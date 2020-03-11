Global Refrigeration Oil Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

Refrigeration Oil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$335.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%.

Mineral Oil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$479.1 Million by the year 2025, Mineral Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mineral Oil will reach a market size of US$22.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$94.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

A Prelude into Refrigeration Oil Market

Global Competitor Market Shares

Refrigeration Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Demand for Air Conditioners and Refrigerators to Bode Well for Refrigeration Oil Market

Refrigeration Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Application Type (2018)

APAC Region Registered a Dominant Share in the Refrigerator Oil Market

Refrigeration Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Region (2018)

Expanding Applications in Myriad End-Use Industries to Spur Growth

Increase in Demand for Low GWP Refrigerants to Drive Market Growth

Growing Demand from Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Bodes Well for Market Expansion

Launch of Natural Refrigerants for Application in Industrial Segment to Drive Refrigerant Oil Market Growth

Synthetic Oil Segment Type to Register Higher Market Share during the Analysis Period

Market Restraints

Stringent Regulation to Restrict Market Growth

