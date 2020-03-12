Global Renewable Chemicals Industry

Renewable Chemicals market worldwide is projected to grow by US$24. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 5. 5%. Ethanol, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 5.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 4.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$843.4 Million to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$697.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Ethanol will reach a market size of US$3.7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 8.7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$7.3 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Renewable Chemicals: Eco-Friendly, Sustainable and Clean Alternatives to Conventional Chemicals Recent Market Activity Towards a Green Chemical Industry: Tremendous Growth Opportunities for Renewable Chemicals Europe and the US: The Largest Renewable Chemicals Markets Worldwide Industrial Biotechnology: Key Enabler of Renewable Chemicals Growth in the EU Developing Countries to Spearhead Future Growth Renewable Chemistry: A Much Sought After Research Field Factors Driving the Shift towards a Bio-Based Economy Production Scenario Renewable Chemicals: Improving GDP Growth Provides Optimistic Market Outlook Competitive Landscape Key Research Initiatives of Major Players in Select Renewable Chemicals for Various Applications: 2013-14 What Does It Take to Survive in the Marketplace? Brand Owner Leadership Drives Growth Investment Scenario in Renewable Chemicals and Industrial Biotechnology Investments: Critical for Green Development Venture Capital Investments Continue to Slowdown Standard Measurement Frameworks: A Key Requirement for Green Investment Global Competitor Market Shares Renewable Chemicals Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Amyris, Inc. (USA) Archer Daniels Midland Company (USA) Avantium Technologies (The Netherlands) BASF SE (Germany) BioAmber, Inc. (USA) Braskem (Brazil) Cargill Incorporated (USA) CJ CheilJedang (South Korea) Corbion NV (Netherlands) DowDuPont (USA) DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Company, LLC (USA) Eastman Chemicals Company (USA) Elevance Renewable Sciences, Inc. (USA) Enerkem, Inc. (Canada) Evonik Industries AG (Germany) Genomatica, Inc. (USA) Gevo, Inc. (USA) GreenField Ethanol, Inc. (Canada) LanzaTech, Inc. (USA) Myriant Corporation (USA) NatureWorks LLC (USA) Novamont SpA (Italy) Novozymes A/S (Denmark) PureVision Technology Inc. (USA) Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (USA) Rivertop Renewables, Inc. (USA) Royal DSM NV (Netherlands) Solazyme Industrials (USA) Solvay (Belgium) Verdezyne, Inc. (USA) Virent, Inc. (USA) ZeaChem, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Focus on Environment Friendly Chemicals: A Strong Growth Driver Rising Prominence of ?Green? Production Technologies to Boost Market Demand Biorefineries Grow in Prominence Sustainability: Order of the Day Renewable Technology Advancements: Spearheading Growth Industrial Biotechnology: The Next Generation Technology for Developing Renewable Chemicals Russian Researchers Develop Biopolymer for 3D Printing Favorable Government Policies Promote Market Penetration Regulations/Policies Supporting Bio-Based Chemicals in the US, Canada, and the EU Marine Biomass Exhibits Increased Usage in Diverse Industries Algae: The Next Generation Renewable Feedstock? Biomass-to-Chemicals Conversion: Challenges to Reckon with Excessive Dependence on Crude Oil: A Fundamental Growth Driver Lignin: One of the Fastest Growing Renewable Feedstocks Increasing Usage in Aromatic Fine Chemicals Production Drives Demand for Lignin Biomass: The Largest Renewable Resource Renewable Alcohols: The Largest Revenue Contributor Renewable Chemicals and Biofuels: Essential for Securing Future Energy Needs Ethanol Spearheads Renewable Chemicals Market Growth Global Demand for Cellulosic Ethanol Gains Momentum Renewable Methanol as Alternative Fuel: Larger Scope Biofuel Wastes: A Potential Renewable Feedstock Renewable Chemicals to Drive Future Growth in Bio-fuels Market Booming Shale Gas Extraction Benefits Market Growth Renewable Platform Chemicals Witness Robust Growth in Demand Itaconic Acid: Fully Sustainable and One of the Most Promising Platform Chemicals Succinic Acid: Renewable Chemical with Huge Market Potential Bio-Succinic Acid: Facilitating Commoditization of Renewables Cost Benefits of Bio-Succinic Acid Biosuccinic Acid Finds Application as a Chemical Building Block for Polyurethane Bio-Succinic Acid - Competitive Landscape Synthetic Biology Gains Significance in Production of Bio-Based Chemicals and Biofuels Contribution of Synthetic Biology to Renewable Chemicals Synthesis of Acetic Acid from Bio-based Materials Gathers Momentum Bio-Epichlorohydrin: A Niche Renewable Chemical Biocatalysts Witness Greater Demand from Chemistry Related Industries Spiraling Demand for Renewable Polymers Strengthens Market Prospects Biodegradable Polymers: An Economically Viable Substitute for Conventional Polymers Starch: An Omnipresent Ingredient Bioplastics Fast Replacing Conventional Petrochemical Based Plastics Biodegradable and Compostable Plastics Fuel Demand for Renewable Chemicals Demand for Eco-Friendly Materials Boost Growth in Bio-Based Construction Polymers Market Bio-based Polyurethane (PU) Market - Gaining Momentum over Conventional PU Key Challenges & Issues Hampering Widespread Adoption of Renewable Chemicals A Straight Talk about the Market?s Future Renewable Chemicals: An Uphill Task for Producers Market Barriers
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
