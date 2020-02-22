Global Power Boilers Industry

9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 120.3 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2025, Power Boilers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1 Thousand Megawatts to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 828.2 Megawatts worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Power Boilers will reach a market size of 7.4 Thousand Megawatts by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 7.9 Thousand Megawatts in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ANDRITZ AG

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc.

Bosch Industriekessel GmbH

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited

Cannon Far East

China Western Power Industrial Co., Ltd.

Cleaver-Brooks, Inc.

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd.

Doosan Lentjes GmbH

GE Power

Wuhan Boiler Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd.

Harbin Boiler Company Limited

IHI Corporation

John Wood Group PLC

Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.

Miura Co., Ltd.

Outotec Oyj

Shanghai SMEC Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd.

Siemens AG

Sumitomo SHI FW

Takuma Co., Ltd.

Thermax Limited

Danstoker A/S

Valmet Oyj







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Power Boilers: Steam Generation Systems for Power Generation at

the Utility Level

Recent Market Activity

Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced

Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions: The

Fundamental Growth Driver

Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power

Generation Sector

Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities

Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence

while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption

Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States

Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Trends in the Global

Energy Sector

Global Energy Trends Summarized

Slower Growth

New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage

Policies Encourage Clean Energy

Changing Global Power Sector Landscape

Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive

Cyber Security Become Critical

Global Market Outlook

Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities

China: Growth Engine for the Global Power Boilers Market

Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation

Global Competitor Market Shares

Power Boilers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Steady Proliferation of Smart Power Boilers Featuring NOx

Reduction, Fuel Flexibility, and Improved Operational

Efficiency Drives Market Growth

Power Generation Facilities of the Future to be ’Connected’ for

Greater Operational Efficiencies

Boiler Optimization: Enhancing Operating Efficiency during

Power Generation

Market Maturity Encourages Vendors to Focus on Integrated

Optimization Offerings

Hybrid Optimization Technologies: A Potential Game Changer

Snapshot of Select Advanced Technologies Used for Boiler

Optimization

Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level

The Urgent Need for Retrofitting to Make Legacy Boilers Future-

Ready Drives Market Demand for New-Age Boiler Systems and

Solutions

Fully Metered System or Parallel Positioning

VFDS & O2 TRIM

Tradeoffs

Low NOx Burners

Liquid Wood

Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power

Generation Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth

Boiler Demand Benefits from Continued Dominance of Coal-Fired

Power Generation despite Rising Interest in Renewable Sources

Declining Production Cost of Coal-Fired Power Generation Bodes

Well for the Market

Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance,Several Issues

Hamper Market Prospects for Boilers

Inherent Benefits of High Efficiency, Low Costs, and Lower

Carbon Footprint Drive Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed

Boilers

Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology

Utilities Embrace CFB Technology for Fuel Flexibility

Transition towards Flexible Solid Fuels

Advantages of CFB over PC Boilers

CFB Technology’s Place in the Global Renewables Landscape

CFB Option Provides Optimal Value

Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth

Potential

Need to Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power Plants Drive

Demand for Waste Heat Boilers

Ongoing Shift to Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen of

Fossil Fuel Power

Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Testing Coal Plant Boiler

Combustion

Drones for Safer Visual Assessment of Boilers

New Advanced Green Boiler Technology by PARAT Halvorsen

ABB Ability: Enabling Utilities to Monitor Power Plants Remotely

Sophisticated HRSG and Boiler Designs

Advanced PFBC (A-PFBC)

Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC)

Supercritical Technology

Aging Power Boiler Units Provide Revenue-Generation

Opportunities for MRO Service Providers

Growing Demand for Biomass as an Energy Source in Utility Boilers

The Important Role of Energy Conservation in Boilers

Feed Water Preheating using Economizer

Stack Temperature

Combustion Air Preheat

Incomplete Combustion

Excess Air Control

Automatic Blowdown Control

Heat Loss Due to Convection and Radiation

Lowering of Soot Losses and Scaling

Proper Boiler Scheduling

Impact of Boiler Loading on Efficiency

Variable Speed Control

Lowering Boiler Steam Pressure

Boiler Replacement

Developing Economies to Drive Current and Future Market Growth

Liberalization and Privatization in Developing Countries Offer

Significant Growth Opportunities

Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate:

A Mega Trend Benefiting Market Prospects





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Power Boilers Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Megawatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Boilers Global Retrospective Market Scenario in

Megawatts by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Power Boilers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 4: United States Power Boilers Market Estimates and

Projections in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Power Boilers Market in the United States: A Historic

