Global Transformer Oil Market Analysis - Global Market Projected to Reach Over US$2.6 Billion by 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com

The "Transformer Oil - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Transformer Oil market worldwide is projected to grow by US$1.4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 6.8%. Mineral, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 6.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.6 Billion by the year 2025, Mineral will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 5.8% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$48.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$41.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from the rest of the European markets. In Japan, Mineral will reach a market size of US$138.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$379.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East.

Competitors identified in this market include:

Apar Industries Ltd.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP

Cargill, Inc.

Engen Petroleum Ltd.

Ergon North & South America

Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) Ltd.

Hydrodec Group Plc

Nynas AB

PetroChina Co., Ltd.

San Joaquin Refining Co. Inc.

Sinopec Corporation

Valvoline, Inc.

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Transformer Oil Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Transformer Oil Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

