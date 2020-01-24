January 24, 2020 - 7:06 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Power Management System Industry The global market for Power Management System is projected to reach US$5. 7 billion by 2025, driven by digitalization, electronification and electrification trends sweeping through industries ranging from automotive, maritime transport, oil & gas, mining, heavy engineering to process manufacturing. New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power Management System Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799404/?utm_source=GNW

In sync with digital maturity, electrification and digitalization of everything (DOE) is hitting a peak. On the back of this digital transformation comes the critical need for power management to ensure optimum utilization of power by electrical and electronic systems. With automation, robotics and IoT connectivity proliferating in smart factories around the world, there is a critical need to ensure robustness of electrical systems. Power management systems, in this regard, help improve reliability of electrical distribution and optimize consumption. Plant assets involving hydraulics, electric motors, electrical generators, turbines, and electrical heavy machinery need a mechanism for monitoring power consumption and usage by these myriad equipment. Power management systems enable intelligent monitoring of energy consumed by various electronic/electrical systems; deploy automatic enforcement of power management scheme; ensures timely identification of unusual power consumption patterns and inefficiencies in the system; ensures safety; lowers costs and safeguards against blackouts and unscheduled downtime of assets. Electronification and electrification of vehicles along with the impending commercialization of autonomous cars are pushing up the importance of on-board power management systems for vehicles in the automotive sector. Similarly, the maritime transport industry is also throwing up attractive opportunities for growth supported by a large global maritime transport fleet and an encouraging outlook for seaborne trade.

- The heartening outlook for sea trade comes despite the threat of trade wars, protectionist trade policies, and increasing regulations such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020. Trade patterns will be supported by new trends such as digitalization which will redefine the geography of trade flow. IMO 2020, although will push up the cost of maritime transport, it will also help encourage fleet demolitions and fleet expansion, modernization and upgrades. Owners of inefficient vessels will face the necessity to scrap their ships and upgrade to newer energy efficient fleet to ensure conformance to the regulations. This will push up orders for new generation ships, positively influencing demand for Marine Power Management Systems (PMS). Power management on ships is important in preventing electrical blackout emergency scenarios. A power failure results in failure of engine, steering and deck machinery, and jeopardies a ship’s stability, thereby making power conservation & management an integral part of on-board operations. With vessel electrification being the future of shipping, the new generation of electric, digital and connected ships will present massive opportunity for growth of marine PMS. Also, with the average age of ships in the global fleet approximated to over 21 years, upgrades/replacements/retrofits will be a huge commercial opportunity. General cargo ships will emerge into an attractive pocket of growth with the age of these ships averaging to over 26 years. The United States, China and Europe represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 52.1% of the market. China also ranks as the fastest growing market with a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period supported by the country’s dominance in the global shipbuilding industry. The rise of China as a major maritime power and the largest shipbuilder in terms of gross tonnage and value bodes well for growth in the market. Cumulative shipbuilding orders in the country is among the highest in the world, highlighting the country’s growing global clout in the shipbuilding business.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Ltd., Brush Group, Eaton Corporation Inc., Emerson Electric Company, Etap, General Electric Company, Honeywell International Inc., Larsen & Toubro Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Rockwell Automation Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Wartsila Corporation.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799404/?utm_source=GNW



POWER MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MCP14

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JANUARY 2

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Power Management System (PMS)

Power Management Systems: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

While Developing Regions Steer Overall Growth in the PMS Market, Contribution of Developed Regions Remains Relevant

World Power Management Systems Market (2019 & 2025): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions

World Power Management Systems Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: China, Asia- Pacific, USA, Europe, Canada, Middle East, Latin America, Africa, and Japan

PMS Software: Dominant Product Segment

Cloud Versions Instigate New Demand for PMS Software

PMS Services Remains a Major Market Segment

Power Monitoring & Control: Core PMS Module

Critical Importance of Load Shedding & Management Amplifies Demand

Economic Scenario and its Influence on PMS Market

Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates (%) by Country/ Region for the Years 2017 through 2020

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

PMS: A Fragmented Marketplace



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Brush Group (UK)

Eaton Corporation Inc. (USA)

Emerson Electric Company (USA)

Etap (USA)

General Electric Company (USA)

Honeywell International Inc. (USA)

Larsen & Toubro Limited (India)

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Siemens AG (Germany)

