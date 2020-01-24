January 24, 2020 - 6:46 AM EST close Email this News Article Your Name Your Email Friend's Name Friend's Email Receive Copy: yes

Global Temporary Power Industry The global market for Temporary Power is projected to reach US$8 billion by 2025, driven by the growth in construction projects and the need for site preparation with the necessary infrastructure that includes electrical power supply. New York, Jan. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Temporary Power Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799785/?utm_source=GNW





Temporary power is critical for construction projects to power onsite construction machinery and tools such as powered tools, and lighting etc. required to support the construction activities, site workforce and equipment. Residential construction, commercial construction and public works require electricity to be delivered onsite. Temporary power can be provided in two basic configurations i.e. overhead and underground. Long-term projects with higher electrical loads and safety issues often require underground provision of temporary power via underground placement of electrical cables, trenching, and wiring. The market is therefore benefiting from the recovering construction activity in most countries across the global and the huge opportunities in the retrofit market driven by global ’green’ building standards will also influence growth in the market. Recovery in construction which began in 2011 in the aftermath of the great recession is continuing even today, albeit with slight bumps and turns. This is largely because of the success with which the industry has and continues to evolve and adapt to changes in labor availability, technology and economic turmoil. Digital technologies for concept, design, engineering and building; rise of AR/VR in digital construction; connected construction; smart on-site equipment; increase in modular and prefabricated construction; use of Building Information Monitoring (BIM), automation , robotics, AI, Drones and 3D Printing etc. have helped the industry fight the changing economic realities and remain afloat. Healthy outlook for global investments in construction technologies (Contech) also bodes well for the overall outlook for the construction industry in 2020.

- The rise of smart cities will emerge as the single most important factor driving demand for temporary power in the construction industry. Growth of megacities will fuel residential and infrastructure construction projects worldwide. The over 9,280 ongoing megacity construction projects worldwide create robust demand temporary job site power. Dubai flaunts the highest megacity pipeline project value and will remain an attractive market for temporary power solutions. In addition to construction, demand for temporary power solutions and services is also benefiting from the increase in trade shows/fairs, exhibitions, conventions and special events being organized. Growing competition and increased focus on innovation and new product development are stepping up the importance of showcasing products and services to leverage new business opportunities. Number of exhibition venues globally stands at an approximate 1,300 covering over 36.8 million sqm of space. The scenario benefits demand for temporary electrical power supply and distribution to support digital display areas, special lighting, sales demos and presentations, live entertainment production and operation of equipment such as lifts, scissor lifts and forklifts, among others. The United States, Europe, Latin America. Middle East and Africa represent large markets worldwide with a combined share of 76% of the market. China ranks as one of fastest growing markets with a CAGR of 12.8% over the analysis period supported by the Chinese government’s plans to step up infrastructure investment as a way of boosting its slowing economy.

- Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aggreko Ltd., APR Energy, Ashtead Group Plc., Atlas Copco AB, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Diamond Environmental Services LLC, Herc Rentals Inc., Kohler Co., Rental Solutions & Services LLC, Smart Energy Solutions, Speedy Hire Plc, Temp-Power Inc., Trinity Power Rentals Inc., United Rentals Inc.





An Insight into Temporary Power and Use Cases

Temporary Power Market: Growth Prospects and Outlook

Utilities Spearhead Demand for Temporary Power Systems

Developed Regions Lead Global Market for Temporary Power

Global Competitor Market Shares

Temporary Power Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019



Aggreko Ltd. (UK)

APR Energy (USA)

Ashtead Group Plc. (UK)

Atlas Copco AB (Sweden)

Caterpillar, Inc. (USA)

Cummins, Inc. (USA)

Diamond Environmental Services LLC (USA)

Herc Rentals, Inc. (USA)

Kohler Co. (USA)

Rental Solutions & Services LLC (UAE)

Smart Energy Solutions (UAE)

Speedy Hire Plc (UK)

Temp-Power, Inc. (USA)

Trinity Power Rentals, Inc. (Canada)

United Rentals, Inc. (USA)



Increasing Demand for Continuous Power Supply Worldwide Fuels Demand for Temporary Power Systems

Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh): 2015, 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2035

Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe): Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040

Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country/Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China, India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World

Increasing Number of Weather-related Power Outages Drive Demand

Value Lost Due to Electrical Outages as a % of Sales of Affected Firms

Lack of Power Infrastructure in Developing Regions Drives Focus onto Temporary Power Systems

Aging Infrastructure in Developed Economies Spur Demand

Temporary Power Poised to Benefit from Increasing Obsolescence of Permanent Power Plants in Several Nations

As the Number of Events Organized Globally Continue to Grow, Demand Rises for Temporary Power Solutions

Number of Trade Shows and Conferences by Select Countries

Global Events Market Revenues in $ Million for 2019, 2021, 2

and 2025

Growing Use of Temporary Power Systems in Construction Industry

Projected Increase in Construction Investments Favors Market: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Construction Industry Worldwide: Percentage CAGR of Construction Output by Region for the Period 2013-2017 and 2018-2023

Healthy Construction Project Pipeline Value to Build Megacities Drives Importance of Temporary Construction Power: Global Value of Megacity Construction Projects (US$ Billion) in 2019

Rise in Penetration of Semi-Permanent Power Sources

Rising Expenditure on T&D Networks: A Challenge for Temporary Power Market

Current and Projected Global Investments into T&D Infrastructure (in $ Trillion) for 2010-2020, 2020-2030 and 2030-2040

