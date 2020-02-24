Global Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market (2019 to 2026) - Projected to Reach $13.5 Billion by 2026 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market by Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global shale gas processing equipment market was valued at $4.5 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $13.5 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% from 2019 to 2026.

This research study focuses on the overall equipment used in the processing that includes compressors & pumps, electrical machinery, heat exchangers, internal combustion engines, measuring & controlling devices, and others. Separators and filters, hydrator/glycol dehydrator, injection systems, and storage tanks are some of the other equipment that are used during several processes to remove impurities and store purified gas.

The global shale gas equipment market is dependent in terms of growth on shale gas production and it is emerged as the prominent factor driving the overall market growth. Shale gas exploration activities are growing extensively on account of rise in energy demand. This is mainly reported in the U.S., which has the largest shale gas reserves and technological capability to extract and process shale reforms.

This further results into rise in demand for processing equipment. Development of technologies such as horizontal and vertical fracking is making gas extraction more effective and results into optimum gas extraction. This factor further offers scope for gas processing equipment across the globe.

On the split side, adverse effects of gas fracking on the environment and stringent government regulation on the horizontal fracking technology restraints the growth of the market. Water availability during the shale fracking and contamination concerns during the filtration process further creates the need for new filtration tools and makes gas processing expensive. This is expected to be a crucial challenge for processing companies. Nevertheless, rise in shale gas commercialization linked with widening shale gas infrastructure is anticipated to make way for new growth opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

The global shale gas processing equipment market is segmented on the basis of component and region. On the basis of component, the global market is studied across compressors & pumps, electrical machinery, heat exchangers, internal combustion engines, measuring & controlling devices, and others. Others segment includes separators & filters, hydrator/glycol dehydrator, injection systems, and storage tanks.

One of the recent trends observed in this market includes penetration of small-scale manufacturers, who are dealing with only single of dual product lines.

Key Findings of the Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market:

The U.S. market for shale gas processing equipment is predicted to account for a share of over 70% market share by 2026

Based on Component, compressors and pumps market segment is emerged as the global leader by acquiring 31% market share in 2018, and it is anticipated to be the largest market during the forecast period

As of 2018, shale gas accounted for more than 50% share in overall natural gas production in the U.S.

After $5.5 billion investment in shale gas exploration, China is anticipated to further invest in 2020 to develop hydraulic fracturing technology by aiming commercial production of shale reserves

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition And Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets (For Upcoming Countries)

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Patent Analysis (2015-2018)

3.4.1. Patent Analysis By Processing Methods

3.4.1.1. Patent Analysis of Distillation Process

3.4.1.2. Patent Analysis of Chemical Treatment Process

3.4.1.3. Patent Analysis of Pyrolysis Process

3.4.1.4. Patent Analysis of Filter Process

3.4.1.5. Patent Analysis of Cracking Process

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Abundant Shale Gas Reserves And Its Growing Production At Commercial Scale

3.5.1.2. Technological Evolution of Heat Exchangers

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. Adverse Effect Caused By Shale Gas Production Through Hydraulic Fracturing

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Growing Efforts of Government To Commercially Exploit Shale Reserves

3.6. Impact of Government Rules And Regulations

3.6.1. Federal Laws On Hydraulic Fracturing

Chapter 4: Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market, By Component

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

4.2. Compressors And Pumps

4.2.1. Key Market Trends, Growth Factors, And Opportunities

4.2.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Country

4.2.3. Market Share Analysis, By Country

4.3. Electrical Machinery

4.4. Heat Exchangers

4.5. Internal Combustion Engine

4.6. Measuring And Controlling Devices

4.7. Others

Chapter 5: Shale Gas Processing Equipment Market, By Country

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market Size And Forecast, By Forecast, By Country

5.1.2. Market Size And Forecast, By Components

5.2. U.S.

5.3. Canada

5.4. Mexico

5.5. China

5.6. Algeria

5.7. Argentina

5.8. Others

Chapter 6: Competitive Landscape

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Market Player Positioning, 2018

6.2. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

6.3. Competitive Heatmap

Chapter 7: Company Profiles

7.1. Atb Riva Calzoni S.P.A.

7.1.1. Company Overview

7.1.2. Company Snapshot

7.1.3. Operating Business Segments

7.1.4. Product Portfolio

7.2. Burckhardt Compression Ag

7.3. Croft Production Systems, Inc.

7.4. Danaher Corporation

7.5. Gas Processing Equipment

7.6. Koch Industries, Inc.

7.7. Pemco

7.8. Schlumberger Limited

7.9. Sivalls, Inc.

7.10. Van Air Systems

