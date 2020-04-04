Global Smart Gas Industry

3%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.4 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- NULL



- Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ABB Ltd.

Aclara Technologies LLC

Aidon Oy

Badger Meter, Inc.

Capgemini SA

CGI Group Inc.

Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd.

CyanConnode Holdings PLC

Dandong Dongfa Co., Ltd.

Diehl Metering GmbH

DTE Energy Co.

EDMI Ltd.

GE Grid Solutions

Holley Technology Ltd.

Iskraemeco d.d.

Itron, Inc.

Landis+Gyr

Schneider Electric SE

Sensus

Tantalus Systems, Inc.

Trilliant Holdings, Inc.







SMART GAS MCP-7

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS

CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE





II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

An Introduction to Smart Gas Solutions & Services

Smart Gas Solutions & Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook

AMR Meters Continue to be Major Device Type, AMI Meters Exhibit Fast Paced Growth

While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential

Exhibit 1: Global Smart Gas Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025)

Exhibit 2: Global Market for Smart Gas - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, Japan, USA and Canada

Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion

Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

American & European Vendors Dominate the Market

Asian Enterprises Aim to Widen Market Footprint

Novel Strategies Take Center Stage amid Escalating Competition

Analytics: New Revenue Source for Software Vendors

Recent Market Activity

World Gas Meters Market: Market Share Findings

Exhibit 4: Gas Meters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Aclara Technologies LLC (USA)

Aidon Oy (Finland)

Badger Meter, Inc. (USA)

Capgemini SA (France)

CGI Group Inc. (Canada)

Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China)

CyanConnode Holdings PLC (UK)

Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd. (China)

Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany)

DTE Energy Co. (USA)

EDMI Ltd. (Singapore)

GE Grid Solutions (USA)

Holley Technology Ltd. (China)

Iskraemeco d.d. (Slovenia)

Itron, Inc. (USA)

Landis+Gyr (USA)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Sensus (USA)

Tantalus Systems, Inc. (Canada)

Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (USA)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas Infrastructure, Smart Gas Solutions Seek to Revolutionize Gas Utility Operations

Growing Relevancy of Smart Metering Solutions in Modern Gas Utility: An Overview

Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market

Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Reliable Gas Infrastructure, Creating Opportunities for Smart Gas Technologies

Exhibit 5: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

A Note on Energy Demand Patterns

Exhibit 6: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Exhibit 7: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Exhibit 8: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040)

Exhibit 9: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/ Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Urbanization Trend Instigates the Need for Modern Gas Utility Network

Exhibit 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050

Exhibit 11: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050

Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Next Wave of Growth

Exhibit 12: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025

Exhibit 13: Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2019

Emergence of Natural Gas as Reliable Energy Source & Parallel Increase in Gas Infrastructure Investments Creates Fertile Environment

Exhibit 14: Global Energy Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Energy Source - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035

Exhibit 15: Global Energy Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Energy Source - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035

Exhibit 16: Global Natural Gas Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Region/Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035

Exhibit 17: Global Natural Gas Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035

Offering Myriad Benefits, Natural Gas Withstands Competition from Renewable Energy Sources

Evolving Image of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Bodes Well

Exhibit 18: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic Feet) by Geographic Region

Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Steers Market Penetration

Exhibit 19: Global Natural Gas Reserves (in % Volume) by Geographic Region

Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer -Grade Smart Gas Solutions

Growing Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Favors Growth

Exhibit 20: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Smart Gas Solutions Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End-Use Domains

Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Utility Automation & Control Solutions

SCADA Systems

Real-Time Data

Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas

Smart Gas Technologies Emphasize IIoT Ecosystem in Gas Utility

Exhibit 21: World Big Data Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2019 & 2025

Exhibit 22: World Big Data Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World

Exhibit 23: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025

Exhibit 24: World IoT Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World

Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks

On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis

Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks

Regulations & Standards Instigate New Demand for Smart Gas Infrastructure Solutions

Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart Gas Solutions

Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market

High Deployment Costs

Lack of Unified Standards & Interoperability Issues

Privacy & Data Security Concerns

Declining Natural Gas Prices & Lack of Incentives

Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Smart Gas Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Smart Gas Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025

Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) (Device Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) (Device Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 9: Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) (Device Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 10: Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) (Device Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

The United States: Prime Market for Smart Gas Solutions

American Gas Utilities Prioritize Smart Technologies in their Networks

Multifarious Benefits Make Strong Business Case for AMI Smart Gas Networks

A Brief Note on Issues Hampering Growth Prospects

Competitive Scenario: Domestic Vendors Dominate the Market

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Smart Gas Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 12: United States Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: United States Smart Gas Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: United States Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 15: Canadian Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 16: Smart Gas Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 17: Canadian Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 18: Smart Gas Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2019 and 2025

JAPAN

Smart Gas Solutions Enthuse Japanese Utilities Seeking to Build Low Carbon, Energy-Efficient Society

Utilities Rely on Telemetering Infrastructure to Implement Smart Gas Networks

Market Analytics

Table 19: Japanese Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 20: Japanese Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 22: Japanese Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

China: A Lucrative Market for Smart Gas Solutions

Market Analytics

Table 23: Chinese Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 24: Chinese Smart Gas Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 25: Chinese Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 26: Chinese Smart Gas Market by Device Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

EUROPE

Europe: Driving Force Behind World Smart Gas Solutions Market

Huge Gas Consumer Base Makes Europe a Ripe Market for Smart Gas Metering Solutions

Various Approaches Possible for Smart Meter Deployments

Overview of Smart Meter Deployments across Europe

Challenges Deterring the Full-Scale Implementation of Smart Gas Meters

Market Analytics

Table 27: European Smart Gas Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 28: European Smart Gas Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025

Table 29: European Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 30: European Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: European Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018-2025

Table 32: European Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

GrDF Undertakes Massive Smart Meter Project in France

Market Analytics

Table 33: Smart Gas Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 34: French Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 35: Smart Gas Market in France by Device Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 36: French Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Italy Follows Up Successful Smart Electricity Meter Rollout with Smart Gas Meters

Major Challenges Confronting Smart Gas Meters Installation in Italy

Market Analytics

Table 37: Italian Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Italian Smart Gas Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

Table 39: Italian Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 40: Italian Smart Gas Market by Device Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

The UK Market Blazes the Trail with Ambitious Smart Gas Metering Program

Market Analytics

Table 41: United Kingdom Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025

Table 42: United Kingdom Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 44: United Kingdom Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

The Netherlands: Government Mandates Electricity and Gas Smart Meter Rollout

Market Analytics

Table 45: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025

Table 46: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 47: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018-2025

Table 48: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Robust Growth Forecasts for Smart Gas Solutions in Asia-Pacific

Market Analytics

Table 49: Smart Gas Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 50: Asia-Pacific Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025

Table 51: Smart Gas Market in Asia-Pacific by Device Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 52: Asia-Pacific Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025

REST OF WORLD

Brazil: Growing Market for Smart Gas Technologies

Market Analytics

Table 53: Rest of World Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025

Table 54: Smart Gas Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025

Table 55: Rest of World Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Smart Gas Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2019 and 2025



IV. COMPETITION



Total Companies Profiled : 75 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 79)

