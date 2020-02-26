Global Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Industry

7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$8.7 Billion by the year 2025, Petroleum & Mineral Waxes will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$133.5 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$111.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Petroleum & Mineral Waxes will reach a market size of US$500.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.1 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

Blended Waxes Inc.

Clariant International Ltd.

Dow Corning

Evonik Industries AG

ExxonMobil Fuels & Lubricants

Honeywell International

Koster Keunen (Holland) B.V

Lubrizol Corp.

Micro Powders Inc.

Paramelt BV

Romonta GmbH

Sasol Limited

Strahl & Pitsch Inc.

The International Group Inc.

Vantage Performance Materials

Wachs-u. Ceresin-Fabriken TH. C. TROMM GmbH







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Recent Market Activity

Petroleum, Natural & Synthetic Waxes: Expanding Applications to

Drive Growth

Major Applications of Waxes

List of Wax Sources and their Applications

Petroleum & Mineral Waxes Segment Leads, Synthetic Waxes Demand

to Post Strong Growth

Wax Supply Constraints Change Equations in Wax Market

Asia-Pacific to Spearhead Future Demand for Wax

Global Competitor Market Shares

Petroleum, Natural and Synthetic Waxes Competitor Market Share

Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Petroleum Wax Market: The Dominant Segment despite Supply

Constraints

Base oil Refinery Attrition - A Concern for Petroleum Wax Supply

Heavy Grade Crude oil Production Facing Challenges from Wax

Paraffin Wax - Sustained Demand for Major End-Use Applications

Markets

Microcrystalline Wax Market: Supply Constraints Affect Growth

Petrolatum Market Affected by Concerns over Health Risks

Synthetic Waxes to Drive Growth

Mineral Waxes Market: Positive Outlook Ahead

Industrial Wax Market: Anticipated Stabilization of Crude Oil

Prices to Sustain Healthy Growth

Natural Waxes Market Benefits from Eco-Friendly Trend

Supply Constraints Affects Candelilla Wax Market

Bio-Waxes Market: Strict Regulations and Eco-Friendly Shift

Drives Demand

Carnauba Wax Market: Food & Automotive Sectors Fuel Growth

Skin Care Products - High Opportunities for Wax Market

A Glance at Select Waxes Used in Cosmetic Products

Application of Waxes in Major Cosmetic Segments

Regulations for Selling Beeswax Cosmetic Products

Candles: The Predominant Application Market for Waxes

Growing Focus on Aromatherapy Enhances Demand for Wax Melts

Car Wax: Rising Auto Sales to Stir Demand for Car Wax

Polyethylene Wax Market: An Overview

Wax Emulsions Market: Increasing Use in Varied End-Use Sectors

Wax Demand in Packaging Inks Market Remains Stable

Crop Protection - A Promising End-Use Area for Waxes

Renaissance Wax in Jewelry

Gas-to-Liquid (GTL) Technology to Reshape Wax Market

GTL - An Era of Heightened Efficiency

Wax Deoiling Technology - Technology for High Purity Paraffin Wax

Recycling of Plastic Wastes to Industrial Waxes





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 93

