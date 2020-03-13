March 13, 2020 - 12:05 PM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Planned Refining Industry Outlook to 2024 - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Global Planned Refining Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Summary Global Planned Refining Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Refineries is a comprehensive report on the global planned crude oil refining industry. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all new-build (planned and announced) refineries. The report also provides global and regional refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, till 2024. The report also provides comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional refining capacities. Further, the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different regions. Scope Updated information relating to all planned and announced refineries.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, status for all planned and announced refineries.

Provides annual breakdown of new-build capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2020-2024.

Latest developments and contracts related to refinery, at regional level, wherever available. Reasons to buy Obtain the most up to date information available on all planned and announced refineries globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the global refining industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong planned refinery capacity data

Assess your competitor's planned refineries portfolio Key Topics Covered: 1. Table of Contents 2. Introduction 3. Global Planned Refining Industry 3.1. Global Planned Refining Industry, Overview of Planned and Announced Refineries Data 3.2. Global Planned Refining Industry, Total Refining Capacity 3.3. Global Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries 3.4. Global Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 3.5. Global Planned Refining Industry, Regional Comparisons 4. Africa Planned Refining Industry 4.1. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot 4.2. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries 4.3. Africa Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 4.4. Planned Refining Industry in Nigeria 4.5. Planned Refining Industry in South Africa 4.6. Planned Refining Industry in Egypt 4.7. Planned Refining Industry in Angola 4.8. Planned Refining Industry in Algeria 4.9. Planned Refining Industry in Zambia 4.10. Planned Refining Industry in Ethiopia 4.11. Planned Refining Industry in Zimbabwe 4.12. Planned Refining Industry in Uganda 4.13. Planned Refining Industry in South Sudan 4.14. Planned Refining Industry in Guinea 4.15. Planned Refining Industry in Chad 4.16. Africa Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 5. Asia Planned Refining Industry 5.1. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Snapshot 5.2. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries 5.3. Asia Planned Refining Industry, Country Comparisons 5.4. Planned Refining Industry in China 5.5. Planned Refining Industry in Malaysia 5.6. Planned Refining Industry in Sri Lanka 5.7. Planned Refining Industry in Pakistan 5.8. Planned Refining Industry in Indonesia 5.9. Planned Refining Industry in India 5.10. Planned Refining Industry in Cambodia 5.11. Planned Refining Industry in Bangladesh 5.12. Planned Refining Industry in Myanmar 5.13. Planned Refining Industry in Mongolia 5.14. Planned Refining Industry in Timor-Leste 5.15. Planned Refining Industry in Laos 5.16. Asia Refining Industry, Recent Developments and Contracts 6. Caribbean Planned Refining Industry 7. Former Soviet Union Planned Refining Industry 8. Middle East Planned Refining Industry 9. North America Planned Refining Industry 10. Oceania Planned Refining Industry 11. South America Planned Refining Industry 12. Appendix For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtah4t View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200313005372/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





