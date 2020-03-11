Global Refrigeration Oil Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Refrigeration Oil - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Refrigeration Oil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$335.4 Million, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%.
Mineral Oil, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.1%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$479.1 Million by the year 2025, Mineral Oil will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$12.1 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$9.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Mineral Oil will reach a market size of US$22.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$94.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
-
BASF SE
-
Behr Hella Service GmbH
-
BP PLC
-
Bva, Inc.
-
Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP
-
Camco Lubricants
-
Chevron Corporation
-
China Petrochemical Corporation (Sinopec Group)
-
CITGO Petroleum Corporation
-
Cosmo Oil Lubricants Co., Ltd.
-
ExxonMobil Corporation
-
Fuchs Petrolub SE
-
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
-
Isel Germany AG
-
Lubriplate Lubricants Company
-
LUKOIL Lubricants Company
-
National Refrigerants, Inc.
-
Petro-Canada Lubricants, Inc.
-
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
-
Phillips 66 Lubricants
-
Royal Dutch Shell PLC
-
Sun Company
-
The Lubrizol Corporation
-
Total SA
Key Topics Covered:
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
-
A Prelude into Refrigeration Oil Market
-
Global Competitor Market Shares
-
Refrigeration Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
-
Leading Players in the Market
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
-
Increasing Demand for Air Conditioners and Refrigerators to Bode Well for Refrigeration Oil Market
-
Refrigeration Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Application Type (2018)
-
APAC Region Registered a Dominant Share in the Refrigerator Oil Market
-
Refrigeration Oil Market: Percentage Breakdown of Market Share by Region (2018)
-
Expanding Applications in Myriad End-Use Industries to Spur Growth
-
Increase in Demand for Low GWP Refrigerants to Drive Market Growth
-
Growing Demand from Food and Pharmaceutical Industries Bodes Well for Market Expansion
-
Launch of Natural Refrigerants for Application in Industrial Segment to Drive Refrigerant Oil Market Growth
-
Synthetic Oil Segment Type to Register Higher Market Share during the Analysis Period
-
Market Restraints
-
Stringent Regulation to Restrict Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
US Refrigeration Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
-
Market Facts & Figures
-
European Refrigeration Oil Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
-
Market Analytics
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
SPAIN
RUSSIA
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
AUSTRALIA
INDIA
SOUTH KOREA
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
LATIN AMERICA
ARGENTINA
BRAZIL
MEXICO
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
MIDDLE EAST
IRAN
ISRAEL
SAUDI ARABIA
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
AFRICA
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7tq33k
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005291/en/
Copyright Business Wire 2020
Source: Business Wire
(March 11, 2020 - 5:56 AM EDT)
News by QuoteMedia
www.quotemedia.com