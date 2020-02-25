Global Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Pipeline Monitoring Systems - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Pipeline Monitoring Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$2.9 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%.
Ultrasonic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 7.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$1.7 Billion by the year 2025, Ultrasonic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.7% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$100.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$85.7 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ultrasonic will reach a market size of US$54.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$791.7 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
-
ABB Group
-
Atmos International Inc.
-
BAE Systems PLC
-
ClampOn AS
-
Future Fibre Technologies Pty., Ltd.
-
Honeywell International, Inc.
-
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
-
KROHNE Messtechnik GmbH
-
ORBCOMM, Inc.
-
Pentair PLC
-
Perma-Pipe, Inc.
-
Pure Technologies Ltd.
-
Radiobarrier
-
Senstar Corporation
-
Siemens AG
-
Syrinix
-
Thales Group
-
TransCanada Corporation
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Prelude
-
Smart Ball Segment to Record High Growth
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Pipeline Monitoring Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
-
Oil and Gas Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Rise in Cross-Border Pipeline Infrastructure Networks Fuels Growth
-
Countries with Longest Network Oil and Gas Pipelines Network
-
Asian Economies at the Forefront of Oil & Gas Pipeline Additions: Planned Pipeline Length Additions in km for Select Countries (2018-2022)
-
Natural Gas Pipeline Distribution in the US in Miles for the Period 1990-2017
-
Growing Risk of Pipeline Incidents Enhances Importance of Pipeline Monitoring
-
Oil & Gas Pipeline Incidents in the US for the Period 2010-2018
-
Environmental and Health Risks Associated with Natural Gas Leaks Fuels Need for Pipeline Monitoring Systems
-
Despite Temporary Concerns over Stalling Oil Demand, Favorable Long-term Demand Outlook and Subsequent Increase in Pipeline Length Additions Drive Growth
-
World Crude Oil Production: Breakdown of Production Volume in Thousand Barrels Per Day for Persian Gulf Nations and Non-OPEC Countries for the Period 2000-2018
-
Crude Oil Demand Worldwide in Million Barrels Per Day for the Years 2006 through 2019
-
As the Oil & Gas Pipeline Network Ages, Demand for Monitoring Gains Importance to Ensure Safety and Reduce Costs
-
Cyberattacks and Terrorism Threaten Oil & Gas Pipeline Networks, Driving Demand for Monitoring Solutions
-
Latest Technologies Enable Intelligent Pipeline Monitoring in Oil & Gas Industry
-
Rising Importance of Wireless Sensing Technologies in Managing Serviceability and Stability of Oil & Gas Pipelines
-
Distributed Acoustic Fiber Optic Sensing (DAS): A Versatile Technology for Pipeline Monitoring
-
Advancements in Oil Leakage Detection and Pipeline Monitoring Technologies: A Review
-
Major Causes of Pipeline Failure: Percentage Breakdown of Failures by Source of Failure in Oil & Gas Industry
-
IoT-Enabled Leakage Detection System and IoT Connected Pipelines Ensure Real-time Detection of Oil & Gas Pipelines
-
Remote Sensing for Monitoring of Oil & Gas Pipelines
-
Challenging Conditions of Deepwater Pipeline Inspection Necessitates Use of Advanced Technologies
-
UAVs Technology Promises to Supplement Existing Pipeline Monitoring Functions in Oil & Gas Sector
-
Water Pipeline Leak Detection Systems: Reducing Damage Costs Associated with Water Leaks in Pipelines
-
Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Type for 2019 and 2025
-
Global Water Leak Detection Systems Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Application for 2019 and 2025
-
Aging Water Pipeline Infrastructure Contributes to Enhanced Focus on Monitoring
-
Water Utilities Leverage the Capabilities of Numerous Advanced Technologies for Pipeline Monitoring
-
Smart Water Monitoring Platform: A Novel Water Leak Detection Solution
-
IoT Technology Finds Use in Water Leakage Detection Monitoring
-
Remote Leak Identification to Transform Pipeline Monitoring for Water Utilities
-
High Signal-to-Noise Ratio Accelerometer to Detect Leak in Plastic Water Supply Pipes
-
Robots to Play Important Role in the Inspection and Repair of Pipelines
-
Pipeline Pigging Systems Market: Stable Growth Outlook
-
Smart PIGs Enhance Safety of Pipelines
-
Strict Regulations for Pipeline Security and Safety Drives Focus onto Efficient Monitoring
-
Innovations & Advancements
-
CEPA Member Tests New Technology for Rapid Detection of Pipeline Leaks
-
ABB Ability Mobile Leak Detection System: Detecting and Quantifying Gas Leaks in Pipelines
-
NETL Developing Fiberoptic Wires for Water Pipeline Monitoring
-
Wireless Sensor Network: A Promising Technology for Water Pipeline Monitoring
-
pipe::scan: An Innovative Sensor System to Monitor Drinking Water Quality in Pipes
-
Scientists Developing Living Sensors for Real-time Detection of Leaks in Gas Pipelines
-
Ophir Develops duoThane for Methane Gas Detection in Natural Gas Pipelines
-
Pipe-Crawling Robot to Help Monitor Pipeline Infrastructure
-
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
-
Pipeline Monitoring Systems
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
US Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
-
Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection System in the US: An Overview
-
Need for Early Water Leak Detection Drives Demand for Monitoring Solutions
-
Aging Pipeline Networks Enhance Need for Monitoring to Ensure Safety
-
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
European Pipeline Monitoring Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
-
Expanding City Gas Distribution (CGD) Network in India Gives Rise to Demand for Novel Pipeline Monitoring Technologies
-
Market Analytics
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
-
Sustained Pipeline Installation Activity to Fuel Demand for Monitoring Systems
-
Pipeline Length Additions in km and Capital Expenditure in $ Billion in the Middle East for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2022
-
Market Analytics
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pq064b
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200225005636/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020
Source: Business Wire
(February 25, 2020 - 8:55 AM EST)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com