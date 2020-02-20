Global Power Generation Industry Guide 2014-2023 – Includes Electricity Production Volumes from Nuclear, Conventional, and Renewable Sources

Global Power Generation industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.
Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global power generation industry. Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.
Key Highlights
The power generation industry volume is defined as the total electrical energy (TWh) generated within a country over the course of each calendar year.
The value of the industry is given by multiplying volume by the annual average non-household power price, or equivalent, excluding taxes and levies.
The power generation industry is segmented by volume into electricity produced from nuclear, conventional (thermal generation from fossil fuels), and renewable (hydropower, wind, solar, biomass, and similar) sources. It excludes energy sourced from hydroelectric pumped storage.
All currency conversions were calculated using constant average annual 2018 exchange rates.
The global power generation industry had total revenues of $2,932.7bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2014 and 2018.
Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 25,257.9 TWh in 2018.
Higher wages and the development of a consumer society in the Asia-Pacific region has increased demand for power.
2 Introduction 2.1. What is this report about? 2.2. Who is the target reader? 2.3. How to use this report 2.4. Definitions
3 Global Power Generation 3.1. Market Overview 3.2. Market Data 3.3. Market Segmentation 3.4. Market outlook 3.5. Five forces analysis 3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators 3.7. Country data
4 Power Generation in Asia-Pacific
5 Power Generation in Europe
6 Power Generation in France
7 Power Generation in Germany
8 Power Generation in Italy
9 Power Generation in Japan
10 Power Generation in Australia
11 Power Generation in Canada
12 Power Generation in China
13 Power Generation in The Netherlands
14 Power Generation in Spain
15 Power Generation in The United Kingdom
16 Power Generation in The United States
17 Company Profiles 17.1. Electricite de France S.A. 17.2. Enel S.p.A. 17.3. State Power Investment Corp 17.4. The Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated 17.5. The Tata Power Company Limited 17.6. Centrica plc 17.7. E.ON SE 17.8. Alpiq Holding AG 17.9. Endesa S.A. 17.10. Engie S.A. 17.11. EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttenberg AG 17.12. E.ON SE 17.13. RWE AG 17.14. Vattenfall AB 17.15. A2A S.p.A. 17.16. Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated 17.17. The Kansai Electric Power Co, Incorporated 17.18. Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated 17.19. CLP Holdings Limited 17.20. Ergon Energy Corporation Limited 17.21. Origin Energy Limited 17.22. BC Hydro 17.23. Hydro-Quebec 17.24. Ontario Power Generation Inc. 17.25. China Datang Corporation 17.26. China Huadian Corporation 17.27. Huaneng Power International, Inc. 17.28. China Energy Investment Corp 17.29. Naturgy Energy Group S.A. 17.30. Iberdrola, S.A. 17.31. Centrica plc 17.32. Drax Group plc 17.33. Scottish and Southern Energy plc 17.34. Dominion Energy Inc. 17.35. Duke Energy Corporation 17.36. Southern Company 17.37. NextEra Energy, Inc.