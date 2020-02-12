Global Ride Sharing Market Analysis, Trends & Forecast to 2028 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Global Ride Sharing Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ride Sharing Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2018 to 2028. Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include development of autonomous vehicles for ride sharing, advent of driverless cars to change the market scenario, and advances in technology in ridesharing, and governmental policy support.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts for 2023 and 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc. The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Strategic Benchmarking

1.5 Opportunity Analysis

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Ride Sharing Market, By Type

4.1 Corporate Car Sharing

4.2 Peer-to-Peer Car Sharing

5 Ride Sharing Market, By Distance

5.1 Corporate

5.2 Long Distance

5.3 Short Distance

6 Ride Sharing Market, By Vehicle Type

6.1 Micro Mobility Vehicle

6.2 Compressed natural gas (CNG)/Liquefied Petroleum Gas Vehicle

6.3 Ice (Internal Combustion Engine) Vehicle

6.4 Electric Vehicle

7 Ride Sharing Market, By Service Type

7.1 Station-Based Mobility

7.2 Car Sharing

7.3 E-Hailing

7.4 Car Rental

8 Ride Sharing Market, By Micro-Mobility

8.1 Scooter

8.2 Bike/Bicycle

8.3 Other Micro-Mobilities

9 Ride Sharing Market, By Data Service

9.1 Payment Service

9.2 Navigation

9.3 Information Service

9.4 Other Data Services

10 Ride Sharing Market, By Geography

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Middle East

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

11 Key Player Activities

11.1 Acquisitions & Mergers

11.2 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

11.3 Product Launch & Expansions

11.4 Other Activities

12 Leading Companies

12.1 IBM

12.2 Uber

12.3 Toyota

12.4 Tomtom

12.5 Ola

12.6 MnM

12.7 Lyft

12.8 Intel

12.9 Grab

12.10 Gett

12.11 Denso

12.12 Daimler

12.13 Blablacar

12.14 Aptiv

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hebhau

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200212005816/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020