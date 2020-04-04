Global Smart Gas Industry

Smart Gas market worldwide is projected to grow by US$18. 5 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 14. 7%. Solutions, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 13.
New York, April 03, 2020 The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$18.4 Billion by the year 2025, Solutions will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
SMART GAS MCP-7 MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2 CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW An Introduction to Smart Gas Solutions & Services Smart Gas Solutions & Services: Current Market Scenario and Outlook AMR Meters Continue to be Major Device Type, AMI Meters Exhibit Fast Paced Growth While Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors, Developing Regions Hold Strong Growth Potential Exhibit 1: Global Smart Gas Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and Developing Regions (2019 & 2025) Exhibit 2: Global Market for Smart Gas - Geographic Regions Ranked by % CAGR (Revenues) for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Rest of World, Europe, Japan, Japan, USA and Canada Prevailing Economic Scenario Favors Market Expansion Exhibit 3: Global Economic Outlook: Real GDP Growth Rates in % by Country/Region for the Years 2018 through 2021 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE American & European Vendors Dominate the Market Asian Enterprises Aim to Widen Market Footprint Novel Strategies Take Center Stage amid Escalating Competition Analytics: New Revenue Source for Software Vendors Recent Market Activity World Gas Meters Market: Market Share Findings Exhibit 4: Gas Meters Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS ABB Ltd. (Switzerland) Aclara Technologies LLC (USA) Aidon Oy (Finland) Badger Meter, Inc. (USA) Capgemini SA (France) CGI Group Inc. (Canada) Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China) CyanConnode Holdings PLC (UK) Dandong Dongfa (Group) Co., Ltd. (China) Diehl Metering GmbH (Germany) DTE Energy Co. (USA) EDMI Ltd. (Singapore) GE Grid Solutions (USA) Holley Technology Ltd. (China) Iskraemeco d.d. (Slovenia) Itron, Inc. (USA) Landis+Gyr (USA) Schneider Electric SE (France) Sensus (USA) Tantalus Systems, Inc. (Canada) Trilliant Holdings, Inc. (USA)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS Laying Strong Foundation for the Digital Transformation of Gas Infrastructure, Smart Gas Solutions Seek to Revolutionize Gas Utility Operations Growing Relevancy of Smart Metering Solutions in Modern Gas Utility: An Overview Utility Modernization & Upgrade Programs Create Highly Conducive Environment for Smart Gas Market Demographic Dynamics Spur Energy Demand & Need for Reliable Gas Infrastructure, Creating Opportunities for Smart Gas Technologies Exhibit 5: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 A Note on Energy Demand Patterns Exhibit 6: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (TWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035 Exhibit 7: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040 Exhibit 8: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by End-Use Sector (1995, 2017 and 2040) Exhibit 9: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/ Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World Urbanization Trend Instigates the Need for Modern Gas Utility Network Exhibit 10: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050 Exhibit 11: Percentage of Urban Population in Select Countries for 2018, 2020, 2030, 2040 and 2050 Smart City, the New Urban Infrastructure Concept, to Fuel Next Wave of Growth Exhibit 12: World Smart City Investments (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 through 2025 Exhibit 13: Breakdown of World Smart City Investments (in %) by Country/Region for the Year 2019 Emergence of Natural Gas as Reliable Energy Source & Parallel Increase in Gas Infrastructure Investments Creates Fertile Environment Exhibit 14: Global Energy Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Energy Source - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035 Exhibit 15: Global Energy Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Energy Source - Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, Hydroelectricity & Renewables for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035 Exhibit 16: Global Natural Gas Production: Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Region/Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035 Exhibit 17: Global Natural Gas Consumption: Percentage Share Breakdown of Consumption Volume by Region/Country - North America, South & Central America, Europe & Eurasia, Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific for Years 1990, 2015 & 2035 Offering Myriad Benefits, Natural Gas Withstands Competition from Renewable Energy Sources Evolving Image of Shale Gas as a Viable Energy Source Bodes Well Exhibit 18: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas (In Trillion Cubic Feet) by Geographic Region Surging Demand for Fuel Gas Steers Market Penetration Exhibit 19: Global Natural Gas Reserves (in % Volume) by Geographic Region Residential Vertical Remains the Dominant Segment for Consumer -Grade Smart Gas Solutions Growing Consumer Spending on Smart Home Technologies Favors Growth Exhibit 20: Global Smart Homes Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025 Smart Gas Solutions Gain Traction in Commercial & Industrial End-Use Domains Need to Improve Functionality & Efficiency Paves Way for Wider Uptake of Utility Automation & Control Solutions SCADA Systems Real-Time Data Big Data and IoT: Next Frontiers for Smart Gas Smart Gas Technologies Emphasize IIoT Ecosystem in Gas Utility Exhibit 21: World Big Data Market: Breakdown of Annual Revenues (in US$ Billion) for Years 2015, 2019 & 2025 Exhibit 22: World Big Data Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Annual Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World Exhibit 23: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025 Exhibit 24: World IoT Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Connected Devices for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Cloud-based Software Solutions: Next Big Thing in Gas Networks On-Premises Vs. Cloud-based Software: A Cost Comparison Analysis Wireless Communication Systems Gain Traction in Smart Gas Networks Regulations & Standards Instigate New Demand for Smart Gas Infrastructure Solutions Regulators and Utilities Address Consumer Concerns about Smart Gas Solutions Resolving Prevailing Challenges: Critical for Future Success of the Market High Deployment Costs Lack of Unified Standards & Interoperability Issues Privacy & Data Security Concerns Declining Natural Gas Prices & Lack of Incentives Improving Battery Lifetime: Need of the Hour
