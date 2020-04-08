Global Traction Transformers Market Outlook Study, 2020-2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Traction Transformers Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global traction transformers market is currently witnessing a healthy growth. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to expand at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2020-2025.

The growth of the high-speed rail sector and significant advancements in railway infrastructure are among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rapid electrification of rail networks is expected to increase the demand for traction transformers across the globe.

The governments of emerging nations are implementing favorable policies to improve the existing transportation facilities and optimize rail systems. Widespread adoption of traction transformers in both traditional and next-generation locomotives to support faster-commuting networks, the rapidly increasing number of passengers and diversifying travel routes are further driving the product demand.

In addition to this, growing awareness regarding the utilization of energy-efficient products for reducing the environmental damage caused by outdated technologies is resulting in the increasing adoption of AC transformers worldwide. Also, since these transformers are not dependent on conventional sources of energy, such as crude oil and coal, they offer an eco-friendly and convenient solution.

Other factors, including innovations to develop equipment with minimal noise, carbon emissions, power losses and operating costs, are projected to create a positive outlook for the market.

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined with some of the key players being ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, EMCO Limited, Hind Rectifiers Ltd., International Electric Co., Ltd., JST Transformateurs, Schneider Electric SA, Setrans Holding AS, Siemens AG, Wilson Transformer Company, etc.

Key Questions Answered

How has the global traction transformer market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the rolling stock?

What is the breakup of the market based on the mounting position?

What is the breakup of the market based on the overhead line voltage?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the market?

What is the structure of the global traction transformer market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the market?

Key Topics Covered

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Traction Transformer Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Market Forecast

6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Tap Changing

6.2 Tapped

6.3 Rectifier

7 Market Breakup by Rolling Stock

7.1 Electric Locomotives

7.2 High-Speed Trains

7.3 Metros

7.4 Others

8 Market Breakup by Mounting Position

8.1 Underframe

8.2 Machine Room

8.3 Roof

9 Market Breakup by Overhead Line Voltage

9.1 Alternative Current (AC) Systems

9.2 Direct Current (DC) Systems

10 Market Breakup by Region

10.1 North America

10.2 Europe

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Latin America

10.5 Middle East and Africa

11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats

12 Value Chain Analysis

13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes

14 Price Indicators

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

15.3.1 ABB Ltd.

15.3.1.1 Company Overview

15.3.1.2 Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3 Financials

15.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis

15.3.2 Alstom SA

15.3.3 EMCO Limited

15.3.4 Hind Rectifiers Limited

15.3.5 International Electric Co. Ltd.

15.3.6 JST Transformateurs

15.3.7 Schneider Electric SA

15.3.8 Setrans Holding AS

15.3.9 Siemens AG

15.3.10 Wilson Transformer Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3h0or6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200408005309/en/

Copyright Business Wire 2020