Global Power Generators Market Estimated to Generate a Value of $22.2 Billion in 2023 with a CAGR of 6.37% - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Power Generators Global Market Report 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global power generator manufacturing market was worth $17.4 billion in 2019. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37% and reach $22.2 billion by 2023.
Power Generators Market Global Report 2020 from the author provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global generator manufacturing market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Power Generators Market Characteristics
3. Power Generators Market Size And Growth
3.1. Global Generator Manufacturing Historic Market, 2015 - 2019, $ Billion
3.1.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.1.2. Restraints On The Market
3.2. Global Generator Manufacturing Forecast Market, 2019 - 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
3.2.1. Drivers Of The Market
3.2.2. Restraints On the Market
4. Power Generators Market Segmentation
4.1. Global Power Generators Market , Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
-
Gas Generator
-
Diesel Generator
-
CKD Generator
4.2. Global Power Generators Market , Segmentation By Capacity, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
-
Below 75kva
-
75-375 kva
-
375-750 kva
-
Above 750 kva
4.3. Global Power Generators Market , Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
-
Stand By
-
Peak Shaving
-
Continuous
4.4. Global Power Generators Market , Segmentation By End User , Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
-
Mining
-
Oil & Gas
-
Construction
-
Residential
-
Marine
-
Manufacturing
-
Pharmaceuticals
-
Commercial
-
Others
5. Power Generators Market Regional And Country Analysis
5.1. Global Power Generators Market , Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
5.2. Global Power Generators Market , Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
6. Asia-Pacific Power Generators Market
6.1. Asia-Pacific Power Generators Market Overview
6.2. Asia-Pacific Power Generators Market , Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2019, 2023F, 2025F, 2030F, $ Billion
7. China Power Generators Market
8. India Power Generators Market
9. Japan Power Generators Market
10. Australia Power Generators Market
11. Indonesia Power Generators Market
12. South Korea Power Generators Market
13. Western Europe Power Generators Market
14. UK Power Generators Market
15. Germany Power Generators Market
16. France Power Generators Market
17. Eastern Europe Power Generators Market
18. Russia Power Generators Market
19. North America Power Generators Market
20. USA Power Generators Market
21. South America Power Generators Market
22. Brazil Power Generators Market
23. Middle East Power Generators Market
24. Africa Power Generators Market
25. Power Generators Market Competitive Landscape And Company Profiles
25.1. Power Generators Market Competitive Landscape
25.2. Power Generators Market Company Profiles
25.2.1. Aggreko
25.2.2. Atlas Copco
25.2.3. Caterpillar Inc.
25.2.4. FG Wilson
25.2.5. Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.
26. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Power Generators Market
27. Power Generators Market Trends And Strategies
28. Power Generators Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
29. Appendix
Companies Mentioned
-
Aggreko
-
Atlas Copco
-
Caterpillar Inc.
-
FG Wilson
-
Kirloskar Electric Co. Ltd.
-
Cummins Inc.
-
Rolls-Royce
-
Wrtsil
-
Yanmar Co. Ltd.
-
Briggs & Stratton
-
Himoinsa
-
Wacker Neuson
-
Ingersoll Rand
-
Kohler-SDMO
-
Generac Power Systems
-
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
-
MTU Onsite Energy
-
General Electric
-
Honda Siel Power Products Ltd
-
Inmesol S.L
-
MQ Energy Inc.
-
Mahindra Powerol
-
AKSA Power Generation
-
Cooper Corp
-
Doosan
-
Honda Power Equipment
-
Yamaha Motor Pvt, Ltd.
-
Powerica Ltd.
-
Escorts Group
-
Sterling Generators Pvt. Ltd
-
Kohler Co
