Global Smart Lighting Market 2020-2025 – Government Initiatives & Policies for Energy Savings Triggers Massive Industry Growth

The global smart lighting market was valued at USD 11,040 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 30,598 million by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18% during the forecast period.
Government initiatives and policies for energy savings to drive the growth of smart lighting market
The major factors driving the growth of the smart lighting market include the advent of integrated lighting control systems, upcoming smart city projects in developing economies, increasing adoption and decreasing cost of LEDs, integration of lighting solutions with smart devices, and growing awareness about energy savings among consumers and governments worldwide. Factors such as the high installation cost of smart lighting systems and security and reliability issues with IoT-based lighting systems are restraining the growth of the smart lighting market.
Wired technology is expected to hold a larger share of the smart lighting market by 2025
Currently, the smart lightings based on wired technology are widely adopted for different types of structures as this technology offers reliable connectivity, with no limitation on long-distance data transfer. Wired communication technologies for smart lightings include Digital Addressable Lighting Interface (DALI), Power-line Communication (PLC), Power over Ethernet (PoE), and various wired hybrid protocols, which include company-specific proprietary protocols. Wired protocols offer reliable performance and greater control; thus, the technology held the largest share of the market.
Highways & roadways to hold the largest size of smart lighting market for outdoor application during the forecast period
The highways & roadways lighting application segment holds the largest market share of the outdoor smart lighting application due to government support and subsidies encouraging the installation and use of smart lighting control solutions. As of now, the latest trend in the street lighting segment is the replacement of existing street lighting sources with LED street lights to reduce energy consumption significantly.
Smart lighting market in APAC expected to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period
The smart lighting market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth is attributed to rapid infrastructure building activities being undertaken in APAC, mainly in China and India, where smart lighting paves the way for the modernization of infrastructure. The modernization and development of infrastructure such as smart cities across the region, coupled with government policies to support energy-efficient lighting, would also drive the demand for smart street lights, thereby driving the market for smart lighting in this region.
Key Topics Covered
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights 4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Growth of Smart Lighting Market 4.2 Market, By Offering 4.3 Market, By Communication Technology 4.4 Market, By End-Use Application 4.5 Market, By Installation Type 4.6 Market, By Geography
5 Market Overview 5.1 Introduction 5.2 Market Dynamics 5.2.1 Drivers 5.2.1.1 Ongoing and Upcoming Smart City Projects in Developing Economies 5.2.1.2 Integration of Lighting Solutions With Smart Devices 5.2.1.3 Government Initiatives and Policies for Energy Savings 5.2.1.4 Growing Acceptance of Standard Protocols for Lighting Control Systems 5.2.1.5 Increasing Use of LED Lights and Luminaires in Outdoor Lighting 5.2.1.6 Advent of Integrated Lighting Control Systems 5.2.2 Restraints 5.2.2.1 High Installation Cost of Smart Lighting 5.2.2.2 Security and Reliability Issues With IoT-Based Lighting Systems 5.2.3 Opportunities 5.2.3.1 Rapid Transition from Traditional Lighting to Connected Lighting Solutions 5.2.3.2 Growing Inclination Toward Energy-Efficient Lighting Solutions 5.2.3.3 Growing Demand for PoE-Based Lighting Solutions in Commercial and Healthcare Applications 5.2.4 Challenges 5.2.4.1 Interoperability Issues Between Different Network Components
6 Industry Trends 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Value Chain Analysis 6.2.1 Research and Product Development 6.2.2 Raw Material/Input Suppliers 6.2.3 Original Equipment Manufacturers 6.2.4 System Integrators and Service Providers 6.2.5 Distributors and Sales Representatives 6.2.6 Applications 6.3 Key Industry Trends 6.4 Connected Market 6.4.1 Lighting Control System 6.4.1.1 Lighting Control System Market, By Offering 6.4.1.2 Lighting Control System Market, By Application
7 Smart Lighting Market, By Installation Type 7.1 Introduction 7.2 New Installations 7.2.1 New Installations Expected to Dominate Market During the Forecast Period 7.3 Retrofit Installations 7.3.1 Retrofit Installations Segment to Witness Highest Growth in APAC During Forecast Period
