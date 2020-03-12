Global Renewable Chemicals Industry

5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$64.9 Billion by the year 2025, Ethanol will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$843.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$697.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ethanol will reach a market size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Avantium Technologies

BASF SE

BioAmber Inc.

Braskem

Cargill Incorporated

CJ CheilJedang

Corbion NV

DowDuPont

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company LLC

Evonik Industries AG

Genomatica Inc.

Gevo Inc.

LanzaTech Inc.

Myriant Corporation

NatureWorks LLC

Novozymes A/S

PureVision Technology Inc.

Rivertop Renewables Inc.

Royal DSM NV

Solazyme Industrials

Solvay

Verdezyne Inc.

Virent Inc.

ZeaChem Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean

Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals

Recent Market Activity

Towards a Green Chemical Industry: Tremendous Growth

Opportunities for Renewable Chemicals

Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets

Worldwide

Industrial Biotechnology: Key Enabler of Renewable Chemicals

Growth in the EU

Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth

Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field

Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy

Production Scenario

Renewable Chemicals: Improving GDP Growth Provides Optimistic

Market Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Key Research Initiatives of Major Players in Select Renewable

Chemicals for Various Applications: 2013-14

What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace?

Brand Owner Leadership Drives Growth

Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial

Biotechnology

Investments: Critical for Green Development

Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown

Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green

Investment

Global Competitor Market Shares

Renewable Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2020 & 2029





2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



Amyris, Inc. (USA)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA)

Avantium Technologies (The Netherlands)

BASF SE (Germany)

BioAmber, Inc. (USA)

Braskem (Brazil)

Cargill Incorporated (USA)

CJ CheilJedang (South Korea)

Corbion NV (Netherlands)

DowDuPont (USA)

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (USA)

Eastman Chemicals Company (USA)

Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (USA)

Enerkem, Inc. (Canada)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Genomatica, Inc. (USA)

Gevo, Inc. (USA)

GreenField Ethanol, Inc. (Canada)

LanzaTech, Inc. (USA)

Myriant Corporation (USA)

NatureWorks LLC (USA)

Novamont SpA (Italy)

Novozymes A/S (Denmark)

PureVision Technology Inc. (USA)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (USA)

Rivertop Renewables, Inc. (USA)

Royal DSM NV (Netherlands)

Solazyme Industrials (USA)

Solvay (Belgium)

Verdezyne, Inc. (USA)

Virent, Inc. (USA)

ZeaChem, Inc. (USA)





3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong

Growth Driver

Rising Prominence of ?Green? Production Technologies to Boost

Market Demand

Biorefineries Grow in Prominence

Sustainability: Order of the Day

Renewable Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth

Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for

Developing Renewable Chemicals

Russian Researchers Develop Biopolymer for 3D Printing

Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration

Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US,

Canada, and the EU

Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries

Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock?

Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with

Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver

Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks

Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives

Demand for Lignin

Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource

Renewable Alcohols: The Largest Revenue Contributor

Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future

Energy Needs

Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Global Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Gains Momentum

Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel: Larger Scope

Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock

Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market

Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth

Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand

Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising

Platform Chemicals

Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential

Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables

Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid

Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block

for Polyurethane

Bio-Succinic Acid - Competitive Landscape

Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based

Chemicals and Biofuels

Contribution of Synthetic Biology to Renewable Chemicals

Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum

Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical

Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related

Industries

Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market

Prospects

Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for

Conventional Polymers

Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient

Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based

Plastics

Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for

Renewable Chemicals

Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based

Construction Polymers Market

Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market - Gaining Momentum over

Conventional PU

Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of

Renewable Chemicals

A Straight Talk about the Market?s Future

Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers

Market Barriers





4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 1: Renewable Chemicals Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Renewable Chemicals Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Ethanol (Product Type) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Ethanol (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Ethanol (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Ketones (Product Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Ketones (Product Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Ketones (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Bio Polymers (Product Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Bio Polymers (Product Type) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Bio Polymers (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Platfrom Chemicals (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 14: Platfrom Chemicals (Product Type) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Platfrom Chemicals (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Biomass (Feedstock) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Biomass (Feedstock) Market Worldwide Historic Review

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Biomass (Feedstock) Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Corn (Feedstock) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Corn (Feedstock) Global Historic Demand in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Corn (Feedstock) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 25: Sugarcane (Feedstock) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Sugarcane (Feedstock) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Sugarcane (Feedstock) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: Algae (Feedstock) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Algae (Feedstock) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 30: Algae (Feedstock) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Other Feedstocks (Feedstock) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Other Feedstocks (Feedstock) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 33: Other Feedstocks (Feedstock) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 34: Automotive (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Automotive (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Automotive (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Medical (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Medical (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Medical (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution by

Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Food & Beverage (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Petrochemical (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Petrochemical (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 45: Petrochemical (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Textile (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 47: Textile (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 48: Textile (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Chemical (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Chemical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chemical (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Agricultural (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Agricultural (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 54: Agricultural (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 56: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 57: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025





III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Renewable Chemicals Market Share (in %) by Company: 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: United States Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 60: United States Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: United States Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 62: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United States by

Feedstock: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 63: United States Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: United States Renewable Chemicals Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 65: Renewable Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 66: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 67: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 69: Renewable Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 70: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Feedstock in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 72: Renewable Chemicals Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Feedstock for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Renewable Chemicals Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 75: Canadian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 76: Japanese Market for Renewable Chemicals: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: Renewable Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 78: Japanese Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Japanese Market for Renewable Chemicals: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Renewable Chemicals Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: Japanese Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Renewable

Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Japanese Renewable Chemicals Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 85: Chinese Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 87: Chinese Renewable Chemicals Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 88: Chinese Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 89: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 90: Chinese Renewable Chemicals Market by Feedstock:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 91: Chinese Demand for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Renewable Chemicals Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 93: Chinese Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Renewable Chemicals Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2020 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 94: European Renewable Chemicals Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Renewable Chemicals Market in Europe: A Historic

Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 96: European Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: European Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 98: Renewable Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: European Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: European Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018-2025

Table 101: Renewable Chemicals Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Feedstock: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: European Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: European Renewable Chemicals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 104: Renewable Chemicals Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 105: European Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 106: Renewable Chemicals Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 107: French Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: French Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Renewable Chemicals Market in France by Feedstock:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 110: French Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 111: French Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Renewable Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 113: French Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 114: French Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 115: Renewable Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: German Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: German Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Renewable Chemicals Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: German Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 120: German Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown by

Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Renewable Chemicals Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 122: German Renewable Chemicals Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 124: Italian Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Italian Renewable Chemicals Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Italian Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 129: Italian Renewable Chemicals Market by Feedstock:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Italian Demand for Renewable Chemicals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Renewable Chemicals Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 132: Italian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 133: United Kingdom Market for Renewable Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: United Kingdom Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: United Kingdom Market for Renewable Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Renewable Chemicals Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: United Kingdom Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: United Kingdom Renewable Chemicals Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 142: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 144: Renewable Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 145: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 146: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review

by Feedstock in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 147: Renewable Chemicals Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Feedstock for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Renewable Chemicals Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 150: Spanish Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 151: Russian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 152: Renewable Chemicals Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 153: Russian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Russian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Renewable Chemicals Market in Russia by Feedstock:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Russian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown

by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Russian Renewable Chemicals Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Renewable Chemicals Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 160: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 161: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 162: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018-2025

Table 164: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Feedstock: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Addressable

Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 167: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 168: Rest of Europe Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 169: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 170: Renewable Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 171: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Renewable Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 174: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 175: Renewable Chemicals Market in Asia-Pacific by

Feedstock: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 176: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 177: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Renewable Chemicals Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 179: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 180: Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 181: Renewable Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Australian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Australian Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Renewable Chemicals Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Australian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 186: Australian Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Renewable Chemicals Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 188: Australian Renewable Chemicals Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 190: Indian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 191: Indian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 192: Renewable Chemicals Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 193: Indian Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Indian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Review by

Feedstock in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 195: Renewable Chemicals Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Feedstock for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 196: Indian Renewable Chemicals Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 197: Renewable Chemicals Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 198: Indian Renewable Chemicals Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 199: Renewable Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: South Korean Renewable Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 201: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Renewable Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: South Korean Renewable Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 204: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Renewable Chemicals Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: South Korean Renewable Chemicals Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 208: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Renewable Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Renewable Chemicals:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Renewable Chemicals Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Feedstock for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 213: Rest of Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market

Share Analysis by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Renewable Chemicals in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Rest of Asia-Pacific Renewable Chemicals Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 216: Renewable Chemicals Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 217: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 218: Renewable Chemicals Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 220: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 221: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 222: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 223: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Feedstock for the Period 2018-2025

Table 224: Renewable Chemicals Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2009-2017

Table 225: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market by

Feedstock: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 226: Latin American Demand for Renewable Chemicals in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 227: Renewable Chemicals Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 228: Latin American Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 229: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 230: Renewable Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 231: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 232: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Feedstock: 2018-2025

Table 233: Renewable Chemicals Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Feedstock: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 234: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Breakdown by Feedstock: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 236: Renewable Chemicals Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 237: Argentinean Renewable Chemicals Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 238: Renewable Chemicals Market in Brazil by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 239: Brazilian Renewable Chemicals Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017