Wärtsilä Corporation (Finland)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustained Emphasis on Industrial Automation Creates Fertile Environment for Growth and Progress of PMS Market

Industry 4.0 to Steer Next Wave of Growth

Rising Adoption of Industrial IoT & M2M Technologies Augurs Well

Growing Energy Efficiency Needs Amid Escalating Energy Costs Favor PMS Market Expansion

Emphasis on Curbing Carbon Emissions Accelerates PMS Deployments

Marine Sector: Major Consumer of PMS

Steady Growth in Seaborne Trade Volumes and Parallel Increase in Number of Marine Freight Carriers Enhance Marine PMS Demand

Global Marine Freight Carrier Statistics

World Fleet in Millions of Dead-Weight Tons by Principal Vessel Type: 2017 & 2018

Percentage Share Breakdown of World Fleet in Dead-Weight Tonnage by Principal Vessel Type: 2000, 2010 & 2018

Number of Vessels (National Flag & Foreign or International Flag) by Select Countries: 2018

Global Merchant Fleet by Flag of Registration for the Years 2011 through 2018

Global Seaborne Trade Statistics

World Seaborne Trade: Total Volume of Goods Loaded in Billion Tons for the Years 2010 through 2018

Seaborne Trade Outlook: Projected Seaborne Trade Volume in Billion Tons for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 and 2035

Seaborne Trade of Developing Economies: Percentage of World Tonnage by Goods Loaded and Goods Unloaded for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

Shipbuilding Activity Widens Opportunities for Marine PMS

New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide in Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018

New Orders for Standard Vessels Market Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Deadweight tonnage (DWT) by Vessel Type for 2014, 2016 and 2018

Steady Growth Projected for PMS in Oil & Gas Sector

Worldwide E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Region and Type of Company for the Period 2017-2019

North American E&P Capital Spending in $ Billion by Type of Company (2017-2019)

Sophisticated PMS Gain Traction in Metals and Mining Applications

World Metals & Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia, USA, and Others

Established Role of Power Management in Data Centers Builds Market Momentum

Global Data Center IP Traffic in Zettabytes for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, and 2022

Global Data Center Market (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019): New Floor Space Capacity Additions in Thousand Square Feet

A Review of Select New and Upcoming Mega Data Center Projects



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Power Management System Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Power Management System Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Power Management System Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Hardware (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Hardware (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Hardware (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Software (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Software (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Software (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Services (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Services (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Services (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Power Monitoring & Control (Module) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2

to 2025

Table 14: Power Monitoring & Control (Module) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Power Monitoring & Control (Module) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Load Shedding & Management (Module) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Load Shedding & Management (Module) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Load Shedding & Management (Module) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Power Simulator (Module) World Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Power Simulator (Module) Market Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Power Simulator (Module) Market Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Generator Controls (Module) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Generator Controls (Module) Global Historic Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Generator Controls (Module) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Other Modules (Module) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Modules (Module) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Modules (Module) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Marine (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Marine (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Marine (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Metals & Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Metals & Mining (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Metals & Mining (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Data Centers (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Data Centers (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Data Centers (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Largest Market for Power Management Systems

Market Analytics

Table 43: United States Power Management System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Power Management System Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Power Management System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Power Management System Market in the United States by Module: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Power Management System Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Power Management System Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Power Management System Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Power Management System Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Power Management System Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Power Management System Historic Market Review by Module in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Power Management System Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Module for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Power Management System Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Power Management System Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Power Management System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

PMS Aims to Expand Footprint in the Sprawling Japanese Industrial Sector

Market Analytics

Table 61: Japanese Market for Power Management System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Power Management System Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Power Management System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Power Management System Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Management System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Japanese Power Management System Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Power Management System Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

A High Growth Market

Market Analytics

Table 70: Chinese Power Management System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Power Management System Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Power Management System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Power Management System Market by Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Power Management System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Power Management System Market Review in China in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Major Market for PMS

Market Analytics

Table 79: European Power Management System Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Power Management System Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Power Management System Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Power Management System Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Module: 2018-2025

