Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Pipeline Monitoring Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Pipeline Monitoring Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Ultrasonic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Ultrasonic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$100.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ultrasonic will reach a market size of US$54.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$791.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies. Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY 1. MARKET OVERVIEW Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Prelude

Smart Ball Segment to Record High Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Pipeline Monitoring Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025 2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS 3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Rise in Cross-Border Pipeline Infrastructure Networks Fuels Growth

Countries with Longest Network Oil and Gas Pipelines Network

Asian Economies at the Forefront of Oil & Gas Pipeline Additions: Planned Pipeline Length Additions in km for Select Countries (2018-2022)

Natural Gas Pipeline Distribution in the US in Miles for the Period 1990-2017

Growing Risk of Pipeline Incidents Enhances Importance of Pipeline Monitoring

Oil & Gas Pipeline Incidents in the US for the Period 2010-2018

Environmental and Health Risks Associated with Natural Gas Leaks Fuels Need for Pipeline Monitoring Systems

Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Increase in Pipeline Length Additions Drive Growth

World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018

Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019

As the Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Ages, Demand for Monitoring Gains Importance to Ensure Safety and Reduce Costs

Cyberattacks and Terrorism Threaten Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks, Driving Demand for Monitoring Solutions

Latest Technologies Enable Intelligent Pipeline Monitoring in Oil & Gas Industry

Rising Importance of Wireless Sensing Technologies in Managing Serviceability and Stability of Oil & Gas Pipelines

Distributed Acoustic Fiber Optic Sensing (DAS): A Versatile Technology for Pipeline Monitoring

Advancements in Oil Leakage Detection and Pipeline Monitoring Technologies: A Review

Major Causes of Pipeline Failure: Percentage Breakdown of Failures by Source of Failure in Oil & Gas Industry

IoT-Enabled Leakage Detection System and IoT Connected Pipelines Ensure Real-time Detection of Oil & Gas Pipelines

Remote Sensing for Monitoring of Oil & Gas Pipelines

Challenging Conditions of Deepwater Pipeline Inspection Necessitates Use of Advanced Technologies

UAVs Technology Promises to Supplement Existing Pipeline Monitoring Functions in Oil & Gas Sector

Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems: Reducing Damage Costs Associated with Water Leaks in Pipelines

Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019 and 2025

Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025

Aging Water Pipeline Infrastructure Contributes to Enhanced Focus on Monitoring

Water Utilities Leverage the Capabilities of Numerous Advanced Technologies for Pipeline Monitoring

Smart Water Monitoring Platform: A Novel Water Leak Detection Solution

IoT Technology Finds Use in Water Leakage Detection Monitoring

Remote Leak Identification to Transform Pipeline Monitoring for Water Utilities

High Signal-to-Noise Ratio Accelerometer to Detect Leak in Plastic Water Supply Pipes

Robots to Play Important Role in the Inspection and Repair of Pipelines

Pipeline Pigging Systems Market: Stable Growth Outlook

Smart PIGs Enhance Safety of Pipelines

Strict Regulations for Pipeline Security and Safety Drives Focus onto Efficient Monitoring

Innovations & Advancements

CEPA Member Tests New Technology for Rapid Detection of Pipeline Leaks

ABB Ability Mobile Leak Detection System: Detecting and Quantifying Gas Leaks in Pipelines

NETL Developing Fiberoptic Wires for Water Pipeline Monitoring

Wireless Sensor Network: A Promising Technology for Water Pipeline Monitoring

pipe::scan: An Innovative Sensor System to Monitor Drinking Water Quality in Pipes

Scientists Developing Living Sensors for Real-time Detection of Leaks in Gas Pipelines

Ophir Develops duoThane for Methane Gas Detection in Natural Gas Pipelines

Pipe-Crawling Robot to Help Monitor Pipeline Infrastructure

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures

US Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System in the US: An Overview

Need for Early Water Leak Detection Drives Demand for Monitoring Solutions

Aging Pipeline Networks Enhance Need for Monitoring to Ensure Safety

Market Analytics CANADA JAPAN CHINA EUROPE Market Facts & Figures

European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics FRANCE GERMANY ITALY UNITED KINGDOM SPAIN RUSSIA REST OF EUROPE ASIA-PACIFIC AUSTRALIA INDIA Expanding City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network in India Gives Rise to Demand for Novel Pipeline Monitoring Technologies

Market Analytics SOUTH KOREA REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC LATIN AMERICA ARGENTINA BRAZIL MEXICO REST OF LATIN AMERICA MIDDLE EAST Sustained Pipeline Installation Activity to Fuel Demand for Monitoring Systems

Pipeline Length Additions in km and Capital Expenditure in $ Billion in the Middle East for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022

Market Analytics IRAN ISRAEL SAUDI ARABIA UNITED ARAB EMIRATES REST OF MIDDLE EAST AFRICA IV. COMPETITION V. CURATED RESEARCH For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pq064b View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005636/en/





