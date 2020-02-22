Power Boilers market worldwide is projected to grow by 28. 3 Thousand Megawatts, driven by a compounded growth of 3. 9%. Power Boilers, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.
New York, Feb. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Boilers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05621760/?utm_source=GNW 9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over 120.3 Thousand Megawatts by the year 2025, Power Boilers will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over 1 Thousand Megawatts to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over 828.2 Megawatts worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Power Boilers will reach a market size of 7.4 Thousand Megawatts by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.1% over the next couple of years and add approximately 7.9 Thousand Megawatts in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Power Boilers: Steam Generation Systems for Power Generation at the Utility Level Recent Market Activity Growing Number of Thermal Power Plants with Enhanced Operational Efficiencies and Reduced Emissions: The Fundamental Growth Driver Clean Coal Power Technologies to Drive Global Thermal Power Generation Sector Rising Investments in Clean Technology-Based Coal Power Capacities Need for Attaining Energy Security, Stability, and Independence while Minimizing Carbon Footprint Drive Adoption Cleaner Coal Technologies: Need of the Hour in the United States Market Fortunes Intrinsically Tied to Trends in the Global Energy Sector Global Energy Trends Summarized Slower Growth New Technologies and Fuels to Provide Competitive Advantage Policies Encourage Clean Energy Changing Global Power Sector Landscape Power Sector Innovations: Both Supportive and Disruptive Cyber Security Become Critical Global Market Outlook Improving Economy Signals Market Growth Opportunities China: Growth Engine for the Global Power Boilers Market Coal Power Continues to Dominate Chinese Power Generation Global Competitor Market Shares Power Boilers Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
AC Boilers S.p.A. (Italy) ANDRITZ AG (Austria) ANDRITZ Energy & Environment GmbH (Austria) Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (USA) Bosch Industriekessel GmbH (Germany) Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (India) Cannon Far East (China) China Western Power Industrial Co., Ltd. (China) Cleaver-Brooks, Inc. (USA) Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd., (South Korea) Doosan Lentjes GmbH (Germany) GE Power (USA) Wuhan Boiler Co., Ltd. (China) Hangzhou Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China) Harbin Electric Corporation Co., Ltd (China) Harbin Boiler Company Limited (China) IHI Corporation (Japan) John Wood Group PLC (UK) Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan) Larsen & Toubro Limited (India) LOINTEK (Spain) Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) (Japan) Miura Co., Ltd. (Japan) Outotec Oyj (Finland) Shanghai SMEC Enterprise Co., Ltd. (China) Sichuan Dongfang Boiler Group Co., Ltd. (China) Siemens AG (Germany) Sumitomo SHI FW (Japan) Taishan Group Tai’an Boao International Trade Co., Ltd. (China) Takuma Co., Ltd. (Japan) Thermax Limited (India) Danstoker A/S (Denmark) Valmet Oyj (Finland)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Steady Proliferation of Smart Power Boilers Featuring NOx Reduction, Fuel Flexibility, and Improved Operational Efficiency Drives Market Growth Power Generation Facilities of the Future to be ’Connected’ for Greater Operational Efficiencies Boiler Optimization: Enhancing Operating Efficiency during Power Generation Market Maturity Encourages Vendors to Focus on Integrated Optimization Offerings Hybrid Optimization Technologies: A Potential Game Changer Snapshot of Select Advanced Technologies Used for Boiler Optimization Novel Smart Technology to Monitor Boiler Water Level The Urgent Need for Retrofitting to Make Legacy Boilers Future- Ready Drives Market Demand for New-Age Boiler Systems and Solutions Fully Metered System or Parallel Positioning VFDS & O2 TRIM Tradeoffs Low NOx Burners Liquid Wood Surging Energy Consumption and the Resulting Rise in Power Generation Provides the Perfect Platform for Market Growth Boiler Demand Benefits from Continued Dominance of Coal-Fired Power Generation despite Rising Interest in Renewable Sources Declining Production Cost of Coal-Fired Power Generation Bodes Well for the Market Despite Coal-Fired Thermal Power Dominance,Several Issues Hamper Market Prospects for Boilers Inherent Benefits of High Efficiency, Low Costs, and Lower Carbon Footprint Drive Demand for Circulating Fluidized Bed Boilers Benefits of CFB Boiler Technology Utilities Embrace CFB Technology for Fuel Flexibility Transition towards Flexible Solid Fuels Advantages of CFB over PC Boilers CFB Technology’s Place in the Global Renewables Landscape CFB Option Provides Optimal Value Asia-Pacific: The CFB Boiler Market with the Highest Growth Potential Need to Enhance Efficiency Levels of Thermal Power Plants Drive Demand for Waste Heat Boilers Ongoing Shift to Renewable Energy Sources Rubs Off Sheen of Fossil Fuel Power Technology Innovations and Advancements: Spearheading Growth Artificial Intelligence (AI) for Testing Coal Plant Boiler Combustion Drones for Safer Visual Assessment of Boilers New Advanced Green Boiler Technology by PARAT Halvorsen ABB Ability: Enabling Utilities to Monitor Power Plants Remotely Sophisticated HRSG and Boiler Designs Advanced PFBC (A-PFBC) Integrated Coal Gasification Combined Cycle (IGCC) Supercritical Technology Aging Power Boiler Units Provide Revenue-Generation Opportunities for MRO Service Providers Growing Demand for Biomass as an Energy Source in Utility Boilers The Important Role of Energy Conservation in Boilers Feed Water Preheating using Economizer Stack Temperature Combustion Air Preheat Incomplete Combustion Excess Air Control Automatic Blowdown Control Heat Loss Due to Convection and Radiation Lowering of Soot Losses and Scaling Proper Boiler Scheduling Impact of Boiler Loading on Efficiency Variable Speed Control Lowering Boiler Steam Pressure Boiler Replacement Developing Economies to Drive Current and Future Market Growth Liberalization and Privatization in Developing Countries Offer Significant Growth Opportunities Exponential Increase in Global Population & Urbanization Rate: A Mega Trend Benefiting Market Prospects
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