Table 86: Power Management System Market in Europe in US$ Million by Module: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Power Management System Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Power Management System Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Power Management System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Power Management System Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 92: French Power Management System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Power Management System Market in France by Module: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Power Management System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Power Management System Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: French Power Management System Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Power Management System Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: Power Management System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Power Management System Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Power Management System Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Power Management System Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Power Management System Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Power Management System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Power Management System Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Power Management System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Power Management System Market by Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Italian Demand for Power Management System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Power Management System Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Power Management System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Power Management System Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Power Management System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Power Management System Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Management System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: United Kingdom Power Management System Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Power Management System Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Power Management System Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Power Management System Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Spanish Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Power Management System Historic Market Review by Module in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Power Management System Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Module for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Spanish Power Management System Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Power Management System Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 135: Spanish Power Management System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Power Management System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Power Management System Market in Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Power Management System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Power Management System Market in Russia by Module: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Power Management System Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Power Management System Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 144: Power Management System Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Power Management System Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Module: 2018-2025

Table 149: Power Management System Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Module: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Power Management System Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Power Management System Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Power Management System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Fast Paced Growth Projected for PMS in Asia-Pacific

Market Analytics

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 155: Power Management System Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Power Management System Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Power Management System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Power Management System Market in Asia-Pacific by Module: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Power Management System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Power Management System Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Power Management System Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Power Management System Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Power Management System Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Power Management System Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Power Management System Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Power Management System Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Power Management System Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Indian Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Power Management System Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Power Management System Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Indian Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indian Power Management System Historic Market Review by Module in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Power Management System Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Module for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Indian Power Management System Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Power Management System Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: Indian Power Management System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Power Management System Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Power Management System Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Power Management System Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 189: Power Management System Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Power Management System Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Power Management System Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Management System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Power Management System Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Power Management System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Power Management System Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Management System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Power Management System Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Power Management System Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Power Management System Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 203: Power Management System Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Power Management System Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Power Management System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Power Management System Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Power Management System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Power Management System Market by Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Demand for Power Management System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Power Management System Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 215: Power Management System Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Module: 2018-2025

Table 218: Power Management System Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Module: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Power Management System Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 221: Power Management System Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Power Management System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 223: Power Management System Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Power Management System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Power Management System Market in Brazil by Module: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Power Management System Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Power Management System Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Power Management System Historic Market Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Power Management System Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 232: Power Management System Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Power Management System Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 237: Mexican Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Power Management System Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Power Management System Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 240: Power Management System Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Power Management System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 242: Power Management System Market in Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Power Management System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 245: Power Management System Market in Rest of Latin America by Module: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Latin America Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Power Management System Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Power Management System Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 249: Power Management System Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 251: Power Management System Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: The Middle East Power Management System Historic Market by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 255: Power Management System Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 256: The Middle East Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: The Middle East Power Management System Historic Market by Module in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 258: Power Management System Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Module for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 259: The Middle East Power Management System Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 260: Power Management System Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 261: The Middle East Power Management System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 262: Iranian Market for Power Management System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 263: Power Management System Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 264: Iranian Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Iranian Market for Power Management System: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Power Management System Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2009-2017

Table 267: Iranian Power Management System Market Share Analysis by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Power Management System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Iranian Power Management System Market in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 270: Power Management System Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 271: Israeli Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 272: Power Management System Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 273: Israeli Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 274: Israeli Power Management System Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Module: 2018-2025

Table 275: Power Management System Market in Israel in US$ Million by Module: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 276: Israeli Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 277: Israeli Power Management System Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 278: Power Management System Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 279: Israeli Power Management System Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 280: Saudi Arabian Power Management System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 281: Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 282: Saudi Arabian Power Management System Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 283: Saudi Arabian Power Management System Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 284: Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 285: Saudi Arabian Power Management System Market by Module: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 286: Saudi Arabian Demand for Power Management System in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 287: Power Management System Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 288: Saudi Arabian Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 289: Power Management System Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 290: United Arab Emirates Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 291: Power Management System Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 292: Power Management System Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 293: United Arab Emirates Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 294: Power Management System Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 295: Power Management System Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 296: United Arab Emirates Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 297: Power Management System Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 298: Power Management System Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 299: Rest of Middle East Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 300: Rest of Middle East Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 301: Power Management System Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Module for the Period 2018-2025

Table 302: Rest of Middle East Power Management System Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Module: 2009-2017

Table 303: Rest of Middle East Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 304: Power Management System Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 305: Rest of Middle East Power Management System Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 306: Power Management System Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 307: African Power Management System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 308: Power Management System Market in Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 309: African Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 310: African Power Management System Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Module: 2018 to 2025

Table 311: Power Management System Market in Africa by Module: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 312: African Power Management System Market Share Breakdown by Module: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 313: African Power Management System Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 314: Power Management System Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 315: Power Management System Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 39 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 43)

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799404/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________ Clare: [email protected] US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: GlobeNewswire PR (January 24, 2020 - 7:06 AM EST)News by QuoteMedia