Mobile Gas Turbines Emerge to Provide Fast and Reliable Power Supply during Emergencies

Stringent Environmental Regulations to Limit Carbon Emissions Restrain Market Growth

Steady Momentum in World Mining Industry Favors Market Growth

World Mining Industry by Material Category: A Snapshot

Leading Mining Nations in the World (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Production for Australia, China, Russia, USA, and Others

Temporary Power Systems Complement Renewable Energy Supplies

Northbound Trajectory in Renewable Energy Sector Augurs Well

Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity (in GW) and PV Generation (in TWh) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW) for the Years 2012 through 2018

Disaster Response Sector Relies on Power Generators for Ensuring Power Supply during Outages

Temporary Power in Oil & Gas Industry: Essential to Prevent Downtime

Temporary Power Market Poised to Benefit from Increasing Investments into Hybrid Power Solutions

Innovations Steer Growth Momentum



Natural Disaster Related Power Outages to Spur Demand for Generators

Aging Energy Infrastructure Supports Demand for Temporary Power Solutions

Electricity Demand (Billion KWh) in the United States: 1980-2040

Proliferation of Oil & Gas Production Stimulates Demand

Table 34: United States Temporary Power Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Temporary Power Market in the United States by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Temporary Power Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in the United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 39: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Canadian Temporary Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 41: Canadian Temporary Power Historic Market Review by Fuel Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 42: Temporary Power Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Temporary Power Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Temporary Power Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 45: Canadian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Japanese Market for Temporary Power: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Temporary Power Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: Japanese Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Temporary Power in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Japanese Temporary Power Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: Chinese Temporary Power Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: Chinese Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Chinese Demand for Temporary Power in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Temporary Power Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 57: Chinese Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Temporary Power Market Demand Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 59: Temporary Power Market in Europe: A Historic Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Temporary Power Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: European Temporary Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 62: Temporary Power Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 63: European Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: European Temporary Power Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: Temporary Power Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 66: European Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Temporary Power Market in France by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: French Temporary Power Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: French Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Temporary Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 71: French Temporary Power Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: French Temporary Power Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Temporary Power Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: German Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: German Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 76: Temporary Power Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 77: German Temporary Power Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: Italian Temporary Power Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 80: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 81: Italian Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 82: Italian Demand for Temporary Power in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Temporary Power Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Italian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: United Kingdom Market for Temporary Power: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 86: Temporary Power Market in the United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: United Kingdom Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Temporary Power in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: United Kingdom Temporary Power Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 90: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Spanish Temporary Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Spanish Temporary Power Historic Market Review by Fuel Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 93: Temporary Power Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 94: Spanish Temporary Power Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Temporary Power Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 96: Spanish Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Russian Temporary Power Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 98: Temporary Power Market in Russia by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 99: Russian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Russian Temporary Power Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 101: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 102: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 104: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 107: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 108: Rest of Europe Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Inadequate Power Infrastructure Drives the Need for Temporary Power

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 110: Temporary Power Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Temporary Power Market in Asia-Pacific by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Temporary Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 116: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 118: Temporary Power Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Australian Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Australian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: Temporary Power Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Australian Temporary Power Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 123: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Indian Temporary Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Indian Temporary Power Historic Market Review by Fuel Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 126: Temporary Power Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 127: Indian Temporary Power Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Temporary Power Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 129: Indian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Temporary Power Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: South Korean Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Temporary Power Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: South Korean Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Temporary Power: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 137: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Temporary Power in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Rest of Asia-Pacific Temporary Power Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 141: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Latin American Temporary Power Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2018-2025

Table 143: Temporary Power Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Temporary Power Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 145: Latin American Temporary Power Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 147: Latin American Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 148: Latin American Demand for Temporary Power in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 149: Temporary Power Market Review in Latin America in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 150: Latin American Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Argentinean Temporary Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 152: Temporary Power Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Argentinean Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Argentinean Temporary Power Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Temporary Power Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 156: Argentinean Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Temporary Power Market in Brazil by Fuel Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Brazilian Temporary Power Historic Market Scenario in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Brazilian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Temporary Power Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 161: Brazilian Temporary Power Historic Market Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Brazilian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: Temporary Power Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 164: Mexican Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 165: Mexican Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Temporary Power Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Mexican Temporary Power Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 168: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Temporary Power Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 170: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Latin America by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of Latin America Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of Latin America Temporary Power Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 174: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Energy Infrastructure Needs in the Middle East Drive Market Growth

Table 175: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 176: Temporary Power Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: The Middle East Temporary Power Historic Market by Fuel Type in US$ Thousand: 2009-2017

Table 180: Temporary Power Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fuel Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Temporary Power Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 183: The Middle East Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Iranian Market for Temporary Power: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Temporary Power Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Iranian Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Temporary Power in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Iranian Temporary Power Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 189: Temporary Power Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Israeli Temporary Power Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018-2025

Table 191: Temporary Power Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 192: Israeli Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 193: Israeli Temporary Power Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 194: Temporary Power Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Israeli Temporary Power Market Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Temporary Power Market Growth Prospects in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 198: Saudi Arabian Temporary Power Market by Fuel Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 199: Saudi Arabian Demand for Temporary Power in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Temporary Power Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Saudi Arabian Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Temporary Power Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: United Arab Emirates Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 204: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Temporary Power Market in the United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: United Arab Emirates Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 209: Rest of Middle East Temporary Power Historic Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Rest of Middle East Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: Temporary Power Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 212: Rest of Middle East Temporary Power Market in Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Temporary Power Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 214: African Temporary Power Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Fuel Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 215: Temporary Power Market in Africa by Fuel Type: A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 216: African Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown by Fuel Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: African Temporary Power Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 218: Temporary Power Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2009-2017

Table 219: Temporary Power Market Share Breakdown in Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



