Global Power Line Communication (PLC) Systems Industry

4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$11.9 Billion by the year 2025, Broadband PLC will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 19.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$597 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$739.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Broadband PLC will reach a market size of US$881.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 18.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



PLC Systems: Enabling Secure & Reliable Data Communication over

Electric Power Lines

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

The Ubiquity of Power Lines and Myriad Benefits of Power Line

Communication (PLC) Technology Drive Widespread Adoption

Advantages and Benefits of PLC Summarized

PLC Enables Every Electrical Outlet in a Building to be a

Medium of Communication

Robust Demand from Electric Utilities Worldwide: The

Fundamental Growth Driver

Growing Prominence of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utilities to

Benefit Penetration

IEC 62488-2:2017 for PLC Systems for Power Utility Applications

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries Dominate, while Emerging Economies

Spearhead Market Growth

Competitive Landscape

Select Innovative PLC Systems & Solutions

OPoLiCom: Optimized Powerline Communication System

Cool Phoenix 3: Flexible Powerline Modem Solution

Connect it! : Powerline Communication Solution Kit

Hybrii-LB GV7013LB: SoC Equipped with Wideband (WB) PLC

ABB Limited (Switzerland)

Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)

Amperion, Inc. (USA)

Atmel Corp. (USA)

Billion Electric Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. (USA)

D-link System, Inc. (Taiwan)

Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland)

Echelon Corporation (USA)

Elster Group SE (Germany)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

I2SE GmbH (Germany)

Landis+Gyr AG (Switzerland)

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (Bermuda)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (USA)

Microchip Technology, Inc. (USA)

NXP Semiconductor NV (Netherlands)

Power Plus Communications AG (Germany)

Qualcomm Atheros, Inc. (USA)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Semitech Semiconductor Pte Ltd. (Australia)

Semtech Corporation (USA)

STMicroelectronics N.V (Switzerland)

ST&T Electric Corporation (Taiwan)

Texas Instruments Inc. (USA)

TP-LINK Technologies Co., Ltd. (China)

Yamar Electronics Ltd. (Israel)

Yitran Technologies Ltd. (Israel)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Growing Smart Grid Investments Focused on Cleaner and Smarter

Future of Energy Delivery Drives Strong Demand for PLC Systems

Smart Grid Landscape: List of Components & Systems for Power

T&D Infrastructure, Communication Network, and Computing

Platform

PLC Smart Grid Access System

Communication Services and Grid Management

Internet Access

Prevention of Electricity Theft

Electric Vehicle Management and Distribution Automation

PLC Systems to Deliver Tangible Benefits of Smart Grid and

Smart Metering

PLC: The Preferred Communication Technology for Integration of

Electric Vehicles with the Smart Grid

Need for Delivering More Proactive and Predictive Services

Drives Demand for PLC based Advanced Metering Infrastructure

PLC Technology Competes with RF and WMT in the Booming Smart

Electricity Meters Market

Non-Technical Energy Loss during Distribution Drives Demand for

PLC-Based AMR

PLC Support to Functional Areas beyond AMI

Steady Proliferation of PLC Technology in Connected Outdoor

Lighting Benefit Market Expansion

Advantages of PLC Technology in Street Lamp Nodes Connected

through Electric Network

Connectivity and Control

Integrated SoCs

Open Standards

Surging Popularity of Smart Cities and Smart Homes of the

Future Necessitates Seamless PLC-Based Remote Management

PLC Technology Enable Effective Control and Monitoring of

Connected Homes

PLC Solutions Enable Hassle-Free and Cost Effective Home Area

Networking

The Urgent Need to Bridge the Digital Divide between Urban and

Rural Areas Boosts Demand for Broadband over Power Line (BPL)

Key Issues and Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of BPL

Systems

PLCC Technology: Vital for Ensuring Reliability of Power

Generation, Transmission and Distribution Networks

Power Line Carriers and Power Line Communications

Increasing Focus on Applications of PLC over DC Lines Bodes

Well for the Market

Power Line Communications: An Emerging Tool for Delivering

Tele-Healthcare

PLC Based Power Systems Aid in Reducing Downtime in Datacenters





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled: 44