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE Table 1: Smart Gas Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Smart Gas Market Share Shift across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2019 VS 2025 Table 3: Solutions (Component) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 4: Solutions (Component) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 5: Services (Component) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 6: Services (Component) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) (Device Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 8: Automatic Meter Reading (AMR) (Device Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 9: Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) (Device Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 10: Advanced Meter Infrastructure (AMI) (Device Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES The United States: Prime Market for Smart Gas Solutions American Gas Utilities Prioritize Smart Technologies in their Networks Multifarious Benefits Make Strong Business Case for AMI Smart Gas Networks A Brief Note on Issues Hampering Growth Prospects Competitive Scenario: Domestic Vendors Dominate the Market Market Analytics Table 11: United States Smart Gas Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 12: United States Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: United States Smart Gas Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: United States Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 15: Canadian Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 16: Smart Gas Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025 Table 17: Canadian Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 18: Smart Gas Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2019 and 2025 JAPAN Smart Gas Solutions Enthuse Japanese Utilities Seeking to Build Low Carbon, Energy-Efficient Society Utilities Rely on Telemetering Infrastructure to Implement Smart Gas Networks Market Analytics Table 19: Japanese Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 20: Japanese Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025 Table 21: Japanese Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 22: Japanese Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025 CHINA China: A Lucrative Market for Smart Gas Solutions Market Analytics Table 23: Chinese Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 24: Chinese Smart Gas Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 25: Chinese Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 26: Chinese Smart Gas Market by Device Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 EUROPE Europe: Driving Force Behind World Smart Gas Solutions Market Huge Gas Consumer Base Makes Europe a Ripe Market for Smart Gas Metering Solutions Various Approaches Possible for Smart Meter Deployments Overview of Smart Meter Deployments across Europe Challenges Deterring the Full-Scale Implementation of Smart Gas Meters Market Analytics Table 27: European Smart Gas Market Demand Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 28: European Smart Gas Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2019 VS 2025 Table 29: European Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025 Table 30: European Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: European Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018-2025 Table 32: European Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE GrDF Undertakes Massive Smart Meter Project in France Market Analytics Table 33: Smart Gas Market in France by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 34: French Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025 Table 35: Smart Gas Market in France by Device Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 36: French Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Italy Follows Up Successful Smart Electricity Meter Rollout with Smart Gas Meters Major Challenges Confronting Smart Gas Meters Installation in Italy Market Analytics Table 37: Italian Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 38: Italian Smart Gas Market by Component: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 Table 39: Italian Smart Gas Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 40: Italian Smart Gas Market by Device Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2019 and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM The UK Market Blazes the Trail with Ambitious Smart Gas Metering Program Market Analytics Table 41: United Kingdom Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Component for the Period 2018-2025 Table 42: United Kingdom Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025 Table 43: United Kingdom Market for Smart Gas: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Device Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: United Kingdom Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE The Netherlands: Government Mandates Electricity and Gas Smart Meter Rollout Market Analytics Table 45: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018-2025 Table 46: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Component: 2019 VS 2025 Table 47: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018-2025 Table 48: Rest of Europe Smart Gas Market Share Breakdown by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Robust Growth Forecasts for Smart Gas Solutions in Asia-Pacific Market Analytics Table 49: Smart Gas Market in Asia-Pacific by Component: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 50: Asia-Pacific Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Component: 2019 VS 2025 Table 51: Smart Gas Market in Asia-Pacific by Device Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 52: Asia-Pacific Smart Gas Market Share Analysis by Device Type: 2019 VS 2025 REST OF WORLD Brazil: Growing Market for Smart Gas Technologies Market Analytics Table 53: Rest of World Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Component: 2018 to 2025 Table 54: Smart Gas Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Component for 2019 and 2025 Table 55: Rest of World Smart Gas Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Device Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 56: Smart Gas Market in Rest of World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Device Type for 2019 and 2025
