Global Power Generation Industry Guide 2014-2023 - Includes Electricity Production Volumes from Nuclear, Conventional, and Renewable Sources Dublin, Feb. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Power Generation Global Industry Guide 2014-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Power Generation industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: industry size (value and volume 2014-18, and forecast to 2023). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key financial metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the industry.



Essential resource for top-line data and analysis covering the global power generation industry. Includes industry size and segmentation data, textual and graphical analysis of industry growth trends and leading companies.



Key Highlights The power generation industry volume is defined as the total electrical energy (TWh) generated within a country over the course of each calendar year.

The value of the industry is given by multiplying volume by the annual average non-household power price, or equivalent, excluding taxes and levies.

The power generation industry is segmented by volume into electricity produced from nuclear, conventional (thermal generation from fossil fuels), and renewable (hydropower, wind, solar, biomass, and similar) sources. It excludes energy sourced from hydroelectric pumped storage.

All currency conversions were calculated using constant average annual 2018 exchange rates.

The global power generation industry had total revenues of $2,932.7bn in 2018, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.6% between 2014 and 2018.

Industry consumption volume increased with a CAGR of 3.2% between 2014 and 2018, to reach a total of 25,257.9 TWh in 2018.

Higher wages and the development of a consumer society in the Asia-Pacific region has increased demand for power. Report Scope Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the global power generation industry

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the global power generation industry

Leading company profiles reveal details of key power generation industry players' global operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the global power generation industry with five year forecasts by both value and volume. Reasons to Buy What was the size of the global power generation industry by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the global power generation industry in 2023?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the global power generation industry?

How has the industry performed over the last five years?

What are the main segments that make up the global power generation industry? Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary

1.1. Market value

1.2. Market value forecast

1.3. Market volume

1.4. Market volume forecast

1.5. Category segmentation

1.6. Geography segmentation

1.7. Competitive Landscape



2 Introduction

2.1. What is this report about?

2.2. Who is the target reader?

2.3. How to use this report

2.4. Definitions



3 Global Power Generation

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

3.6. Macroeconomic Indicators

3.7. Country data



4 Power Generation in Asia-Pacific



5 Power Generation in Europe



6 Power Generation in France



7 Power Generation in Germany



8 Power Generation in Italy



9 Power Generation in Japan



10 Power Generation in Australia



11 Power Generation in Canada



12 Power Generation in China



13 Power Generation in The Netherlands



14 Power Generation in Spain



15 Power Generation in The United Kingdom



16 Power Generation in The United States



17 Company Profiles

17.1. Electricite de France S.A.

17.2. Enel S.p.A.

17.3. State Power Investment Corp

17.4. The Tokyo Electric Power Company, Incorporated

17.5. The Tata Power Company Limited

17.6. Centrica plc

17.7. E.ON SE

17.8. Alpiq Holding AG

17.9. Endesa S.A.

17.10. Engie S.A.

17.11. EnBW Energie Baden-Wuerttenberg AG

17.12. E.ON SE

17.13. RWE AG

17.14. Vattenfall AB

17.15. A2A S.p.A.

17.16. Chubu Electric Power Company, Incorporated

17.17. The Kansai Electric Power Co, Incorporated

17.18. Tohoku Electric Power Company, Incorporated

17.19. CLP Holdings Limited

17.20. Ergon Energy Corporation Limited

17.21. Origin Energy Limited

17.22. BC Hydro

17.23. Hydro-Quebec

17.24. Ontario Power Generation Inc.

17.25. China Datang Corporation

17.26. China Huadian Corporation

17.27. Huaneng Power International, Inc.

17.28. China Energy Investment Corp

17.29. Naturgy Energy Group S.A.

17.30. Iberdrola, S.A.

17.31. Centrica plc

17.32. Drax Group plc

17.33. Scottish and Southern Energy plc

17.34. Dominion Energy Inc.

17.35. Duke Energy Corporation

17.36. Southern Company

17.37. NextEra Energy, Inc.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hxo0ls Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager [email protected] For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900





