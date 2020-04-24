Global Pressure Transmitter Market (2020 to 2025) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

Dublin, April 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pressure Transmitter Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global pressure transmitter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2020-2025. A pressure transmitter is a sensor that regulates the compression applied over a liquid, fluid or gas. The device measures rapid changes in pressure, which are converted into mechanical energy and electric current. It also consists of an electronic amplifier and a pressure transducer to accurately transmit the current. These transmitters are commonly used in combination with other devices to measure depth, water flow, altitude and pressure loss to prevent any leakages in the industrial equipments. They are immune to radiation and electromagnetic fields, owing to which, they find extensive applications across various industry sectors such as chemical, oil and gas, power generation, food & beverages, metals & mining, etc.



The emerging trend of automation for industrial optimization is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. The integration of digital communication interfaces, which offer remote calibration and diagnostics, is rapidly replacing traditionally used analog pressure transmitters. Besides being increasingly utilized in industrial machinery, these transmitters also find extensive application in consumer electronics for indoor navigation and creating an overall user-friendly interface, among other purposes. Additionally, the continuously rising healthcare sector is also favoring the market growth. Pressure transmitters are used to transmit blood pressure information from the catheter to the patient's monitoring system. Also, steam sterilizers used in hospitals utilize these transmitters to regulate the quality of steam produced by maintaining the pressure inside the sterilization chamber. Other factors, such as increasing investments in the energy industry, coupled with the enhanced adoption of technologically advanced variants for reducing human errors, are projected to drive the market in the upcoming years.



This latest report provides a deep insight into the global pressure transmitter market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the pressure transmitter market in any manner.



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Dwyer Instruments Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Endress+Hauser Consult AG, General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Sensata Technologies Inc., SensorONE Ltd., Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global pressure transmitter market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the sensing technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the fluid type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the application?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global pressure transmitter market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?



Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.3.1 Primary Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach

2.4.2 Top-Down Approach

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Pressure Transmitter Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Absolute Pressure Transmitters

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Gauge Pressure Transmitters

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Differential Pressure Transmitters

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Multivariable Pressure Transmitters

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Sensing Technology

7.1 Strain Gauge

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Capacitive

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Piezoelectric

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Others

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Fluid Type

8.1 Liquid

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Steam

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Gas

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Application

9.1 Flow

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Level

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Pressure

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use Industry

10.1 Oil & Gas

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Power Generation

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Water & Wastewater

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Food & Beverages

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Chemicals

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast

10.6 Metals & Mining

10.6.1 Market Trends

10.6.2 Market Forecast

10.7 Pulp & Paper

10.7.1 Market Trends

10.7.2 Market Forecast

10.8 Pharmaceuticals

10.8.1 Market Trends

10.8.2 Market Forecast

10.9 Others

10.9.1 Market Trends

10.9.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Asia Pacific

11.1.1 China

11.1.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.1.2 Market Forecast

11.1.2 Japan

11.1.2.1 Market Trends

11.1.2.2 Market Forecast

11.1.3 India

11.1.3.1 Market Trends

11.1.3.2 Market Forecast

11.1.4 South Korea

11.1.4.1 Market Trends

11.1.4.2 Market Forecast

11.1.5 Australia

11.1.5.1 Market Trends

11.1.5.2 Market Forecast

11.1.6 Indonesia

11.1.6.1 Market Trends

11.1.6.2 Market Forecast

11.1.7 Others

11.1.7.1 Market Trends

11.1.7.2 Market Forecast

11.2 North America

11.2.1 United States

11.2.1.1 Market Trends

11.2.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2.2 Canada

11.2.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Europe

11.3.1 Germany

11.3.1.1 Market Trends

11.3.1.2 Market Forecast

11.3.2 France

11.3.2.1 Market Trends

11.3.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3.3 United Kingdom

11.3.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.3.2 Market Forecast

11.3.4 Italy

11.3.4.1 Market Trends

11.3.4.2 Market Forecast

11.3.5 Spain

11.3.5.1 Market Trends

11.3.5.2 Market Forecast

11.3.6 Russia

11.3.6.1 Market Trends

11.3.6.2 Market Forecast

11.3.7 Others

11.3.7.1 Market Trends

11.3.7.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Latin America

11.4.1 Brazil

11.4.1.1 Market Trends

11.4.1.2 Market Forecast

11.4.2 Mexico

11.4.2.1 Market Trends

11.4.2.2 Market Forecast

11.4.3 Argentina

11.4.3.1 Market Trends

11.4.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4.4 Columbia

11.4.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.4.2 Market Forecast

11.4.5 Chile

11.4.5.1 Market Trends

11.4.5.2 Market Forecast

11.4.6 Peru

11.4.6.1 Market Trends

11.4.6.2 Market Forecast

11.4.7 Others

11.4.7.1 Market Trends

11.4.7.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Middle East and Africa

11.5.1 Turkey

11.5.1.1 Market Trends

11.5.1.2 Market Forecast

11.5.2 Saudi Arabia

11.5.2.1 Market Trends

11.5.2.2 Market Forecast

11.5.3 Iran

11.5.3.1 Market Trends

11.5.3.2 Market Forecast

11.5.4 United Arab Emirates

11.5.4.1 Market Trends

11.5.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5.5 Others

11.5.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Inbound Logistics

13.3 Operations

13.4 Outbound Logistics

13.5 Marketing and Sales

13.6 Service



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Indicators



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 ABB Ltd.

16.3.1.1 Company Overview

16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

16.3.2 Dwyer Instruments Inc.

16.3.3 Emerson Electric Co.

16.3.4 Endress+Hauser Consult AG

16.3.5 General Electric Co.

16.3.6 Honeywell International Inc.

16.3.7 Sensata Technologies Inc.

16.3.8 SensorONE Ltd.

16.3.9 Siemens AG

16.3.10 Yokogawa Electric Corporation



