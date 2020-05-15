May 15, 2020 - 6:01 AM EDT close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Refining Industry Outlook to 2024: Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries - ResearchAndMarkets.com DUBLIN The "Global Refining Industry Outlook to 2024 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Refineries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This is a comprehensive report on the global crude oil refining industry. The report provides refinery details such as the refinery name, country, and refinery operator name, with indepth coverage on crude distillation unit or, CDU capacity and other major unit capacities for all active, and new-build (planned and announced) refineries. The report provides global and regional refinery capital expenditure outlook by key countries, year on year, to 2024. The report also provides comparison of key countries based on contribution to global as well as regional refining capacities. In addition, the report offers recent developments and latest contracts awarded in the refining industry across different regions. Scope of the report: Updated information relating to all active, suspended, planned and announced refineries.

Provides key details such as refinery name, operator name, refinery type, status for all active, suspended, planned and announced refineries.

Provides annual breakdown of new-build and expansion capital expenditure outlook by region and by key countries for the period 2020-2024.

Latest developments and contracts related to refinery, at regional level, wherever available. Key report benefits: Obtain the most up to date information available on all active, suspended, planned and announced refineries globally

Identify growth segments and opportunities in the refining industry

Facilitate decision making on the basis of strong refinery capacity data

Assess your competitor's refinery portfolio Key Topics Covered: Global Refining Industry

Global Refining Industry, Overview of Refineries Data

Global Refining Industry, Key Data

Global Refining Industry, Refining Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

Global Refining Industry, Refining Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

Global Refining Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

Global Refining Industry, Crude Distillation Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

Global Refining Industry, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

Global Refining Industry, Condensate Splitter Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

Global Refining Industry, Coking Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

Global Refining Industry, Coking Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

Global Refining Industry, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

Global Refining Industry, Catalytic Cracker Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

Global Refining Industry, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity by Key Countries, 2014-2024

Global Refining Industry, Hydrocracking Unit Capacity Market Share Vis--vis Growth by Key Countries, 2014-2019

Global Refining Industry, Planned and Announced Refineries

Global Refining Industry, Top 10 Planned and Announced Refineries

Global Refining Industry, Annual New-Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure Outlook for Active, Planned and Announced Refineries

Global Refining Industry, Annual New-Build and Expansion Capital Expenditure for Active, Planned and Announced Refineries by Key Countries

Global Refining Industry, New Units and Capacity Expansions by Region

Global Refining Industry, New Crude Distillation Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024

Global Refining Industry, New Condensate Splitter Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024

Global Refining Industry, New Coking Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024

Global Refining Industry, New Catalytic Cracker Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024

Global Refining Industry, New Hydrocracking Unit and Capacity Expansions by Region, 2020-2024

Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparisons

Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparison Based on Contribution to Global Refining Capacity

Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparison Based on average Nelson Complexity Index of Refineries, 2019

Global Refining Industry, Regional Comparison Based on Refining Industry Growth

Africa Refining Industry

Asia Refining Industry

Caribbean Refining Industry

Central America Refining Industry

Europe Refining Industry

Former Soviet Union Refining Industry

Middle East Refining Industry

North America Refining Industry

Oceania Refining Industry

South America Refining Industry For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/738fbd About ResearchAndMarkets.com ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200515005190/en/ Copyright Business Wire 2020





News by QuoteMedia

www.quotemedia.com Source: Business Wire (May 15, 2020 - 6:01 AM EDT)News by QuoteMedia