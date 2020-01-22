January 22, 2020 - 9:00 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Power Generators Market Estimated to Generate a Value of $22.2 Billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 6.37% - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Power Generators Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global power generator manufacturing market was worth $17.4 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37% and reach $22.2 billion by 2023. Power Generators Market Global Report 2020 from the author provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global generator manufacturing market. Reasons to Purchase Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 20+ geographies.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market and forecasting the future. Drivers and restraints looks at the external factors supporting and controlling the growth of the market.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers all the regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets. It draws comparisons with country populations and economies to understand the importance of the market by country and how this is changing.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section highlights the likely future developments in the market and suggests approaches companies can take to exploit this.

The generator manufacturing market section of the report gives context. It compares the generator manufacturing market with other segments of the generator manufacturing market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, generator manufacturing indicators comparison. Scope Markets Covered: 1) By Type: Gas Generator; Diesel Generator; CKD Generator 2) By Capacity: Below 75kva; 75-375 kva; 375-750 kva; Above 750 kva 3) By Application: Stand By; Peak Shaving; Continuous 4) By End User : Mining; Oil & Gas; Construction; Residential; Marine; Manufacturing; Pharmaceuticals; Commercial; Others

Companies Mentioned: Aggreko; Atlas Copco; Caterpillar Inc.; FG Wilson; Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.

Countries: Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA and Australia

Regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time series: Five years historic and forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, per capita expenditure.

Data segmentations: country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

