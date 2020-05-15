Global Refining Industry Outlook to 2024: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Global Refining Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This is a comprehensive report on the global crude oil refining industry. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with indepth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active, and new-build (planned and announced) refineries. The report provides global and regional refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, to 2024.
The report also provides comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional refining capacities. In addition, the report offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different regions.
Scope of the report:
-
Updated information relating to all active, suspended, planned and announced refineries.
-
Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, status for all active, suspended, planned and announced refineries.
-
Provides annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2020-2024.
-
Latest developments and contracts related to refinery, at regional level, wherever available.
Key report benefits:
-
Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned and announced refineries globally
-
Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refining industry
-
Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery capacity data
-
Assess your competitor's refinery portfolio
Key Topics Covered:
-
Global Refining Industry
-
Global Refining Industry, Overview of Refineries Data
-
Global Refining Industry, Key Data
-
Global Refining Industry, Refining Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, Refining Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019
-
Global Refining Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019
-
Global Refining Industry, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019
-
Global Refining Industry, Coking Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, Coking Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019
-
Global Refining Industry, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019
-
Global Refining Industry, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019
-
Global Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries
-
Global Refining Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Refineries
-
Global Refining Industry, Annual New-Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Refineries
-
Global Refining Industry, Annual New-Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure for Active, Planned and Announced Refineries by Key Countries
-
Global Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Region
-
Global Refining Industry, New Crude Distillation Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, New Condensate Splitter Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, New Coking Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, New Catalytic Cracker Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, New Hydrocracking Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024
-
Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparisons
-
Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparison Based on Contribution to Global Refining Capacity
-
Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparison Based on average Nelson Complexity Index of Refineries, 2019
-
Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparison Based on Refining Industry Growth
-
Africa Refining Industry
-
Asia Refining Industry
-
Caribbean Refining Industry
-
Central America Refining Industry
-
Europe Refining Industry
-
Former Soviet Union Refining Industry
-
Middle East Refining Industry
-
North America Refining Industry
-
Oceania Refining Industry
-
South America Refining Industry
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/738fbd
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005190/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020
Source: Business Wire
(May 15, 2020 - 6:01 AM EDT)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com