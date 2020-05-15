May 15, 2020 - 4:31 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Refinery Crude Distillation Units (CDU) Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Crude Distillation Units - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Global Refinery Crude Distillation Units (CDU) Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Crude Distillation Units" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This is a comprehensive report on the global crude oil refining CDU Industry. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with in-depth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active, and new-build (planned and announced) refineries. The report also provides global and regional refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, to 2024. The report also provides comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional refining capacities. Furthermore the report also offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the Refining CDU Industry across different regions. Scope of the report Updated information relating to all active, suspended, planned and announced crude distillation units.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, status for all active, suspended, planned and announced crude distillation units.

Provides annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for crude distillation unit refineries for the period 2020-2024.

Latest developments and contracts related to crude distillation unit, at regional level, wherever available. Key report features Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned and announced crude distillation units globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the crude distillation units industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong crude distillation units capacity data

Assess your competitor's crude distillation units refinery portfolio Key Topics Covered: Introduction

Global Refining CDU Industry

Global Refining CDU Industry, An Overview

Global Refining CDU Industry, Key Data

Global Refining CDU Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

Global Refining CDU Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

Global Refining CDU Industry, Planned and Announced CDUs

Global Refining CDU Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced CDUs

Global Refining CDU Industry, Annual New-Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced CDUs

Global Refining CDU Industry, Annual New-Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure for Active, Planned and Announced CDUs by Key Countries

Global Refining CDU Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Region

Global Refining CDU Industry, New Crude Distillation Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024

Global Refining CDU Industry, Total Crude Distillation Unit Capacity Additions by Region, 2020-2024

Global Refining CDU Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity Additions Through New Refineries by Region, 2020-2024

Global Refining CDU Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity Additions Through Existing Refinery Expansions by Region, 2020-2024

Global Refining CDU Industry, Regional Comparisons

Global Refining CDU Industry, Regional Comparison Based on Contribution to Global CDU Capacity

Africa Refining CDU Industry

Asia Refining CDU Industry

Caribbean Refining CDU Industry

Central America Refining CDU Industry

Europe Refining CDU Industry

Former Soviet Union Refining CDU Industry

Middle East Refining CDU Industry

North America Refining CDU Industry

Oceania Refining CDU Industry

South America Refining CDU Industry For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p673fz. About ResearchAndMarkets.com ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005143/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (May 15, 2020 - 4:31 AM EDT)News by QuoteMedia