Review in Megawatts for 2009-2017

CANADA

Table 6: Canadian Power Boilers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025

Table 7: Canadian Power Boilers Historic Market Review in

Megawatts: 2009-2017

JAPAN

Table 8: Japanese Market for Power Boilers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Megawatts for the Period 2018-2025

Table 9: Power Boilers Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in Megawatts for the Period 2009-2017

CHINA

Table 10: Chinese Power Boilers Market Growth Prospects in

Megawatts for the Period 2018-2025

Table 11: Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in China in

Megawatts: 2009-2017

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

Market Analytics

Table 12: European Power Boilers Market Demand Scenario in

Megawatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 13: Power Boilers Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in Megawatts by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 14: European Power Boilers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 15: Power Boilers Market in France: Estimates and

Projections in Megawatts for the Period 2018-2025

Table 16: French Power Boilers Historic Market Scenario in

Megawatts: 2009-2017

GERMANY

Table 17: Power Boilers Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the Period 2018-2025

Table 18: German Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in

Megawatts: 2009-2017

ITALY

Table 19: Italian Power Boilers Market Growth Prospects in

Megawatts for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in Italy in

Megawatts: 2009-2017

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 21: United Kingdom Market for Power Boilers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Megawatts for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Power Boilers Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in Megawatts for the Period 2009-2017

SPAIN

Table 23: Spanish Power Boilers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025

Table 24: Spanish Power Boilers Historic Market Review in

Megawatts: 2009-2017

RUSSIA

Table 25: Russian Power Boilers Market Estimates and

Projections in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Power Boilers Market in Russia: A Historic Review in

Megawatts for 2009-2017

REST OF EUROPE

Table 27: Rest of Europe Power Boilers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Megawatts: 2018-2025

Table 28: Power Boilers Market in Rest of Europe in Megawatts:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 29: Asia-Pacific Power Boilers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Megawatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 30: Power Boilers Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in Megawatts by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Power Boilers Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 32: Power Boilers Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the Period

2018-2025

Table 33: Australian Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in

Megawatts: 2009-2017

INDIA

Table 34: Indian Power Boilers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Indian Power Boilers Historic Market Review in

Megawatts: 2009-2017

SOUTH KOREA

Table 36: Power Boilers Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the Period

2018-2025

Table 37: South Korean Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis

in Megawatts: 2009-2017

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 38: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Boilers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in Megawatts for the Period

2018-2025

Table 39: Power Boilers Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in Megawatts for the Period 2009-2017

LATIN AMERICA

Table 40: Latin American Power Boilers Market Trends by

Region/Country in Megawatts: 2018-2025

Table 41: Power Boilers Market in Latin America in Megawatts by

Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Latin American Power Boilers Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 43: Argentinean Power Boilers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Megawatts: 2018-2025

Table 44: Power Boilers Market in Argentina in Megawatts:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

BRAZIL

Table 45: Power Boilers Market in Brazil: Estimates and

Projections in Megawatts for the Period 2018-2025

Table 46: Brazilian Power Boilers Historic Market Scenario in

Megawatts: 2009-2017

MEXICO

Table 47: Power Boilers Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the Period 2018-2025

Table 48: Mexican Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in

Megawatts: 2009-2017

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 49: Rest of Latin America Power Boilers Market Estimates

and Projections in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Power Boilers Market in Rest of Latin America:

A Historic Review in Megawatts for 2009-2017

MIDDLE EAST

Table 51: The Middle East Power Boilers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Megawatts by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 52: Power Boilers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in Megawatts: 2009-2017

Table 53: The Middle East Power Boilers Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 54: Iranian Market for Power Boilers: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in Megawatts for the Period 2018-2025

Table 55: Power Boilers Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in Megawatts for the Period 2009-2017

ISRAEL

Table 56: Israeli Power Boilers Market Estimates and Forecasts

in Megawatts: 2018-2025

Table 57: Power Boilers Market in Israel in Megawatts:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 58: Saudi Arabian Power Boilers Market Growth Prospects

in Megawatts for the Period 2018-2025

Table 59: Power Boilers Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in Megawatts: 2009-2017

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 60: Power Boilers Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 61: United Arab Emirates Power Boilers Historic Market

Analysis in Megawatts: 2009-2017

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 62: Power Boilers Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in Megawatts for the Period

2018-2025

Table 63: Rest of Middle East Power Boilers Historic Market

Analysis in Megawatts: 2009-2017

AFRICA

Table 64: African Power Boilers Market Estimates and

Projections in Megawatts: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Power Boilers Market in Africa: A Historic Review in

Megawatts for 2009-2017





IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 44

