Global Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Industry
Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes market worldwide is projected to grow by US$3. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4. 4%. Petroleum & Mineral Waxes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.
Petroleum & Mineral Waxes, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.7 Billion by the year 2025, Petroleum & Mineral Waxes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$133.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$111.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Petroleum & Mineral Waxes will reach a market size of US$500.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Recent Market Activity Petroleum, Natural & Synthetic Waxes: Expanding Applications to Drive Growth Major Applications of Waxes List of Wax Sources and their Applications Petroleum & Mineral Waxes Segment Leads, Synthetic Waxes Demand to Post Strong Growth Wax Supply Constraints Change Equations in Wax Market Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Demand for Wax Global Competitor Market Shares Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029 Petroleum & Mineral Waxes Segment Leads, Synthetic Waxes Demand to Post Strong Growth Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Demand for Wax Wax Supply Constraints Change Equations in Wax Market
BASF SE (Germany) Blended Waxes, Inc. (USA) Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland) Dow Corning (USA) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants (USA) Honeywell International (USA) Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V (Netherlands) Lubrizol Corp. (USA) Micro Powders, Inc. (USA) Paramelt BV (Netherlands) Romonta GmbH (Germany) Sasol Limited (South Africa) Strahl & Pitsch, Inc. (USA) The International Group, Inc. (Canada) Vantage Performance Materials (USA) Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH (Germany)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Petroleum Wax Market: The Dominant Segment despite Supply Constraints Base oil Refinery Attrition - A Concern for Petroleum Wax Supply Heavy Grade Crude oil Production Facing Challenges from Wax Paraffin Wax - Sustained Demand for Major End-Use Applications Markets Microcrystalline Wax Market: Supply Constraints Affect Growth Petrolatum Market Affected by Concerns over Health Risks Synthetic Waxes to Drive Growth Mineral Waxes Market: Positive Outlook Ahead Industrial Wax Market: Anticipated Stabilization of Crude Oil Prices to Sustain Healthy Growth Natural Waxes Market Benefits from Eco-Friendly Trend Supply Constraints Affects Candelilla Wax Market Bio-Waxes Market: Strict Regulations and Eco-Friendly Shift Drives Demand Carnauba Wax Market: Food & Automotive Sectors Fuel Growth Skin Care Products - High Opportunities for Wax Market A Glance at Select Waxes Used in Cosmetic Products Application of Waxes in Major Cosmetic Segments Regulations for Selling Beeswax Cosmetic Products Candles: The Predominant Application Market for Waxes Growing Focus on Aromatherapy Enhances Demand for Wax Melts Car Wax: Rising Auto Sales to Stir Demand for Car Wax Polyethylene Wax Market: An Overview Wax Emulsions Market: Increasing Use in Varied End-Use Sectors Wax Demand in Packaging Inks Market Remains Stable Crop Protection - A Promising End-Use Area for Waxes Renaissance Wax in Jewelry Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Technology to Reshape Wax Market GTL - An Era of Heightened Efficiency Wax Deoiling Technology - Technology for High Purity Paraffin Wax Recycling of Plastic Wastes to Industrial Waxes
