Pipeline Security Systems market worldwide is projected to grow by US$4. 8 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 8. 2%. Natural Gas, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.
New York, March 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pipeline Security Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819966/?utm_source=GNW 7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$3.5 Billion by the year 2025, Natural Gas will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 6.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$164.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$138.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Natural Gas will reach a market size of US$126.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 12.4% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$1.4 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
Global Competitor Market Shares Pipeline Security Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2028
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Pipeline Security Systems Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Pipeline Security Systems Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Natural Gas (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 5: Natural Gas (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 6: Natural Gas (Product) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Crude Oil (Product) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Crude Oil (Product) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Crude Oil (Product) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 10: Hazardous Liquid Pipelines/Chemicals (Product) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Hazardous Liquid Pipelines/Chemicals (Product) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Hazardous Liquid Pipelines/Chemicals (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: Water (Product) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: Water (Product) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: Water (Product) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: Other Products (Product) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: Other Products (Product) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: Other Products (Product) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES Market Facts & Figures US Pipeline Security Systems Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 19: United States Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Pipeline Security Systems Market in the United States by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 21: United States Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 22: Canadian Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Canadian Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 24: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 CHINA Table 25: Chinese Pipeline Security Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 26: Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 27: Chinese Pipeline Security Systems Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 JAPAN Table 28: Japanese Market for Pipeline Security Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 29: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 Table 30: Japanese Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 EUROPE Market Facts & Figures European Pipeline Security Systems Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Market Analytics Table 31: European Pipeline Security Systems Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 32: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 33: European Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 34: European Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 Table 35: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 36: European Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 37: Pipeline Security Systems Market in France by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 38: French Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 39: French Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 40: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 41: German Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 42: German Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 43: Italian Pipeline Security Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 45: Italian Pipeline Security Systems Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 46: United Kingdom Market for Pipeline Security Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 47: Pipeline Security Systems Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 Table 48: United Kingdom Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 49: Spanish Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 Table 50: Spanish Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 51: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 RUSSIA Table 52: Russian Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 Table 53: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Russia by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 54: Russian Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 55: Rest of Europe Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 Table 56: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 57: Rest of Europe Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 58: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 59: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 60: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 61: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Asia-Pacific by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 63: Asia-Pacific Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 64: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: Australian Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 66: Australian Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 67: Indian Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 Table 68: Indian Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Review by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 69: Pipeline Security Systems Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 70: Pipeline Security Systems Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: South Korean Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 72: Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Pipeline Security Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 74: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 Table 75: Rest of Asia-Pacific Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 76: Latin American Pipeline Security Systems Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025 Table 77: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 78: Latin American Pipeline Security Systems Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 79: Latin American Pipeline Security Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 80: Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 81: Latin American Pipeline Security Systems Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 ARGENTINA Table 82: Argentinean Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 Table 83: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 84: Argentinean Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 85: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Brazil by Product: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 86: Brazilian Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 87: Brazilian Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MEXICO Table 88: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 89: Mexican Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 90: Mexican Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 91: Rest of Latin America Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 Table 92: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Rest of Latin America by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 93: Rest of Latin America Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 94: The Middle East Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 95: Pipeline Security Systems Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 96: The Middle East Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 97: The Middle East Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 Table 98: The Middle East Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market by Product in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 99: Pipeline Security Systems Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product for 2009, 2019, and 2025 IRAN Table 100: Iranian Market for Pipeline Security Systems: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 101: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2009-2017 Table 102: Iranian Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Analysis by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 103: Israeli Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product: 2018-2025 Table 104: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Israel in US$ Million by Product: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 105: Israeli Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 106: Saudi Arabian Pipeline Security Systems Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 107: Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 108: Saudi Arabian Pipeline Security Systems Market by Product: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 109: Pipeline Security Systems Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 110: United Arab Emirates Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 111: Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 112: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product for the Period 2018-2025 Table 113: Rest of Middle East Pipeline Security Systems Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product: 2009-2017 Table 114: Rest of Middle East Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 115: African Pipeline Security Systems Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product: 2018 to 2025 Table 116: Pipeline Security Systems Market in Africa by Product: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 117: African Pipeline Security Systems Market Share Breakdown by Product: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
ABB LTD FUTURE FIBRE TECHNOLOGIES GE GRID SOLUTIONS MODCON SYSTEMS LTD. OPTASENSE POLUS-ST SENSTAR CORPORATION SFC ENERGY AG - EFOY SIEMENS AG SILIXA LTD. WESTMINSTER INTERNATIONAL LTD. V. CURATED RESEARCH Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819966/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.