Global Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Industry

Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks market worldwide is projected to grow by US$43. 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 9. 4%. Sports/Energy Drinks, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.
- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$1.5 Billion to the region’s size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.3 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Sports/Energy Drinks will reach a market size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world’s second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$12.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks: Nutritional Intervention for Performance Enhancement Growth Drivers in a Nutshell Key Challenges Recent Market Activity Focus on Health and Sports as a Vital Component of Contemporary Wellness-Related Lifestyles of All Age Groups: The Fundamental Growth Driver Progressive Consumers: The Window to the Future of Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Convergence of Health, Wellness, and Sustainability Influence of Gen Z on the Marketplace Nutrition as an Essential Building Block for Performance Improvement Drives Widespread Adoption by Sports Enthusiasts Sports Nutrition Products: Important Trends Summarized Sport Nutrition Represents a Global Phenomenon Protein Remains the Key Ingredient Acceptance among Mainstream Consumers Exponential Growth of Fitness Centers and Health Clubs Emerging Popularity of Non-Protein Products Increasing Contribution of Non-Conventional Users Women Going Places Convenience Play a Major Role Exponential Increase in Urbanization Internet Emerge as an Effective Sales Channel Inflow of Counterfeit Products Ever Changing Flavor Trends Notable Food and Nutrition Trends Global Market Outlook Sports and Energy Drinks Dominate the Market Developed Countries are Major Revenue Contributors, While Developing Markets Drive Market Growth Global Competitor Market Shares Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020 & 2029
Blurring of the Lines between Sports Nutrition and Standard Health & Wellness Foods Drive Strong Market Growth Focus on Functional Sports Nutrition Foods and Beverages Notable Sports Nutrition Foods and Drinks for Enhanced Health and Wellness Coconut Water Baobab Fruit Beetroot Milk Need for Quick Meal Replacement, Healthy Snack and a Refreshing Beverage Boosts Demand from Non-Athletes Endurance, Cardiovascular, Bone Health, and Other Wide Ranging Benefits Drive Robust Demand for Protein-Based Products Protein Trend Moves from Niche to Mainstream Shift to Plant-based Protein Aid Market Growth Increasing Number of Health Clubs, Fitness Centers, and Recreational Outfits Sustain Dominance of Sports and Energy Drinks Recent Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market Sports & Energy Drinks: Always Youthful Sweetener Trends in the Sports and Energy Drinks Market Health Issues to Lower Demand for Sugar-Sweetened Products Top 10 Claims of Product Launches in the Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market Sugar-Free Energy Drinks Swarm the Market Strong Demand for Healthy Beverages Signal Opportunities for Sports and Energy Drinks Demand for Nutritional and Performance Drinks Exceeds Weight Loss Drinks Focus on Consumer Preferences Key Considerations Focus of Young Women on Sports and Fitness Due to Increasing Spending Power and Delayed Motherhood Benefit Market Expansion Large Number of Women Adopt Fitness, Sports Nutrition and Wearable Technology Growing Acceptance of Health Foods & Beverages Among Women Growing Interest in Indulgent, Nutritious, and Convenient On-the-go Snacks Drive Demand for Nutrition Bars Recent Trends in Nutrition Bars Functional Snack Bars: Simplicity Emerges as the New Norm PowerBar Shows the Way Potential Substitutes: A Threat to Energy Bars? Demand for Natural, Clinically-Proven Ingredients Witness an Upward Trend Ingredients Remain Hot Topic in Sports Nutrition Arena Use of Natural Ingredients in Sports Drinks Changing Face of Sports Drink Formulations Creatine, Ribose, and CoQ10: Important Ingredients in Products Meant for Pre-Workout Astaxanthin: A Natural and Sustainable Ingredient Caffeine: Always Making News Protein Blends: The Latest Fad! Peptan® Collagen Peptide: The New Protein Ingredient Finds Acceptance in Sport Nutrition Products Lack of Proper Knowledge about Children’s Sports Nutrition Needs Offer Huge Untapped Market Potential Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth Favorable Demographic & Economic Trends Strengthen Market Prospects Aging population Exponential Increase in Urban Population Increasing Affluence of the Ballooning Middle Class Population
