Global Traction Transformers Market Outlook Study, 2020-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
The "Traction Transformers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global traction transformers market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025.
The growth of the high-speed rail sector and significant advancements in railway infrastructure are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rapid electrification of rail networks is expected to increase the demand for traction transformers across the globe.
The governments of emerging nations are implementing favorable policies to improve the existing transportation facilities and optimize rail systems. Widespread adoption of traction transformers in both traditional and next-generation locomotives to support faster-commuting networks, the rapidly increasing number of passengers and diversifying travel routes are further driving the product demand.
In addition to this, growing awareness regarding the utilization of energy-efficient products for reducing the environmental damage caused by outdated technologies is resulting in the increasing adoption of AC transformers worldwide. Also, since these transformers are not dependent on conventional sources of energy, such as crude oil and coal, they offer an eco-friendly and convenient solution.
Other factors, including innovations to develop equipment with minimal noise, carbon emissions, power losses and operating costs, are projected to create a positive outlook for the market.
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, EMCO Limited, Hind Rectifiers Ltd., International Electric Co., Ltd., JST Transformateurs, Schneider Electric SA, Setrans Holding AS, Siemens AG, Wilson Transformer Company, etc.