8 Smart Lighting Market, By Offering 8.1 Introduction 8.2 Hardware 8.2.1 Lights & Luminaires to Account for Larger Share of Smart Lighting Hardware Market During Forecast Period 8.2.1.1 Lights & Luminaires 8.2.1.1.1 Smart Bulbs 8.2.1.1.2 Fixtures 8.2.1.2 Lighting Controls 8.2.1.2.1 LED Drivers & Ballasts 8.2.1.2.2 Sensors 8.2.1.2.3 Switches 8.2.1.2.3.1 Manual On/Off Switches 8.2.1.2.3.2 Electronic Switches 8.2.1.2.4 Dimmers 8.2.1.2.4.1 Wired Dimmers 8.2.1.2.4.2 Wireless Dimmers 8.2.1.2.5 Relay Units 8.2.1.2.6 Gateways 8.3 Software 8.3.1 Europe to Dominate Smart Lighting Software Market During Forecast Period 8.3.1.1 Local/Web-Based Software 8.3.1.2 Cloud-Based Software 8.4 Services 8.4.1 Post-Installation Services Market to Exhibit Higher Growth During the Forecast Period 8.4.1.1 Pre-Installation Services 8.4.1.2 Post-Installation Services
9 Smart Lighting Market, By End-Use Application 9.1 Introduction 9.2 Indoor 9.2.1 Residential Application to Grow at Highest CAGR in Smart Lighting Indoor End-Use Application Market During Forecast Period 9.2.1.1 Residential 9.2.1.2 Commercial 9.2.1.2.1 Retail 9.2.1.2.2 Hospitality 9.2.1.2.3 Office Lighting 9.2.1.3 Industrial 9.2.1.4 Others 9.3 Outdoor 9.3.1 Highways & Roadways to Account for Major Share of Smart Lighting Market During Forecast Period 9.3.1.1 Highways & Roadways Lighting 9.3.1.2 Architectural Lighting 9.3.1.3 Lighting for Public Places
10 Smart Lighting Market, By Communication Technology 10.1 Introduction 10.2 Wired Technology 10.2.1 PoE Protocol to Exhibit Highest Growth in Smart Lighting Market for Wired Communication Technology During Forecast Period 10.2.1.1 DALI 10.2.1.2 Power Over Ethernet (PoE) 10.2.1.3 Power-Line Communication (PLC) 10.2.1.4 Wired Hybrid Protocols 10.3 Wireless 10.3.1 ZigBee Expected to Dominate Smart Lighting Market for Wireless Communication Technology During the Forecast Period 10.3.1.1 ZigBee 10.3.1.2 Wi-Fi 10.3.1.3 BLE 10.3.1.4 EnOcean 10.3.1.5 6LoWPAN 10.3.1.6 Wireless Hybrid Protocols
11 Geographic Analysis 11.1 Introduction 11.2 North America 11.2.1 US 11.2.1.1 US to Hold Major Share of Smart Lighting Market in North America During Forecast Period 11.2.2 Canada 11.2.2.1 Outdoor Lighting to Drive Market in Canada During the Forecast Period 11.2.3 Mexico 11.2.3.1 Government Initiatives to Implement Energy-Efficient Lighting Systems to Drive Market in Mexico 11.3 Europe 11.3.1 UK 11.3.1.1 Demand for Energy-Saving Lighting Solutions for Indoor Application to Drive Market in the UK 11.3.2 Germany 11.3.2.1 Germany to Hold Major Share of Smart Lighting Market in Europe in 2019 11.3.3 France 11.3.3.1 Hardware Segment of Market to Hold Major Share in France During Forecast Period 11.3.4 Italy 11.3.4.1 Smart Lighting Services Market to Grow at High CAGR in Italy During the Forecast Period 11.3.5 Spain 11.3.5.1 Government Regulations for Reducing Emissions are Driving Adoption of Smart Lighting Systems in Spain 11.3.6 Rest of Europe 11.3.6.1 Rest of Europe to Exhibit Highest Growth in European Market 11.4 APAC 11.4.1 China 11.4.1.1 Increasing Government Expenditure on Public Infrastructure to Drive Smart Lighting Market in China 11.4.2 Japan 11.4.2.1 Indoor Lighting Application to Boost Demand for Smart Lighting Systems in Japan 11.4.3 India 11.4.3.1 Government Support Expected to Drive Lighting Control System Market in India 11.4.4 Australasia 11.4.4.1 Hardware Market in Australasia to Dominate Market During Forecast Period 11.4.5 Rest of APAC 11.4.5.1 Initiatives for Energy Efficiency Labels and Standard Programs to Boost Market Growth in Rest of APAC 11.5 Rest of the World 11.5.1 Middle East & Africa 11.5.1.1 Rapid Growth in Urbanization to Drive Smart Lighting Market in Middle East & Africa 11.5.2 South America 11.5.2.1 Increase in Adoption of Smart Lighting Hardware Devices to Drive Market in South America
13 Company Profiles 13.1 Introduction 13.2 Key Players 13.2.1 Signify N.V. (Philips Lighting N.V.) 13.2.2 Legrand S.A. 13.2.3 Acuity Brands, Inc. 13.2.4 Eaton Corporation PLC 13.2.5 General Electric Company (Current-Powered By GE) 13.2.6 OSRAM Licht AG 13.2.7 Leviton Manufacturing Company, Inc. 13.2.8 Lutron Electronics Co. Inc. 13.2.9 Honeywell International Inc. 13.2.10 Hubbell Incorporated 13.2.11 Zumtobel Group AG 13.3 Right to Win 13.4 Other Important Players 13.4.1 Dialight PLC 13.4.2 Schneider Electric SE 13.4.3 ABB 13.4.4 Ideal Industries, Inc. (Cree Lighting) 13.5 Key Innovators 13.5.1 LightwaveRF PLC 13.5.2 Rab Lighting Inc. 13.5.3 Synapse Wireless, Inc. (Mcwane, Inc.) 13.5.4 Panasonic Group 13.5.5 Adesto Technologies (Echelon Corporation) 13.5.6 LG Electronics Inc. 13.6 Emerging Players 13.6.1 Wipro Enterprises (P) Limited 13.6.2 Syska LED 13.6.3 Enlighted Inc. (A Siemens Company) 13.6.4 Helvar