popularity of Intumescent Coatings across Various Sectors
  • Emerging Markets Drive Growth
  • Epoxy Resins to See Sizable Growth
  • Water-based Intumescent Coatings Find Greater Adoption
  • Raw Material Supply Issues - A Bone of Contention for Intumescent Coatings
  • Compulsion for Regular Maintenance
  • Construction Industry - Primary Consumer of PFP Coatings
  • Heightened Awareness of Safety & Security - Key Driver for Construction-Grade PFP Coatings
  • Construction Industry Dynamics Favor Market Expansion
  • Population Growth and Urbanization Drive Construction Spending
  • Oil & Gas Refineries Emerge as a Growing Target Market
  • Increasing Investments in Off Shore Oil & Gas Exploration to Fuel Growth
  • Growing Shale Gas Production to Enhance Growth Opportunities
  • Novel Opportunities in Automotive & Transportation Verticals

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

  • Market Facts & Figures

CANADA

JAPAN

CHINA

EUROPE

  • Market Facts & Figures

FRANCE

GERMANY

ITALY

UNITED KINGDOM

SPAIN

RUSSIA

REST OF EUROPE

ASIA-PACIFIC

AUSTRALIA

INDIA

SOUTH KOREA

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

LATIN AMERICA

ARGENTINA

BRAZIL

MEXICO

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

MIDDLE EAST

IRAN

ISRAEL

SAUDI ARABIA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

AFRICA

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/588u0s

